Thiago Motta's Juventus will host Bologna on Saturday in what will be a crucial match for the home side after they had some ups and downs due to injuries. They currently sit in sixth place, six points behind league-leading Napoli, in the chase for the Scudetto. The Bianconeri drew the last two matches against AC Milan and Lecce and have only won two of their last five matchups. Americans Weston McKennie and Tim Weah have both established themselves as valuable contributors for Juventus and are expected to play a role on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

Team news

Juventus: Despite multiple injured players, Thiago Motta can now count again on Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic while USMNT winger Timothy Weah is expected to be back on the right wing after he played also as a central striker.

Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic.

Bologna: Vincenzo Italiano's side, despite winning four of the last five Serie A games and also winning the Coppa Italia round of 16 against Monza during the week, lost Riccardo Orsolini due to injury as he won't be available for the away game in Turin this Saturday.

Potential Bologna XI: Skorupski; Holm, Beukema, Lucumì, Miranda; Pobega, Freuler; Dominguez, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: CBS| Live stream: Paramount+

CBS| Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -145; Draw: +250; Bologna +450

Prediction

Juventus are the favourites and need to react after drawing the last three games in a row in all competitions. Pick: Juventus 2, Bologna 1.