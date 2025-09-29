The Baltimore Ravens' season hangs in the balance if quarterback Lamar Jackson is out for an extended period of time with an injury. CBS color commentator Tony Romo expressed worry following Baltimore's 37-20 loss Sunday to the Chiefs. Jackson left the game midway through the third quarter and did not return after George Karlaftis sacked him.

Baltimore is 1-3 for only the third time in franchise history. On each of the previous occasions, the Ravens failed to reach the playoffs.

"If Lamar Jackson does have a hamstring, which is what we reported [Sunday] on why he ended up not being able to finish the game, that makes me extremely concerned because I don't know if this team defensively can just will them to victories," Romo said on CBS Sports HQ. "The Chiefs have done that before, where you saw [Steve] Spagnuolo and this defense while they're going through hiccups on offense just go ahead and figure out ways to win with [Patrick] Mahomes doing his job in the second half.

"You're not going to have that quarterback if that's the case, you can't afford many more losses before you have to go on some crazy run. To me, this is a huge two- or three-week stretch. If I'm a Ravens fan, I'm concerned right now."

Baltimore's defense is allowing 33.3 points per game, the most dreadful mark in the NFL. And offensively, the Ravens have reason to worry if Jackson misses time with Cooper Rush behind him and a rushing attack that hasn't been dependable with Derrick Henry leading the way.

Henry, who came into Sunday's game with fumbling issues this season for the first time in his career, only rushed the ball eight times for 42 yards against the Chiefs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was unsure of the severity of Jackson's hamstring injury. Jackson looked a step slow during Sunday's game and was chased down several times while trying to evade pressure.

Baltimore's next three games come against the Texans, Rams and Bears with an open date included.

"The three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure," Harbaugh said. "That's just the hand we've been dealt, but it doesn't really matter. We've got to win the next game. Then, once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. That's what we've got to do big-picture-wise."