"It's the energy. Joy': Brazil's connection to music and dance persist as the Selecao chase World Cup glory

As Matheus Cunha and Brazil surf into the round of 16 after defeating Japan 2-1, the Selecao's connection with dance and music can't be ignored. From the players on the pitch to the fans in the stands, music and dance can't be separated from the iconic yellow of the Brazilian national team. While Vincius Junior's samba dance after scoring a goal is an iconic celebration in soccer, it's also a style of music that is inseparable from soccer.

During the group stage of the tournament, I was able to join Brazilian fans as they took over Times Square, packed the subway on the way to take on Haiti in Philadelphia and even got to talk to Gafieira Rio Miami, an 11 piece Brazilian big band that has performed at FIFA Fan Festivals in Philadelphia and Miami during the World Cup, and outside of the Selecao, the biggest thing that connected them is the joy, music and dance that supporting Brazil and being Brazilian brings.

"Well, I think music and soccer they're very similar because, for example, as a band, we're a team. Like, even some of us are in this gig, for example, tonight, and some of us are not necessarily, but they can be on the next one," Diogo Brown said. "Just like a soccer team, that you have the whole team, there are 11 people playing, and some of the guys are not playing. But it's still, everybody's a family, is a team, and there's a lot of discipline to put this whole thing together."

Their high-energy style matches the game that Brazil plays as Jogo Bonito, the beautiful game is supposed to bring joy and evoke similar emotions that music does for people who are listening to it. Soccer is at its best when fans are standing for 90 minutes, chanting at the top of their lungs, and this World Cup has brought a taste of that to cities in America. It was seen during the Club World Cup when South American fans took over cities, and it's only continuing during the World Cup so far. Even on the pitch in the round of 32, when Carlo Ancelotti brought in Gabriel Martinelli, it was the front-foot soccer that pushed Brazil to victory in the match that's critical for this team to succeed.

"You can see in the stadium, people feeling the song and the energy, football, soccer," Isa Duarte said. "It's the energy. Joy. So people like song, music, and soccer because it's a perfect mix, I think."

That same energy can also be seen on the pitch in goal celebrations, which become iconic for players around the world as Brazilian's are exposed to music just as early as they are exposed to soccer.

"When a player scores a goal, that explosion of emotion, you know, that's why they dance as well, you know, Hugo Sandim said. "They need to express themselves. And I think dance and music has been with Brazilians ever since we were born, you know. Rhythm is maybe the first thing that we start doing, tapping with our hands, and as well as with a soccer ball."

Dance also helps with footwork going around the soccer pitch but for the band being able to be involved in this tournament has been an absolute dream come true. Both on and off the pitch, people have been waiting their lives for this moment, and to even play a small part in what has been the most attended World Cup ever is something special.

"It's a dream come true. For us, this project, Gafieira Rio Miami, started about five years ago," Brown said. "Me and my partner in crime Gene De Souza, we start developing this, and from then to now, we're just going up and up and up," Brown said. And so being able to play in the FIFA Fan Festival in Miami, and Philly, is just absolutely amazing."

Philadelphia was host to Palmeiras, Botafogo, and Flamengo during the Club World Cup, and that connection with Brazilian fans rolled into creating a great environment for Brazil when they faced Haiti in the city. Now everyone will look to keep the music going at the World Cup. In the round of 16, Brazil will face the winner of the Ivory Coast and Norway. Vinicius Junior has stated that it's taking too long for Brazil to get their sixth star above their crest with them not having won a World Cup since 2002, but there is plenty of support in the United States for them to go on a run, so the party can keep going for their fans.