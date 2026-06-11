2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 5 live updates, score, highlights as Hurricanes host Golden Knights

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

After the the first four games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, the series locked at 2-2. The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will now meet in an enormous Game 5 at the Lenovo Center.

The path to this stalemate has been a wild one with big numbers on the scoreboard, improbable comebacks and dizzying momentum swings. Last time out, the Hurricanes roared out to a 3-1 start in Las Vegas before the Golden Knights fought back to tie the game.

Ultimately, Carolina captain Jordan Staal came up clutch with the game-winning goal in the third period. He's now found the back of the net five times in this Stanley Cup Final, which ties Brad Marchand with the most for any player aged 37 or older.

First-year goaltender Brandon Bussi made his playoff debut for Carolina in Game 4, and while he had a couple shaky moments, Bussi managed to do enough for his team to pick up a critical win. On the other side, Carter Hart is the first goalie in NHL history to allow at least four goals in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Will the trend of tight, high-scoring games continue in Game 5? We can only hope so. Stay right here with CBS Sports as we provide live updates and analysis all night.

Where to watch 2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 5

Date: Thursday, June 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ABC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)