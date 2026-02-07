The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway. After a thrilling Opening Ceremony on Friday that saw some incredible musical and dance performances, it's time to start handing out some hardware in Milan when the action begins on Saturday.

The first medal event of the Games takes place bright and early when the Men's Downhill in Alpine Skiing goes off at 5:30 a.m. ET. Four Americans are set to compete for a medal in the event. Plus, the first speed skating medal will be handed out on Saturday when the women's 3000m event takes place.

The biggest event of the day for Team USA is when the women's hockey team returns to the ice for a preliminary round game against Finland. The Americans beat Czechia in their first game and could secure their spot in the knockout stage.

The day wraps up with a medal event in Snowboarding with the Men's Big Air goes down.

Check out everything you need to know for Saturday at the Olympics below, while the live updates further down the page will chronicle every important moment and medal opportunity from Team USA.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Saturday, Feb. 7

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Curling: Mixed Doubles -- 4:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles -- 4:05 a.m. Alpine Skiing: Men's Downhill* -- 5:30 a.m.

Men's Downhill* -- 5:30 a.m. Speed Skating: Women's 3000m* -- 10 a.m.

Women's 3000m* -- 10 a.m. Ice Hockey: Women's Preliminary Round (USA vs. Finland) -- 10:40 a.m

Women's Preliminary Round (USA vs. Finland) -- 10:40 a.m Luge: Men's Singles Suns 1 & 2 -- 11 a.m.

Men's Singles Suns 1 & 2 -- 11 a.m. Figure Skating: Team Event, Men's Singles Short Program -- 1:45 p.m.

Team Event, Men's Singles Short Program -- 1:45 p.m. Ski Jumping: Women's Normal Hill* -- 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women's Normal Hill* -- 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snowboarding: Men's Big Air* -- 1:30 p.m.

*Denotes medal event