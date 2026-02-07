Team USA women's hockey continues dominance, shuts out Finland
Final: USA 5, Finland 0
Team USA women's hockey improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round with a dominant 5-0 shutout against Finland on Saturday. The Americans outshot the Finns 49-11, and five different players found the back of the net. Abbey Murphy scored the fifth and final goal late in the third period.
Goalie Aerin Frankel made key saves throughout despite much of the game being spent in the USA offensive zone.
The win extended Team USA's streak to 18 consecutive victories against non-Canada opponents in the Winter Olympics, a run dating back to the 2006 semifinals. The Americans previously defeated Czechia 5-1 to open Olympic play on Thursday.
Star forward and team captain Hilary Knight is on the precipice of making history, having just tied the American Olympic goals record with her 14th career goal in the tournament. She scored in the second period to extend Team USA's lead to 4-0.
Team USA will return to action on Monday against Switzerland at 2:40 p.m. ET as the preliminary round continues.