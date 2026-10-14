Serie A was back this weekend around Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. But we also have our first four sackings of the Serie A season as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team and Bologna fired Domenico Tedesco after four matches and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. Over the international break, Parma decided to part ways with manager Carlos Cuesta and appointed Alberto Gilardino, while Venezia sacked Giovanni Stroppa after six defeats in a row.

Let's take a look at our power rankings after the sixth matchday of the season:

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1. Inter (--)

The Nerazzurri showed their dominance against Parma at San Siro on Saturday, winning 3-0 against the side now led by Alberto Gilardino. It was a strong performance by the Nerazzurri that closed the game in less than 30 minutes and then they handled the remaining part of their home win.

2. AS Roma (--)

AS Roma drew away against Como in the first goalless match of the Serie A season. The match completely changed in the second half when Donyell Malen was sent off, but the Giallorossi were able to avoid their first defeat of the season against a strong team. For sure, they are still at the top and can challenge Inter this season.

3. Como (+1)

Another strong performance but it's not even a surprise anymore. Como are a serious candidate for the top four and potentially even more but playing the Champions League as well can influence their rotations in the league. The home draw against AS Roma was only another confirmation of how good this team is.

4. Lazio (+1)

Gennaro Gattuso has done an incredible job here and Lazio are leading the Serie A standings alongside Inter right now. I don't expect them to stay at the top for much longer, but this is a team that struggled over the summer and is operating amid growing tension between the fanbase and the ownership. Credit to Gattuso for what he's doing at Lazio.

5. AC Milan (-2)

A worrying performance against Sassuolo, more than the result itself (a 1-1 away draw against Sassuolo). There is now pressure for the head coach Ruben Amorim who needs to deliver results in the short time to avoid any kind of possibility to be replaced after a disappointing start to the new season. American striker Christian Pulisic only scored one goal so far, but his performances were deeply affected by a summer injury that forced him to miss the opening games of the season.

6. Napoli (--)

Finally, a convincing home win against Frosinone, with a brace scored by Kevin De Bruyne. However, they need to show similar qualities against bigger teams and this is what Massimiliano Allegri will be asked to do in the coming weeks.

7. Atalanta (+1)

Maurizio Sarri's side are improving week after week and there is a feeling that Atalanta might become an issue for most of the Serie A teams in the short term. They have the players and the identity to perform well, it's just a matter of time.

8. Juventus (-1)

Another disappointing weekend for Luciano Spalletti and Juventus that drew 1-1 against Cagliari away. The Bianconeri are yet to convince, with significant concerns up front. Randal Kolo Muani finally got on the scoresheet but still failed to impress, while Nick Woltemade also struggled to make an impact.

9. Cagliari (--)

What a nice start to the season for Fabio Pisacane in his team. Four wins, one draw and only one defeat in the opening six games are showing the real impact of this coach in the team. There are some players who benefit the most and Daniel Maldini is definitely among them as he has scored four goals in the opening six matches so far. Not bad.

10. Bologna (+2)

The new coach Raffaele Palladino delivered his first win of the season since he joined Bologna just before the break. Things are drastically different under the new coach and it looks like a fresh new start for this team.

11. Fiorentina (--)

The Viola suffered their first defeat under Paolo Vanoli since his comeback on the Viola bench against Genoa but things are much better compared to before, when Fiorentina lost the opening four games of the season under Fabio Grosso.

12. Udinese (-2)

What's going on here? After one win and one draw in the opening two games of the season Udinese lost four games in a row and now need to react on Sunday against Lecce before it will be too late.

13. Sassuolo (+1)

Alberto Aquilani is definitely showing why he's considered one of the best emerging coaches in Italian soccer. Another positive result, this time a home draw against AC Milan. Two wins, two draws and two defeats in six games. They are in the right place.

14. Torino (+1)

Another good and emerging coach is showing his potential at Torino and that's Ignazio Abate. A solid 2-1 win against Udinese on Monday.

15. Genoa (+1)

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa finally won their first game of the season at home against Fiorentina. This is what they needed and their season can now start.

16. Frosinone (-3)

Their second defeat of the season comes away to Napoli, and this one was hardly unexpected. There is no real cause for concern just yet. For now, at least.

17. Parma (--)

Alberto Gilardino's debut on the Parma bench was far from ideal. A 3-0 defeat away to Inter was hardly surprising, but the manner of the loss made it an unpleasant start to his tenure at the club.

18. Lecce (--)

Losing at home against Bologna wasn't what Eusebio Di Francesco needed in this moment but they are still in a better position compared to their rivals.

19. Monza (--)

Things are starting to look up for Ivan Juric and his team, but beating Lazio at this stage would still be beyond what they are capable of.

20. Venezia (--)

Six games, six defeats and another coach sacked: Giovanni Stroppa won't be on the bench on Saturday against Napoli and will be replaced by Paolo Zanetti, who returns to the club.