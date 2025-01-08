Sean Higgins, the man charged with killing Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, has pleaded not guilty in a New Jersey court. According to the Associated Press, Higgins turned down a plea deal offer of 35 years in prison.

Following Higgins' plea, the case will now go to trial. The defense asserted that the accident occurred as the result of "a combination of uniquely unfortunate circumstances unlikely to ever occur again."

The prosecution made the case that Higgins had a history of road rage and was under the influence of alcohol after drinking throughout the day.

Higgins, 44, allegedly struck and killed the Gaudreau brothers on Aug. 29. According to the police report, a vehicle ahead of Higgins saw Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau riding bikes on the right shoulder of the road. When that vehicle moved over to make room for them, Higgins allegedly tried to pass on the right, striking the two brothers.

According to police, Higgins' blood-alcohol level was higher than the legal limit at .087, and he failed a field sobriety test.

Johnny Gaudreau was a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft after winning the Hobey Baker Award at Boston College. In his 11 NHL seasons with the Flames and Blue Jackets, Gaudreau totaled 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 career games.

Matthew Gaudreau, like Johnny, played his collegiate hockey at Boston College, while also playing for multiple AHL and ECHL teams.