While the Stanley Cup Final just wrapped up, the NHL offseason is already in full swing. The 2024 NHL Draft is already in the books and was highlighted by the San Jose Sharks selecting Boston University star Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick.

With the draft in the rear-view mirror, free agency is set to begin on Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Just days after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Staley Cup Final, Florida Panthers star forward Sam Reinhart headlines the 2024 free agent class. Reinhart is coming off of a season in which he tallied a career-best 57 goals during the regular season, and rose to the occasion throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Some of the other big names that will be free agents are veteran center Steven Stamkos, Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm and Vegas Golden Knights star Jonathan Marchessault.

