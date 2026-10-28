This is not what AC Milan needed ahead of the Derby della Madonnina that will take place on Saturday at San Siro: The Rossoneri lost 4-2 in Milan against Bologna, conceding three goals in the second half after being up 2-1 at the end of the opening 45 minutes. Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim faces increasing pressure on his position, as the Rossoneri are already seven points behind the Serie A leaders, Inter and Lazio.

Raffaele Palladino's Bologna started off well with the opening goal scored by Samuel Mbangula followed by the early comeback of the home team, with a brace of Alphadjo Cisse, the biggest and most positive surprise of this start of the campaign. However, the advantage only lasted a few minutes in the second half, when Davide Bartesaghi's own goal completely changed the direction of the match in Milan. Later, Mbangula completed his personal hat trick and the game ended 4-2.

There are multiple issues AC Milan are facing right now. First of all, as Amorim said after the game, AC Milan lacked of energy in the second part of the game, something that many teams are facing right now across Europe, especially considering the schedule and the amount of games played every week. The issue is how AC Milan are handling those moments in the game, seeming incapable of figuring out when to slow down and keep more ball possession, to avoid what happened on Wednesday against Bologna.

Speaking to DAZN Italy after the match, Amorim seemed worried about the physical condition of his players: "So many games, so many players out, a bit of fatigue set in. We even had a chance to equalise with Camarda, but we didn't manage it. A coach who's been in charge for two months can't expect the whole team to play a different game for ninety minutes, and that's something you should understand. I think we lacked energy, and since we can't rotate as often, it's difficult for us to consistently press and play our football. When we stop playing our football, we suffer."

Speaking on the Derby della Madonnina against Inter that will take place on Saturday, Amorim added: "Obviously, we'll try to win the next game. I'm not here to make excuses; I want a team that's always improving, and I'm convinced we can do that. We're Milan, and we always have to win. Tomorrow we'll figure out who will be playing and how to prepare for the match. We'll make all the necessary assessments and prepare as best we can, even though we don't have much time."

AC Milan will host Inter on Saturday in Milan, a key match that can become the last chance for Amorim to convince club owner Gerry Cardinale he was the right choice in the summer, when the American businessman decided to replace the coach and the whole sporting hierarchy. That's a decision that, for now, doesn't seem to have pay off with the appointment of Amorim, but a game like the one against Inter can completely reshape AC Milan's ambitions and change the status of Amorim at the club. If that doesn't happen against Inter, we can't rule out the chances of more changes in the near future at the club.