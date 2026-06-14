2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 6 live updates, score, highlights, analysis as Hurricanes face Golden Knights

Brandon Bussi vs. Carter Hart
All indications point to the Hurricanes going back to Bussi for Game 6 after he turned in a sparkling performance last time out. Bussi's story is rather incredible as an undrafted prospect who fought his way through the minor-league ranks to make his NHL debut last October at the age of 27 -- too old to qualify for rookie status. Just eight months later, he has a chance to seal the Stanley Cup for the Hurricanes with just 42 games of NHL experience between the regular season and playoffs.
Hart, meanwhile, has been trending in the opposite direction. He was outstanding in the second and third rounds of the postseason, but his performance has dipped in this series. Hart is now the first goalie in NHL history to allow four goals in the first five games of the Final, and many of those goals can't be blamed on Hart, he hasn't come up with enough big saves in key moments. He simply must be better if Vegas is going to reach Game 7.
Game 6 starting goaltenders
- Bussi: 3 GP | 0.38 GSAA | .908 Sv% | .875 HDSv%
- Hart: 21 GP | 3.35 GSAA | .907 Sv% | .817 HDSv%