UEFA Champions League: Live updates from Barcelona vs. Inter, PSG vs. Napoli, highlights, stats, full coverage
There are eight Champions League games on the schedule
The Champions League's fourth matchday begins on Tuesday with eight games on the schedule, none bigger than Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, where the winner will take a huge step towards the knockout stage. There are two early games and six late games, with United States men's national team players Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) expected to be in action.
Here's the schedule and our live updates, which will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.
Schedule
All times eastern
Club Brugge 4, Monaco 0
Red Star 2, Liverpool 0
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes
Tottenham vs. PSV, 3 p.m. on Galavision and fuboTV (Try for free)
Napoli vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET on TNT, UniMas and fuboTV (Try for free)
Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes
Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. on Univision Deportes and B/R Live
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. on Univision and fuboTV (Try for free)
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool stunned in UCL
The Reds are now in danger of crashing out of the group stage
-
Bayern vs. AEK preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Man. United vs. Juventus preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Real Madrid vs. Viktoria preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Inter vs. Barca preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
PSG vs. Napoli preview
Here's what to know about this match