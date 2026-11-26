Serie A is back after the last international break of the year with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy following the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle.

We've already had several sackings as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team; and Bologna fired Domenico Tedesco after four matches and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. Over the international break, Parma decided to part ways with manager Carlos Cuesta and appointed Alberto Gilardino, while Venezia sacked Giovanni Stroppa after six defeats in a row and appointed Davide Nicola. The last coach to be sacked was Udinese's Kosta Runjaic, who was replaced by Paolo Zanetti. The last one is about Sassuolo, as the club decided to sack Alberto Aquilani following the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma and was replaced by Paolo Zanetti after the break.

Let's take a look at our power rankings 12 games into the season:

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1. AS Roma (+1)

The Giallorossi are back at the top after another exciting weekend that saw Donyell Malen score four goals against Parma. There is now question that they are the most solid team so far in the league and can challenge for the title race their rivals in the long run.

2. Inter (-1)

Once again, they showed all their defensive issues and conceded four goals to Atalanta in the 4-4 away draw. They wasted another big opportunity but the fact they have already conceded 17 goals in 12 matches is worrying. These are not acceptable numbers for a team that want to win the Serie A title for a second consecutive season.

3. Lazio (--)

Another win, another week at the top of the standings. Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio are one of the biggest surprises of the season and the Derby della Capitale that will take place in less than three weeks can definitely become a title race match between them and AS Roma.

4. AC Milan (+1)

Back in the top four after a positive performance at San Siro against Frosinone. The Rossoneri are in a great shape under Ruben Amorim and American striker Christian Pulisic finally seems at his best level.

5. Como (-1)

They are still in the contention for a top four spot and will challenge their rivals but they might drop some points by playing every three days for their first time ever. Let's see if they make me wrong next week.

6. Juventus (+1)

Finally, a positive weekend. Luciano Spalletti and his team won 4-0 against Venezia with both Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani scoring. This is what they needed to convince part of the fanbase.

7. Bologna (+1)

The home draw against Udinese might look a bit as a negative result but at the end of the day this is a team that looks completely different since Raffaele Palladino took charge.

8. Frosinone (-2)

Two defeats in a row after a super positive first stint in the campaign. They are probably back in the real world.

9. Napoli (--)

They won 1-0 against Torino but they are still far from what should be their level. One single win won't change my opinion.

10. Atalanta (+1)

Scoring four goals to Inter is not something that you can do every week, but also conceding four.

11. Genoa (+3)

This is where they belong. Four wins in the last five Serie A games: Daniele De Rossi deserves to stay in the top ten and we're getting closer.

12. Fiorentina (-2)

They seemed to be back on track but after losing 3-0 against Monza away I can't say that anymore. They've won two games in the opening 12 matches. Not enough.

13. Torino (--)

Even if they lost, this team looks solid under Ignazio Abate.

14. Cagliari (-2)

Things are not going as before for Pisacane and his team. Only one win in the last five.

15. Monza (+2)

A great win against Fiorentina showed again why Gustavo Varela can be considered the biggest shock of the season so far with 11 goals in 11 matches.

16. Lecce (-1)

Four defeats in the last five: Lecce are going down again.

17. Sassuolo (-1)

They replaced their coach but with no reaction in his first match as Sassuolo lost 2-0 at home against Genoa.

18. Udinese (--)

A positive draw away against Bologna can give them some new hopes after replacing their manager.

19. Venezia (--)

Lost to Juventus away: Not the kind of matches we expect them to pick up points.

20. Parma (--)

Same as Venezia: We don't expect them to win against AS Roma.