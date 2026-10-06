USMNT vs. Canada score: Live updates as youth-focused U.S. team target fourth win in a row post-World Cup

The U.S. men's national team's generational shift continues with a friendly against Canada on Tuesday, a match in which a youth-focused version of the team can pick up a fourth straight win as they lay the foundations for the 2030 World Cup.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has worked with a 28-player roster in the first post-World Cup international break, the squad nearly a perfect mix of players from this summer's tournament and those who are brand new to the fold. Twelve players have earned their first caps over the course of the last week and change, the group demonstrating exciting potential in wins over Peru, Chile and Mexico. They have outscored the opponents 11 to three along the way, the most impressive of the victories so far coming in Saturday's 3-0 win over longtime rivals Mexico in which newcomers Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan scored.

Pochettino has gone for a mix-and-match approach with team selection in each of the fall friendlies, blending youth and experience with the purpose of introducing the first-timers to the demands of the national team. He will likely do so again on Tuesday against Canada, particularly as he manages player load as the USMNT play their fourth game in 11 games. It will mark another opportunity for a batch of newcomers to impress in an international break that already feels like a mission accomplished.

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada, odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minn.

TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds: USMNT -130; Draw +270; Canada +330