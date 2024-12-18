1 Devils More of the same | Some teams are just impossible to shop for. The Devils seem to have everything you look for in a contender. Elite skill at the top of the lineup? Check. Solid depth? Check. Excellent two-way defensemen? Check. Reliable goaltending? Check. 2 21-10-3

2 Wild Cap space | Minnesota has the second-best record in the NHL, and it has a strong underlying profile. This is a great team, but GM Bill Guerin is somewhat handcuffed when it comes to shopping around for upgrades. That's because of the $14.7 million in buyout money against the salary cap this season. Without that, the Wild could really load up for a deep playoff run. 1 20-7-4

3 Capitals History | The Capitals are at the top of the Power Rankings, so they don't need much. That said, there is one big item on their Christmas list this year. Washington just wants Alex Ovechkin to come back from his injury and go on a legendary tear so he can break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record by the end of the season. 1 21-8-2

4 Golden Knights Goaltending | The Golden Knights once again look like a bona fide Stanley Cup threat in the West, but they do have a clear question mark. Is their goaltending going to hold up in the playoffs? Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov rank 47th and 52nd, respectively, in goals saved above average. That probably won't get Vegas past the likes of Dallas and Edmonton. -- 20-8-3

5 Oilers Depth scoring | As loaded as their forward group looks on paper, the Oilers have all of three players on pace for more than 15 goals this season. That's fine when Leon Draisaitl has 23 goals in 31 games, but Edmonton will need more help up front eventually. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner are the obvious candidates, but they've been somewhat snake-bitten thus far. 5 18-11-2

6 Stars Breakthrough | In each of the last two seasons, the Stars have fought their way to the Western Conference only to fall just short of a Stanley Cup Final berth. It already looks like Dallas will be in the conference final for the third straight year, but the question is whether the team can get over that hurdle. The roster is among the best in the NHL. It's just a matter of making one or two more plays here and there. 1 19-11-0

7 Kings Goals | The Kings are an elite defensive team. They've allowed just 75 goals, and they give up just 2.43 xGA/60. Both of those numbers lead the league. That has put Los Angeles in a battle atop the Pacific Division, but imagine where this team would be with a little more scoring. The Kings' 94 goals rank 17th in the NHL, and that lack of consistent offense could hold them back in the postseason. 2 18-9-4

8 Panthers Vintage Bob | Coming off some heroic playoff performances en route to a Stanley Cup last summer, Sergei Bobrovsky has been flat out bad. He's allowed 6.34 goals above average, which ranks 75th among 86 NHL goaltenders, and his .889 save percentage isn't much better. The Panthers are playing at an elite level in front of him, so Bobrovsky needs to hold up his end of the bargain. 1 19-11-2

9 Canucks Top-six winger | If there is a hole in this Canucks' forward group, it's probably in the fourth and final top-six winger spot. All due respect to Kiefer Sherwood, who has been exceptional in a bottom-six role, but Vancouver may need more reliable firepower in the playoffs. Could the Canucks make the money work on Chris Kreider? What about Kaapo Kakko? 5 16-9-5

10 Maple Leafs Playoff success | There has been a large monkey on Toronto's back for about a decade now, and the script is the same every year. The Maple Leafs look great in the regular season, then the playoffs arrive and they fold like a cheap tent. This franchise hasn't reached the conference final since 2002 despite 11 playoff appearances in that span. This team does look like it could be the one to end that drought, but we've all said that before. 4 19-10-2

11 Hurricanes Better luck for Aho | Sebastian Aho is playing at a high level for the Hurricanes, but you wouldn't know that from looking at his on-ice results. Aho has a five-on-five goal differential of minus-7. His expected goal differential is plus-7. Poor on-ice save and shooting percentages have tanked Aho's brilliant efforts so far. 3 20-10-1

12 Lightning Another Hart Trophy | Nikita Kucherov already has one Hart Trophy on his resume, and he's hunting another one. The Lightning superstar has been playing at an MVP level with 14 goals and 47 points to go along with some sparkling underlying numbers. The 31-year-old Kucherov has turned back the clock and should be in the running for his second Hart Trophy at the end of the season. 1 17-10-2

13 Jets More power plays | The Jets have been unable to regain the momentum they had right out of the gate, but their top-ranked power play could help them get back on track. Winnipeg has converted on 31.7% of his man advantage opportunities, and Kyle Connor has really thrived in those situations with eight power play goals. 2 23-9-1

14 Hockey Club Playoffs | This young Utah team is so entertaining because its games have a tendency to be chaotic. At times, Utah is allowing a shooting gallery in its own zone. Then, it will flip the script and put on an offensive clinic at the other end. Given what a lot of these players dealt with in Arizona, it would be fun for a lot of them to get their first NHL playoff action in Salt Lake City. 4 14-11-5

15 Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog | The Avalanche captain hasn't played since he lifted the Stanley Cup in 2022. Landeskog underwent a cartilage transplant in his knee, and he's been recovering ever since. Landeskog has been on the ice more this season, but it doesn't seem like a return is imminent. If Colorado had a Christmas wish, it would probably be to have its captain back for a playoff run. 3 18-15-0

