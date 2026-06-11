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2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 5 live updates, score, highlights as Hurricanes host Golden Knights

The series is deadlocked at 2-2 going into Game 5

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After the the first four games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, the series locked at 2-2. The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will now meet in an enormous Game 5 at the Lenovo Center.

The path to this stalemate has been a wild one with big numbers on the scoreboard, improbable comebacks and dizzying momentum swings. Last time out, the Hurricanes roared out to a 3-1 start in Las Vegas before the Golden Knights fought back to tie the game.

Ultimately, Carolina captain Jordan Staal came up clutch with the game-winning goal in the third period. He's now found the back of the net five times in this Stanley Cup Final, which ties Brad Marchand with the most for any player aged 37 or older.

First-year goaltender Brandon Bussi made his playoff debut for Carolina in Game 4, and while he had a couple shaky moments, Bussi managed to do enough for his team to pick up a critical win. On the other side, Carter Hart is the first goalie in NHL history to allow at least four goals in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Will the trend of tight, high-scoring games continue in Game 5? We can only hope so. Stay right here with CBS Sports as we provide live updates and analysis all night.

Where to watch 2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 5

Date: Thursday, June 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ABC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

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Jordan Staal strikes again

1st Period: Golden Knights 1, Hurricanes 1

Don't look now, but 37-year-old Jordan Staal has his SIXTH goal of the Stanley Cup Final. The savvy veteran beat Brayden McNabb to the front of the Vegas net, and he put a gorgeous deflection on a perfect shot pass from Nikolaj Ehlers to beat Carter Hart. Staal's goal streak in the Final has now reached five games, which is a record for the expansion era.

What Staal has done thus far is nothing short of awe-inspiring, and he's probably not done yet.

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Eichel, Dorofeyev connect on the power play

1st Period: Golden Knights 1, Hurricanes 0

The Golden Knights just got a lot of good news. First and foremost, they have a 1-0 lead in Game 5. Secondly, their power play snapped out of a 1-for-12 funk with a gorgeous tally off the rush. Thirdly, Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev have announced their arrival after a slow start to the series.

Vegas entered the Carolina zone with speed, and Hertl made a temendous pass to Eichel at the blue line. His pass was surpassed only by the one that Eichel fed to Dorofeyev for a wide open net on the back door.

 
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Tremendous pace to start Game 5

1st Period: Golden Knights 0, Hurricanes 0

The pace to start this one has been fantastic with neither team willing to give an inch. As has been the case in every other game, Carolina has a slight territorial edge, and Carter Hart made a nice stop on a Jalen Chatfield one-timer that was ripped from the top of the circle. Defensively, Sean Walker absolutely leveled Brett Howden to deafening cheers from the crowd inside Lenovo Center.

Vegas will get the game's first power play as Nikolaj Ehlers sends the puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty. The Golden Knights are just 1-for-12 on the man advantage in this series, and they haven't produced many dangerous chances. Does that change tonight?

 
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Game 5 is underway from Raleigh

Start of 1st Period: Golden Knights 0, Hurricanes 0

Mike Commodore and his luscious red locks have cranked the siren to get the people going inside Lenovo Center. The starting lineups have been announced. The national anthem has been sung. We're 60 minutes (possibly more) away from one team being ONE win away from the Stanley Cup. Let's play hockey.

 
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Nikita Kucherov wins the Hart Trophy

Prior to the start of Game 5, the NHL announced that Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov won his second Hart Trophy. In a competitive 2025-26 field, Kucherov beat out Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL's top individual honor.

There was a case to be made for each player (plus Sharks center Macklin Celebrini), but Kucherov is certainly a worthy winner in his own right. He notched 44 goals (8th), 86 assists (2nd) and 130 (2nd) points this season. McDavid is still sitting on three Hart Trophy wins as he waits to break into an elite tier of four-time winners.

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins NHL MVP, beating out Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon for 2026 Hart Trophy
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Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins NHL MVP, beating out Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon for 2026 Hart Trophy
 
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Bussi starts CAR, Andersen's status murky

Brandon Bussi will get his second consecutive start in Game 5. Last time out, in his playoff debut, Bussi played well enough for Carolina to pick up the win. He stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced, and in the process Bussi made some big-time saves while also enduring a couple shaky moments. According to Natural Stat Trick, Bussi was the slightest of ticks above average with 0.06 GSAA.

Behind Bussi, there are more questions. In Game 4, Pyotr Kochetkov served as the backup, and Frederik Andersen was scratched with Rod Brind'Amour insisting all three goalies were healthy. Just hours before Game 5, the Canes recalled Amir Miftakhov from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He and Andersen will serve as the emergency goalies for Carolina.

What happens behind Bussi at this point is somewhat irrelevant. Can he outplay Golden Knights counterpart Carter Hart, who is the first goalie to allow at least four goals in each of the four games of the Stanley Cup Final? Neither team has gotten stellar goaltending, but can Bussi change that and give his Hurricanes an edge there?

 
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Aho, Eichel stuck in neutral

The Hurricanes and Golden Knights have combined to score 33 goals through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, which is the most since 1981. Many different players have gotten in on the fun, but both teams are still waiting on their No. 1 center to make an appearance.

Through four games, Sebastian Aho and Jack Eichel have combined for six assists. On the surface, that doesn't sound awful, but a quick peek under hood reveals more cause for concern. Neither player has been very effective at five-on-five, and both of them are underwater when it comes to expect and actual goals.

With (at most) three games remaining in the series, which of these star centers breaks through for a big game first could be the deciding factor.

Data via Natural Stat Trick

PlayerPointsxG shareGoal differential

Sebastian Aho (CAR)

1

45.5%

minus-1

Jack Eichel (VGK)

1

49.5%

minus-3

 
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Another pivotal game in a wild series

For the second time this series, the Hurricanes and Golden Knights are tied, and the stakes continue to rise ahead of a pivotal Game 5. Throughout NHL history, the team that has won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead has gone on to win the series 79.9% of the time. Math suggests the team that loses those games have won the series just 21.1% of the time.

Carolina does have home-ice advantage in this situation, but that hasn't mattered much in this series -- or the postseason as a whole. Road teams are 42-38 in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the fourth-best mark ever. That atmosphere in Raleigh will be hostile, but the Golden Knights have already proven they can win in that environment.

 
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