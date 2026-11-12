November's international break is now ahead of us, and Serie A returns next week. Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, are looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy following the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle.

We've already had several sackings as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team; and Bologna fired Domenico Tedesco after four matches and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. Over the international break, Parma decided to part ways with manager Carlos Cuesta and appointed Alberto Gilardino, while Venezia sacked Giovanni Stroppa after six defeats in a row and appointed Davide Nicola. The last coach to be sacked was Udinese's Kosta Runjaic, who was replaced by Paolo Zanetti. The last one is about Sassuolo, as the club decided to sack Alberto Aquilani following the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma and will be replaced by Paolo Zanetti after the break.

Let's take a look at our power rankings 11 games into the season:

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1. Inter (+1)

Inter are back on track. After a difficult week that started with a Derby della Madonnina defeat to AC Milan, the side led by Cristian Chivu were able to win 3-0 against Feyenoord before winning a key game against Como 2-0. Como are one of the best teams in Europe. Inter showed they are still the best team in the country and are expected to win the title, but they need to improve defensively.

2. AS Roma (-1)

They only dropped one position because of Inter's win against Como, but Gian Piero Gasperini's team are still one of the best teams in Italy. After winning 3-0 against Sassuolo before the break, they closed the gap with their city rivals, Lazio, who are leading the standings. The Derby della Capitale, which will take place on Dec. 13, is expected to be a good one to watch.

3. Lazio (+1)

Speaking of Lazio, they are still there. Gennaro Gattuso's side are still at the top of the standings entering the international break and have no intention of dropping points. The Biancocelesti drew away against Napoli and showed once again they deserve to be where they are.

4. Como (-1)

The past week showed why Como are probably not competing for the title this season, though they certainly could in the near future. After scoring nine goals away to Lens in the Champions League, Como suffered a 2-0 defeat at Inter, arguably putting in their worst performance of the season. Playing every three days is a demanding schedule for a team like Fàbregas' side, especially with several injuries further limiting his rotation options.

5. AC Milan (--)

The Rossoneri won away against Genoa and confirmed their positive momentum despite losing over the week in the UEFA Europa League's game against Ferencvaros with the goals of Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic in the win. The Italian striker, who just turned 20, has been by far the standout performer for Ruben Amorim's side during the first part of the season, scoring eight goals in the opening 13 matches across Serie A and the Europa League.

6. Frosinone (--)

They lost against Cagliari over the weekend, but they are still the most surprising side of the opening part of the season with 20 points collected in 11 games.

7. Juventus (--)

It's difficult to judge the work of Luciano Spalletti as Juventus have had too many ups and downs in this first part of the season, and the latest away draw against Fiorentina was only another confirmation of it.

8. Bologna (+1)

Raffaele Palladino has completely changed the face of Bologna since he took over from Domenico Tedesco, who was sacked after a disappointing start to the season. They are now fully back in contention for a European spot.

9. Napoli (-1)

They are still in trouble. Just 15 points from their opening 11 Serie A matches represents one of the club's worst starts to a season in recent years, and so far they can't really compete for a European spot. Some of their key players, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Rasmus Hojlund, are not delivering and seem nervous.

10. Fiorentina (--)

Despite a challenging start to the season, the team are now fully back in control and Paolo Vanoli has justified his recall.

11. Atalanta (+1)

Despite increasing pressure on Maurizio Sarri, Atalanta are slowly coming back and competing. It will probably take some more time.

12. Cagliari (-1)

They needed a positive result after some disappointments, and the win over Frosinone came at the right time before the break.

13. Torino (--)

We are probably not talking enough about the work of coach Ignazio Abate. He's doing fantastic so far at Torino.

14. Genoa (--)

Three wins in the last five Serie A games: Daniele De Rossi is now showing his qualities, and this is a side that can improve a lot in the next couple of weeks.

15. Lecce (+3)

Eusebio Di Francesco will face more challenges in the future at Lecce, but the team can definitely compete to avoid relegation.

16. Sassuolo (-1)

Another manager sacked: the club decided to fire Alberto Aquilani and appointed Roberto D'Aversa right in the middle of the international break. Will it work?

17. Monza (-1)

After four defeats in a row, Monza are now back in the relegation zone, but they can definitely bounce back.

18. Udinese (-1)

They sacked the coach, but they lost again. Paolo Zanetti will need more time, that's for sure, but the change didn't immediately work.

19. Venezia (+1)

Two wins in five games under Davide Nicola, who can hope for another impressive spell at the club.

20. Parma (-1)

Since Carlos Cuesta left the club, Parma have won only one game under Alberto Gilardino, and things are definitely worrying.