16 Bruins Peak Swayman | Jeremy Swayman got his bag in the offseason, and he's already facing some pressure because of a brutal start. Through his first 23 appearances, Swayman has allowed 8.58 goals above average, which puts him at 80th in the NHL. His .711 high-danger save percentage ranks 79th. The Bruins need Swayman at his peak if they're going to make a real playoff run. 3 17-13-3

17 Penguins One more Cup | Earlier this season, Sidney Crosby signed a two-year extension with the Penguins. That means he's on board with the vision GM Kyle Dubas has for the immediate future in Pittsburgh. The question is whether Dubas can make enough savvy moves to flip the roster from a playoff bubble team to a legit Stanley Cup threat in time to give Crosby another postseason swing. -- 14-14-5

18 Blues Defensive remodeling | St. Louis currently has six defensemen who are all at least 31 years old. Five of those players have a salary cap hit of at least $4 million. I've said it before, but I'll keep saying it until something changes. Until the Blues can inject more youth and skill onto their blue line, they will have trouble contending for the Stanley Cup. 1 15-15-3

19 Kraken Free-agency mulligan | The Kraken were among the biggest spenders in NHL free agency last summer, and the results have been a mixed bag. Brandon Montour has provided more offense from the blue line, but Chandler Stephenson has been highly disappointing. Stephenson has three goals in 32 games, and he has a 37.2% expected goals share at five-on-five. That $6.25 million cap hit is already looking hefty. 3 15-16-2

20 Senators Consistency | It has been a roller coaster in Ottawa through the first 31 games. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 24, the Senators went 3-7-1 with a minus-10 goal differential. Since then, the Sens have gone 8-2-1 with a plus-11 goal differential. Will the real Senators please stand up? If Ottawa plays up to its potential, a playoff berth could be in the cards, but that hasn't happened often enough. 5 16-13-2

21 Flyers No. 1 center | I think it's pretty clear at this point that the Flyers have a future superstar on the wing in the form of Matvei Michkov. Now, the key for Philadelphia will be finding a stud center to play alongside him. Morgan Frost may be better suited for a middle-six role, and Sean Couturier is 32. Whether it's through the draft or the trade market, the Flyers need to find someone to pair with Michkov. -- 14-13-4

22 Red Wings Vision | The YzerPlan was supposed to return the Red Wings to their former glory. GM Steve Yzerman came home to right the ship, but the franchise is stuck in neutral after a promising rebuild. Few teams have been worse at five-on-five than Detroit, and outside of a few key players up front, there is no one to be scared of up front. The Red Wings seem to lack a clear vision at the moment. 4 12-14-4

23 Flames More losses | Frankly, the Flames have been a little too good for their own good. They currently occupy the second wild card spot in the West despite a glaring lack of offense. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Calgary, but the team is in jeopardy of finishing in the middle of the pack -- not good enough to win anything and not bad enough to land a top draft pick. 3 15-11-6

24 Islanders Shake-up | Things have gotten stale on Long Island. Actually, things have been stale for a few years now. The Isles keep rolling out an underwhelming roster that keeps them right in the middle of the pack, wasting great seasons from goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Now, the Islanders have lost three of their last four while scoring a combined four goals in those losses. -- 12-14-7

25 Blue Jackets Playoff berth | In a muddled Eastern Conference, the Blue Jackets are just four points out of a playoff spot. They're a longshot for sure, but they've proven to be plucky and/or feisty. It's very easy to root for this Columbus team, and it would be great to see these players and that fan base experience some postseason hockey after a tragic year. 3 12-15-5

26 Rangers Tourniquet | Someone needs to stop the bleeding in New York. This has gotten ugly. In a span of eight days, the Rangers have lost to the two worst teams in the NHL, and they are 3-10-0 in their last 13. Kaapo Kakko is calling out Peter Laviolette. GM Chris Drury is in damage control mode after it got out he was looking to trade half the roster. Woof. 3 15-15-1

27 Sharks Another No. 1 pick | The Sharks are in an ideal spot right now. Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, is the clear leader in the clubhouse for the Calder Trophy. He has 22 points in 22 games, and teammate Will Smith is starting to come around too. However, San Jose is still bad enough that it should be in the mix to win the draft lottery for the second consecutive season. 2 11-18-5

28 Ducks Progress | I've wanted the Ducks to take the next step in their evolution for a couple of years now. They have some fascinating young talent, and let's face it, their logo is the best in the league. It would be great if Anaheim were relevant again, but this team has made no progress since it started this rebuild in 2018-19. 2 11-14-4

29 Canadiens Defense | If you're struggling offensively, schedule a game against Montreal. No team in the NHL gives up goals at a higher rate than the Canadiens. That's a function of both porous defense and terrible goaltending. The Habs allow dangerous chances left and right, and while Sam Montembeault has been serviceable between the pipes, Cayden Primeau has allowed a league-worst 16.2 goals above average. 1 12-16-3

30 Blackhawks Hope | It's hard to get excited about this Chicago rebuild when Connor Bedard is the only one doing the heavy lifting. He's an elite foundation, but the Blackhawks need more around him if they're going to take the next step, and Bedard is on an island these days. 1 11-19-2

31 Predators Restart | Have you ever built an elite roster on paper in one of the NHL video games, only to see the record get progressively worse as you simulate the regular season? That's what has happened to the Predators, except there is no power cord to yank out of the wall in this situation. 1 9-17-6