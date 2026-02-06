Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live updates: Time, schedule as Team USA arrives in Italy

The countries are ready to make their debut as the Games get underway from Milan

By
1 min read

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina have arrived, with some events like curling, hockey and figure skating already underway with preliminary action in northern Italy. 

The official start to the Games comes Friday afternoon, when delegations of athletes from each of the nations represented in this year's Olympics gather for the Opening Ceremony at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Among the performers at this year's Opening Ceremony are Mariah Carey and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, with the evening culminating in the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. 

Winter Olympics 2026: Where to watch the Milan Cortina Games Opening Ceremony, time, date, tv channel
Shanna McCarriston
Winter Olympics 2026: Where to watch the Milan Cortina Games Opening Ceremony, time, date, tv channel

Once the Opening Ceremony finishes, it won't take long for medals to be handed out and some of the biggest storylines of the 2026 Olympics to come into play. The first medal competition will be the men's downhill in alpine skiing on Saturday morning, with four other medals on the line on Saturday as well. 

On Sunday morning, Lindsey Vonn begins her quest for a fourth-career Olympic medal, as she competes in the women's downhill just over a week after tearing her ACL. Later in the afternoon, medals will be handed out for the figure skating team event, where Team USA is among the favorites to take home gold. 

Before all that hardware begins getting awarded, the festivities begin with a celebration of the Games on Friday evening in Milan. 

The ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow our coverage of all the action below. 

Let the fun begin.  

Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Team USA athletes to watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

There are more than a hundred athletes competing for Team USA in Italy this month, and of that group there are a number who are serious medal contenders -- and some heavy favorites to take home gold -- either as an individual or as part of a team. 

From the dominant women's hockey team to Team USA's star-studded figure skating lineup, there should be plenty of hardware coming back stateside from the Milan Cortina games. We highlighted a number of the Team USA athletes in each sport that fans should know coming into this year's Olympics who figure to be the stars of the games and cement themselves in American sports lore. 

2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA athletes to watch, medal favorites, potential breakout stars in each sport
Robby Kalland
2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA athletes to watch, medal favorites, potential breakout stars in each sport
 
Pinned
Link copied

Get to know Team USA's flag bearers: Erin Jackson and Frank Del Duca

When Team USA walks out for the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening in Milan, they'll be led by flag bearers Erin Jackson and Frank Del Duca. Jackson won gold in speedskating at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, while Del Duca will be the first bobsledder to carry the American flag at the Opening Ceremony in 70 years. 

To learn more about Team USA's flag bearers, read here:

Who are Team USA's flag bearers at 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics? Meet Erin Jackson, Frank Del Duca
Carter Bahns
Who are Team USA's flag bearers at 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics? Meet Erin Jackson, Frank Del Duca
 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony viewing guide

The 2026 Winter Olympics will officially get going with the Opening Ceremony on Friday afternoon. We will be following the action live here and providing updates and highlights throughout, but for those looking to watch the Opening Ceremony in full either live or on the primetime replay, this is the TV and streaming schedule for Friday's festivities. 

Date: Friday, Feb. 6 | Time: 2 p.m. (live), 8 p.m. (re-air)
Location: Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium
TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock

You can find more details on how you can watch the Opening Ceremony from Milan here:

Winter Olympics 2026: Where to watch the Milan Cortina Games Opening Ceremony, time, date, tv channel
Shanna McCarriston
Winter Olympics 2026: Where to watch the Milan Cortina Games Opening Ceremony, time, date, tv channel
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Pete Prisco: 'This is the moment for Sam Darnold'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Bryant McFadden: 'All Eyes on The Status of Nick Emmanwori

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Cause for concern: Luka Doncic leaves with injury in Lakers' win over Sixers | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Highlights: Warriors at Suns (2/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas (2/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    CeeDee Lamb Pulls For George Pickens to Earn Bigger Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Super Bowl LX Pick To Win: Seahawks vs. Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Super Bowl LX Who Has The Edge at Quarterback?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Super Bowl LX Who Has The Edge: The Pass Catchers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CHECK THIS OUT: Travis Kelce Nearly Aces Loudest Hole In Golf

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    BREAKING: Mavs Trade Anthony Davis To Wizards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Super Bowl LX Expert Pick: Seahawks vs. Patriots, O/U 45.5

See All Videos