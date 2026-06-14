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2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 6 live updates, score, highlights, analysis as Hurricanes face Golden Knights

Carolina can hoist Cup tonight as Vegas aims to force Game 7

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The Stanley Cup will be in the building as the Hurricanes try to close out the Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday night. Carolina is vying for its first championship in 20 years, but Vegas will try to hold serve on home ice and force a Game 7 in Raleigh.

Carolina has now won two straight games on the strength of standout performances from captain Jordan Staal and first-year goaltender Brandon Bussi. Staal is up to six goals in the Stanley Cup Final, and he's scored in all five games. Meanwhile, Bussi has posted a .908 save percentage since coming in to relieve Frederik Andersen in Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights face an uphill climb with the news that center William Karlsson will miss Game 6 -- and likely Game 7 if the series gets there. Karlsson is an excellent two-way center, and he's capable of matching up against any one of the Hurricanes' forward lines. He leaves a big void down the middle.

Additionally, goaltender Carter Hart has hit a skid in the Stanley Cup Final. Hart is the first goalie to allow four goals in the first five games of the Final, and his .856 save percentage accurately reflects his struggles. Vegas coach John Tortorella stood behind Hart after a shaky Game 5 performance, which means 2023 Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill will remain on the bench.

Despite all that, the Golden Knights aren't going to roll over for the Hurricanes. This series has been back and forth from the opening puck drop, and it's still far from over. Stay right here and follow along as we provide live updates all night.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final: Game 6

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ABC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

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Brandon Bussi vs. Carter Hart

All indications point to the Hurricanes going back to Bussi for Game 6 after he turned in a sparkling performance last time out. Bussi's story is rather incredible as an undrafted prospect who fought his way through the minor-league ranks to make his NHL debut last October at the age of 27 -- too old to qualify for rookie status. Just eight months later, he has a chance to seal the Stanley Cup for the Hurricanes with just 42 games of NHL experience between the regular season and playoffs.

Hart, meanwhile, has been trending in the opposite direction. He was outstanding in the second and third rounds of the postseason, but his performance has dipped in this series. Hart is now the first goalie in NHL history to allow four goals in the first five games of the Final, and many of those goals can't be blamed on Hart, he hasn't come up with enough big saves in key moments. He simply must be better if Vegas is going to reach Game 7.

Game 6 starting goaltenders

  • Bussi: 3 GP | 0.38 GSAA | .908 Sv% | .875 HDSv%
  • Hart: 21 GP | 3.35 GSAA | .907 Sv% | .817 HDSv%
 
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William Karlsson is OUT for Game 6

After taking a hard hit from Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker in the second period of Game 5, Karlsson exited and went to the hospital for further evaluation. Vegas coach John Tortorella has already ruled out Karlsson for Game 6, and it sounds like the two-way center would miss Game 7 as well, if the series gets that far.

The loss of Karlsson is a major blow to the Golden Knights' chances in this series because his defensive prowess has given the team a major lift in the postseason. Karlsson has been one of Vegas' best players at five-on-five, and there is a notable drop-off without him on the ice.

Data via Natural Stat Trick


xG shareGoal differential

With Karlsson

52.3%

plus-9

Without Karlsson

50.9%

minus-3

The loss of Karlsson will only put more responsibility on the shoulders of Jack Eichel, who hasn't been at his best in this series. If Vegas is going to survive and force a Game 7, Eichel will need to elevate his game.

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The Stanley Cup is in the building

For the first time in this series, one team can hoist hockey's greatest prize with a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes hold a 3-2 series lead after winning Games 4 and 5, and that lead has proven to be nearly insurmountable in recent history. The last 10 teams that held a 3-2 lead in the Final have gone on to win the series. The last team to blow that lead was the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

  • 2025: Panthers | W | 4-2
  • 2024: Panthers | W | 4-3
  • 2022: Avalanche | W | 4-2
  • 2020: Lightning | W | 4-2
  • 2019: Blues | W | 4-3
  • 2017: Penguins | W | 4-2
  • 2016: Penguins | W | 4-2
  • 2015: Blackhawks | W | 4-2
  • 2013: Blackhawks | W | 4-2
  • 2012: Kings | W | 4-2
  • 2011: Canucks | L | 4-3

That bodes well for the Hurricanes, but this series is far from over. There have been wild momentum swings from period to period and from game to game, so I wouldn't be surprised if Vegas threw a counterpunch and forced Game 7.
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