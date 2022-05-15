AC Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 at the San Siro on Sunday and are now one step away from winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2011. The Rossoneri can claim the title next weekend if they manage to secure at least a draw away against Sassuolo after Inter Milan won 3-1 against Cagliari later on Sunday. The Nerazzurri will play the last match of the season at home against Sampdoria and will need some help to secure back-to-back Serie A crowns.

The match between AC Milan and Atalanta was very tense and static in the first part with few chances created and with both teams that didn't risk too much. The game completely changed when in the second half the coaches made some changes to emphasize attacking. The first goal arrived with an assist from Junior Messias, who perfectly found Rafael Leao between the lines. The Portuguese striker didn't miss, nutmegging goalkeeper Juan Musso with his shot in the 56th minute.

Atalanta tried, without success, to find the equalizer, but it was an incredible run from Theo Hernandez, who scored to make it 2-0 and left the whole San Siro speechless 15 minutes from time. The talented fullback took the ball from well in his own half, marched all the way into the opposing box and put home a low effort for one of the goals of the season.

Inter Milan won later at Cagliari after a very solid performance from Simone Inzaghi's team. The Nerazzurri opened the score with Matteo Darmian in the first half and then scored the second goal of the match via Lautaro Martinez. Cagliari managed to score their only goal of the night through Charlampos Lykogiannis moments later, but while the home team was hoping to equalize before the end of the match, Martinez got his brace and became the sixth player in Inter's history to score 20 goals in a single Serie A season before turning 25, joining Giuseppe Meazza, Sandro Mazzola, Antonio Angelillo, Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi.

Scudetto scenarios

With only one game left there are still two points between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

For AC Milan to win the league they must:

Beat or draw Sassuolo

or

See Inter fail to beat Sampdoria

For Inter to win the league they must:

Beat Sampdoria and see AC Milan lose to Sassuolo

After the results on Sunday, Genoa have now both been officially relegated alongside Venezia. Cagliari and Salernitana hope to avoid relegation when the final spot is decided next Sunday.