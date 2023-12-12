There's a new boss in New Jersey. After just four starts, quarterback Tommy DeVito has become an instant fan favorite among New York Giants fans. Shoot, his father and agent have become stars when the two exchanged kisses while mimicking DeVito's unique celebration during Monday's come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers.

DeVito's rise is more than just a good story. He's a good quarterback who has a 3-1 record as Blue Blue's starter. This season, he's completed a solid 65.9% of his passes with eight touchdowns and just three picks. DeVito completed all but four of his 21 passes on Monday night while directing the Giants to a game-winning drive in the game's final two minutes. His final completion, a 32-yard pickup to Wan'Dale Robinson, set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired.

If you're late to the DeVito bandwagon, don't worry. Here's five quick facts about the Giants' rising star ahead of New York's upcoming game against the Saints.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 65.9 YDs 855 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

Local kid

DeVito was born in Livingston, New Jersey, and grew up in Cedar Grove, which is located just over 10 miles away from MetLife Stadium. He received a bevy of accolades while quarterbacking at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, leading the school to a Non-Public 4 state title his junior season. DeVito, who was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017, turned down several other offers to play college football at Syracuse.

Record-setter

A sociology major at Syracuse, DeVito set several records during his time at Syracuse and his one year at Illinois.

At Syracuse, DeVito set a school record by attempting 212 passes without an interception. He's top 10 in school history in completion percentage, passer rating, passing yards per game, touchdown passes, completions and passing yards.

DeVito, who started 15 games over his four years at Syracuse, started in each of Illinois' 13 games during the 2022 season. His 69.6 completion percentage last season was good for fourth in the nation, tops in the Big Ten and the best in school history. DeVito completed a school-record 90.9% of his throws (20 of 22) against Nebraska.

Against Wisconsin, DeVito became the first quarterback to run for three scores in a game.

Once a Giant ...

As mentioned earlier, DeVito grew up in New Jersey. That played a major role in his decision to sign with the Giants after not getting drafted. In fact, DeVito signed with the Giants despite reportedly being offered significantly more money from the Commanders.

He may have left some money on the table, so DeVito is saving some dough by living with his parents during his rookie season.

Preseason rise

While he may be new to many fans, Giants fans have been familiar with DeVito for a while. He was the team's leading passer during the preseason, playing in all three of Big Blue's exhibition games.

DeVito appeared to get better with each preseason game. He went 15 of 24 for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception (and was also sacked five times) during the Giants' 21-16 loss to the Lions in New York's first preseason game. DeVito then went 9 of 11 for 88 yards in the Giants' 21-19 win over Carolina one week later.

While it was a preseason game, DeVito's most playing time in the preseason came in an electric atmosphere, as the Giants faced off against the Jets in what was Aaron Rodgers for start for Gang Green. DeVito went 19 of 29 for 210 yards with a touchdown and a pick while leading the Giants on a late rally before ultimately coming up short.

DeVito was waived by the Giants three days later but was quickly added to the team's practice squad.

A star is born

DeVito made his regular-season debut against the Jets in Week 9 after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. He scored the Giants' only touchdown on a 6-yard run.

A week later, DeVito was again summoned onto the field after Daniel Jones sustained a season-ending injury against the Raiders. DeVito threw his first regular-season touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and finished the game with 175 yards on 15 of 20 passing.

DeVito's first NFL start -- which came a week later -- wasn't as memorable. He threw for just 86 yards as the Giants lost to the Cowboys, 49-17. But DeVito and the Giants have responded with three straight wins and in the process have climbed into playoff contention.