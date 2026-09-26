The Baltimore Ravens are down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. While there is buzz for their international regular-season showdown, there is uncertainty looming over the offense, specifically when it comes to wideout Zay Flowers.

The 2023 first-round pick has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which forced him to miss Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Flowers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but did participate in a limited capacity on Friday. The team has officially listed him as questionable for the contest.

ESPN reports that Flowers is expected to test the hamstring injury pregame. If he does end up playing, he would likely be on a pitch count for the contest. Earlier this week, head coach Jesse Minter mentioned Flowers among the players who "have a real opportunity to maybe help us in the game," via the official team website.

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 6 REC 5 REC YDs 150 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Before exiting the season opener against Indy, Flowers was going nuclear in first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system. He caught five of his six targets from Lamar Jackson for 150 yards and a touchdown. Those 150 yards receiving set a new career high for the 26-year-old.

If Flowers is able to play (even in a limited capacity), he has a juicy matchup against a Cowboys defense that is allowing the fourth-most yards per game (391.5) in the NFL this season.

Fantasy fallout with Zay Flowers injury

On top of this uncertainty for Baltimore's offense, Flowers' status is also a key concern for fantasy football managers. Even if he does play, this latest report suggests that Flowers could see limited action due to being on a pitch count, making the decision to play him even if he is active that much more difficult.

To make matters even more befuddling, the Ravens won't kick off from Brazil until 4:25 p.m. ET, meaning that we won't hear about his status until midway through the early slate. That could leave managers needing to make a decision early and without the full scope of his status if their other options play at 1 p.m. ET.

Because of the injury status, CBS Sports fantasy experts do not have Flowers ranked in Week 3, while consensus currently has fellow Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman listed as WR20 in PPR leagues and WR21 in standard leagues.