2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 6 live updates, score, highlights, analysis as Hurricanes face Golden Knights

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The Stanley Cup will be in the building as the Hurricanes try to close out the Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday night. Carolina is vying for its first championship in 20 years, but Vegas will try to hold serve on home ice and force a Game 7 in Raleigh.

Carolina has now won two straight games on the strength of standout performances from captain Jordan Staal and first-year goaltender Brandon Bussi. Staal is up to six goals in the Stanley Cup Final, and he's scored in all five games. Meanwhile, Bussi has posted a .908 save percentage since coming in to relieve Frederik Andersen in Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights face an uphill climb with the news that center William Karlsson will miss Game 6 -- and likely Game 7 if the series gets there. Karlsson is an excellent two-way center, and he's capable of matching up against any one of the Hurricanes' forward lines. He leaves a big void down the middle.

Additionally, goaltender Carter Hart has hit a skid in the Stanley Cup Final. Hart is the first goalie to allow four goals in the first five games of the Final, and his .856 save percentage accurately reflects his struggles. Vegas coach John Tortorella stood behind Hart after a shaky Game 5 performance, which means 2023 Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill will remain on the bench.

Despite all that, the Golden Knights aren't going to roll over for the Hurricanes. This series has been back and forth from the opening puck drop, and it's still far from over. Stay right here and follow along as we provide live updates all night.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final: Game 6

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)