The Kansas City Chiefs got some good injury news regarding rising receiver Xavier Worthy, who was cleared from concussion protocol after hitting his head on a hard fall in Thursday's practice. Coach Andy Reid told reporters Worthy entered protocol Thursday afternoon, but it was determined he had not suffered a concussion upon further evaluation, allowing him to return to camp for practice on Friday.

Worthy had a strong rookie campaign with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. The speedster out of Texas became a versatile weapon for the Chiefs offense, and he was Kansas City's leading receiver in their playoff run to another Super Bowl appearance. Avoiding a concussion is great news for both Worthy and the Chiefs, who won't have to worry about him missing valuable reps in the short term or the longterm lingering effects concussions can cause.

His role figures to grow even more in 2025 with Rashee Rice's status still in question as he awaits league discipline after being sentenced earlier this offseason for a 2024 hit-and-run incident. Worthy has the ability to stretch defenses not only vertically -- with the Chiefs planning on expanding their deep passing attack -- but horizontally with jet sweeps and other side-to-side action that puts stress on an opposing defense.

With clearance from the training staff, Worthy can continue building his connection with Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs can continue finding ways to get one of the NFL's fastest players the football in Year 2.