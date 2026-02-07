Skip to Main Content
2026 Winter Olympics updates: Results, Team USA event schedule for Day 1 at Milano Cortina in Italy

Follow live updates and results from Team USA as coverage continues throughout the 2026 Olympics in Italy

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway. After a thrilling Opening Ceremony on Friday that saw some incredible musical and dance performances, it's time to start handing out some hardware in Milan when the action begins on Saturday.

The first medal event of the Games takes place bright and early when the Men's Downhill in Alpine Skiing goes off at 5:30 a.m. ET. Four Americans are set to compete for a medal in the event. Plus, the first speed skating medal will be handed out on Saturday when the women's 3000m event takes place.

The biggest event of the day for Team USA is when the women's hockey team returns to the ice for a preliminary round game against Finland. The Americans beat Czechia in their first game and could secure their spot in the knockout stage.

The day wraps up with a medal event in Snowboarding with the Men's Big Air goes down.

Check out everything you need to know for Saturday at the Olympics below, while the live updates further down the page will chronicle every important moment and medal opportunity from Team USA.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Saturday, Feb. 7

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Curling: Mixed Doubles -- 4:05 a.m. 
  • Alpine Skiing: Men's Downhill* -- 5:30 a.m.
  • Speed Skating: Women's 3000m* -- 10 a.m. 
  • Ice Hockey: Women's Preliminary Round (USA vs. Finland) -- 10:40 a.m
  • Luge: Men's Singles Suns 1 & 2 -- 11 a.m. 
  • Figure Skating: Team Event, Men's Singles Short Program -- 1:45 p.m.
  • Ski Jumping: Women's Normal Hill* -- 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Snowboarding: Men's Big Air* -- 1:30 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

Team USA women's hockey continues dominance, shuts out Finland

Final: USA 5, Finland 0

Team USA women's hockey improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round with a dominant 5-0 shutout against Finland on Saturday. The Americans outshot the Finns 49-11, and five different players found the back of the net. Abbey Murphy scored the fifth and final goal late in the third period. 

Goalie Aerin Frankel made key saves throughout despite much of the game being spent in the USA offensive zone.

The win extended Team USA's streak to 18 consecutive victories against non-Canada opponents in the Winter Olympics, a run dating back to the 2006 semifinals. The Americans previously defeated Czechia 5-1 to open Olympic play on Thursday.

Austin Nivison
Star forward and team captain Hilary Knight is on the precipice of making history, having just tied the American Olympic goals record with her 14th career goal in the tournament. She scored in the second period to extend Team USA's lead to 4-0.

Team USA will return to action on Monday against Switzerland at 2:40 p.m. ET as the preliminary round continues.

Cody Nagel
February 7, 2026, 6:14 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 1:14 pm EST
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 6:14 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 1:14 pm EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 6:11 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 1:11 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 6:06 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 1:06 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 6:01 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 1:01 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:59 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:59 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:47 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:47 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:47 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:47 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:46 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:46 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:34 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:34 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 5:15 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 12:15 pm EST
 
Team USA captain Hilary Knight ties all-time goals record

End of 2nd period: USA 4, Finland 0 

In her fifth Olympic Games, veteran USA hockey star Hilary Knight is on the precipice of making history. The team captain just tied the American goals record with her 14th Olympic goal to give the U.S. women a 4-0 lead in the second period of Saturday's preliminary round game against Finland. Knight was assisted by Laila Edwards and Megan Keller, who also paired up to assist on Alex Carpenter's first goal in the first period. 

Knight is now even with a pair of USA hockey legends in Natalie Darwitz and Katie King. On the verge of standing alone in Team USA history, Knight is also in pursuit of her second gold medal. She won gold in 2018 and also has silver medals from the 2010, 2014 and 2022 Winter Games. 

Team USA is off to a dominant start in Italy, and Knight is playing a key role. Before Knight lit the lamp, the U.S. extended its lead to 3-0 with two goals -- one from Taylor Heise and another from Megan Keller -- in a 66-second span. 

Team USA cruised 5-1 past Czechia to open play on Thursday and is well on its way to another statement victory.

Will Backus
February 7, 2026, 4:59 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:59 am EST
 
Team USA extends lead over Finland with two goals in 66 seconds

2nd period: USA 3, Finland 0

Team USA has opened up a commanding lead 3-0 over Finland early in the second period of their group stage showdown, as Taylor Heise and Megan Keller scored goals on consecutive shots in a span of 1:06. Heise scored just over two minutes into the second period, and Keller followed that up with a redirect goal on the next Team USA shot to give the Americans a comfortable cushion. 

Team USA has dominated play in the first two periods so far, taking 23 shots in the first 27 minutes of action compared to just six from the Finnish side. Heise and Keller joined Alex Carpenter in the score sheet, and unless the flow of play changes dramatically in the second half of the game, Team USA looks poised to add a couple more goals to their tally as they continue to prove why they are the gold medal favorites. 

 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 4:43 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:43 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 4:41 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:41 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 4:38 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:38 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 4:32 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:32 am EST
 
Francesca Lollobrigida becomes first Italian woman to win gold in speed skating

There's some home magic happening at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. After Italy took silver and bronze medals in Saturday's downhill alpine skiing event, speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida -- literally -- set a new bar in the women's 3000m. 

Her time of 3:54.28 broke the Olympic record and came just short of the 3:52.02 world record. Naturally, it also delivered Lollobrigida Italy's first gold medal of these Olympic games. She also became the first Italian women's speed skater to ever capture a gold medal and the first Italian speed skater to win a gold medal since the 2006 Winter Olympics... in Turin, Italy. 

Oh, and Lollobrigida did all of this on her 35th birthday. She's now a three-time Olympic medalist. She captured a silver medal and a bronze in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

untitled-design-1.png
Imagn Images
Will Backus
February 7, 2026, 4:29 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:29 am EST
 
Team USA opens the scoring in hockey clash against Finland

End 1st: USA 1, Finland 0 

The U.S. women's hockey team is continuing its high rate of play as it looks to return to the gold medal podium at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA dominated a majority of the possession in the first period of Saturday's game against Finland and finally broke through on a power play to open the scoring bill on its 10th shot. Laila Edwards collected her second assist of the Olympics with a perfectly placed pass to veteran Alex Carpenter, who snuck a long shot just past the right shoulder of Finland's goaltender. Megan Keller was also credited with an assist. 

That marked Carpenter's second power play goal in as many games. The Americans, after dominating Czechia 5-1 on Thursday, finished the first period with 15 shots to Finland's four. 

Will Backus
February 7, 2026, 4:16 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:16 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 4:13 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:13 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 4:13 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 11:13 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 3:45 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:45 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 3:45 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:45 am EST
 
Team USA women's hockey looking to keep hot Olympic start going vs. Finland

After suffering a devastating loss to Canada in the gold medal game four years ago, the U.S. women's hockey team is out for some revenge at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA got off to a dominant to open Olympic play on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Czechia.

Now, the Americans are set to take on Finland on today at 10:40 a.m. ET on USA Network. This is Finland's first game of the Olympics after the team's matchup with Canada was postponed Thursday due to illness. 

One milestone to keep an eye on: If Hilary Knight scores today for Team USA, the five-time Olympian will tie for most career Olympic goals (14) in team history.

Sam Cooper
February 7, 2026, 3:38 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:38 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 3:34 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:34 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 3:27 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:27 am EST
 
@Olympics
February 7, 2026, 3:24 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:24 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 3:15 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:15 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 3:15 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:15 am EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 7, 2026, 3:00 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 10:00 am EST
