The New York Giants will host the Minnesota Vikings in their 2024 NFL opener, as the franchise marks its 100th season with a game at MetLife Stadium. These teams have not faced each other since the NFC playoffs following the 2022 season. Both teams are looking to bounce back to playoff form after both squads had sub-.500 seasons in 2023, with the Vikings finishing 7-10 and the Giants going 6-11.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who starred in the Giants' 31-24 victory over the Vikings in that 2023 NFC Wild Card game, will be making his return to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last November against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be the signal caller for a new-look Giants offense as head coach Brian Daboll takes over playcalling and No. 6-overall pick Malik Nabers makes his debut as Big Blue's new star wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have turned the page from Kirk Cousins and -- following the season-ending MCL surgery for J.J. McCarthy -- to journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be tasked with utilizing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have a secondary that includes cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Harrison Smith.

Where to watch Giants vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Vikings spread, odds

Despite being the road team, Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41 points.

Giants vs. Vikings recent series history

Minnesota has won four out of its last five games against New York, including a Christmas Eve game in 2022 when both teams were playoff-bound. However, the Giants would come back to Minnesota three weeks later and triumph over the Vikings in an NFC Wild Card Game for their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI.