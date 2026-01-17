Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has died, the club announced on Saturday morning. Commisso, chairman of New York-based Mediacom Communications, was also a minority owner of the New York Cosmos and was one of the key figures who helped soccer grow over in the United States. Commisso was 76.

He was born in Calabria, Italy, but his family moved to the United States when he was 12. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and two children, Giuseppe and Marisa. Both Fiorentina and Mediacom announced his passing.



"After a prolonged period of medical treatment, our beloved president has left us, and today we all mourn his passing. His love for Fiorentina was the greatest gift he gave himself," Fiorentina said in a statement.

Fiorentina have also announced their game on Sunday against Bologna will take place.

"Fiorentina have decided, at the wish of the Commisso family and in order to honor the memory of their President, to take the field in all scheduled sporting commitments," while all the Serie A teams will dedicate a minute of silence before every match this weekend.

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter president, spoke to DAZN ahead of the match against Udinese that took place on Saturday and said, "He was one of the last great patrons, but he also had an entrepreneurial vision. He had important ideas, such as the Viola Park, and he wanted the stadium. He had tremendous passion, and I hope his family can continue his legacy."

Who was Rocco Commisso?

The Italian-American businessman was the chairman of Mediacom, one of the biggest cable television companies in the United States, and in the summer 2019, he acquired the majority of Fiorentina, one of the most iconic Italian teams, from the Della Valle family. In seven years, Fiorentina reached the UEFA Conference League final twice, began reconstruction work at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and, most notably, built one of the most innovative training centers in Europe: Viola Park, named in his honor.

Sadly, in 2024, the club also lost its former general manager, Joe Barone. The Commisso-Barone leadership defined an era for Fiorentina and left a lasting mark on Italian football, and it will be deeply missed.