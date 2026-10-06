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USMNT vs. Canada score: Live updates as youth-focused U.S. team target fourth win in a row post-World Cup

Twelve players have earned their first caps over the course of the first post-World Cup international window, which wraps up on Tuesday against Canada

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The U.S. men's national team's generational shift continues with a friendly against Canada on Tuesday, a match in which a youth-focused version of the team can pick up a fourth straight win as they lay the foundations for the 2030 World Cup.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has worked with a 28-player roster in the first post-World Cup international break, the squad nearly a perfect mix of players from this summer's tournament and those who are brand new to the fold. Twelve players have earned their first caps over the course of the last week and change, the group demonstrating exciting potential in wins over Peru, Chile and Mexico. They have outscored the opponents 11 to three along the way, the most impressive of the victories so far coming in Saturday's 3-0 win over longtime rivals Mexico in which newcomers Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan scored.

Pochettino has gone for a mix-and-match approach with team selection in each of the fall friendlies, blending youth and experience with the purpose of introducing the first-timers to the demands of the national team. He will likely do so again on Tuesday against Canada, particularly as he manages player load as the USMNT play their fourth game in 11 games. It will mark another opportunity for a batch of newcomers to impress in an international break that already feels like a mission accomplished.

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada, odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minn.
TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds: USMNT -130; Draw +270; Canada +330

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GOAL! USA 1, CAN 0

29' Canada may have dominated the game but the USMNT needed just one chance to score! Malik Tillman spots Alex Freeman making a run on the right and picks a well-placed pass to his teammate, who then darts down the flank looking for an option in front of goal. Freeman takes a shot first that's saved but he picks the ball back up quickly enough to spot Justin Ellis, who keeps himself just onside and then pulls off a straightforward finish for his second international goal in his second start for the senior team.

Add Ellis to the list of newcomers making a case for himself during this international window, especially after the challenge from Stephen Eustaquio that left him limping earlier. 

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Yellow card for Canada

31' The goal hasn't changed Canada's strategy just yet, so much so that Tani Oluwaseyi is booked for stepping on Brooklyn Raines. The USMNT coaching staff is probably breathing a sigh of relief after asking for the referee to dole out a yellow card for much of the opening half hour.

 
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Canada's strategy seems to be working

26' Canada have not generated a ton of meaningful shots yet but they keep nicking the ball off of the USMNT and charging towards goal, one shot deflecting off George Campbell and another cleared out by Auston Trusty. The visitors know they've disrupted the USMNT's rhythm completely, to the point that the attack-minded U.S. team hasn't taken a single shot. They haven't quit the strategy of keeping the game chippy, either, even if Mauricio Pochettino and his staff have their arms up periodically in protest.

 
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Justin Ellis on the ground

22' Canada's chippy approach continues, this time with captain Stephen Eustaquio kicking Justin Ellis in the ankle. Ellis goes down, receives medical attention and is off to the side while Julian Hall and Damion Downs get up off the bench to warm up a bit. There's a little scuffle in the midst, Nathan Saliba and Malik Tillman in a little bit of a shoving match but the drama comes to a close quickly. Ellis seems ready to come back on, too, and resume regular programming.

 
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Canada pick things up

17' Canada go for goal again and this time challenge the U.S. defense more seriously this time, Jacob Shaffelburg playing a big part along the way. He takes a shot from distance that goalkeeper Brian Schwake handles with relative ease and then the visitors nick the ball of the USMNT and speed towards goal, Shaffelburg making a run down the left but the group can't convert despite a strong effort.

It's another imperfect start for the USMNT after being slow to react to Mexico's strong early performance three days ago, though the method by which is very different. Canada have done well to disrupt the USMNT's rhythm with a much more chippy approach, while Mexico came out with an intensity that troubled the U.S. defense and midfield at first.

 
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Canada go for goal with set pieces

14' Canada inch closer to goal with a corner and then a freekick near goal, but neither set piece routine troubles the U.S. defense all that much, their two shots registering a combined 0.04 expected goals. The visitors continue to keep things chippy -- the foul count keeps going up and the USMNT coaching staff is starting to lodge some complaints with the fourth official but there's no yellow cards for Canada for the time being.

 
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Stuck in midfield so far

9' It's early in this one but neither side has been able to really enter the opposition box just yet, essentially taking a couple of passes before conceding the ball to the other side only to win it back in short order. You're seeing flickers of a plan from each side and perhaps the player to keep an eye on at this very early juncture is Mathis Albert -- the 17-year-old is known for his dribbling ability on the wing and he's troubled Canada a little bit so far to start this one.

Some of this play might be by design for Canada, who have committed six fouls in the opening nine minutes. Worth remembering that their head coach Jesse Marsch said today's about winning, not exactly getting players experience.

 
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USA 0, CAN 0

The final game of the international break is officially underway in Saint Paul, Minn.

 
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Laying the foundations for the road to 2030

The 2030 World cup is technically as far away as it gets but as former USMNT captain Tim Ream said this time almost a year ago, the World Cup "always feels close. Even when it felt far away, it felt close." Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has embraced that spirit with this prolonged international break, using the four-game swing to introduce a healthy number of new players to the rigors and demands of the senior national team, especially as official competition comes thick and fast even with the World Cup still roughly four years away.

As Pochettino argued on Monday, this is as perfect an opportunity to conduct a generational shift, especially to ensure that the journey to 2030 is as smooth and seamless as possible. The U.S. team's newcomers have had the privilege of guidance from their more experienced counterparts every step of the way, to the point that Pochettino has showered priase on the first-timers and veterans alike at various points during the international break.

  • Pochettino: "That is the way to keep going, to build that chemistry in between the senior players with the new players. I think that was the most important thing that happened in this window, to have three weeks to build this relationship. That is an important thing. That is a tactical situation that is important to build. Without this, it's difficult, after, to propose something on the pitch and to feel the complicity inside."
 
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A successful fresh start for a youth-focused USMNT

Even before the opening whistle blows for the USMNT's clash with Canada, it's easy to describe the first post-World Cup international break as a success. Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan headline a group of newcomers that have impressed across the board, that pair in particular finding ways to make an impact in their early natioanl team games -- Hall has three goals and an assist in his first three caps, while Sullivan joined Hall on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Their output has been noteworth and for longtime supporters of the team, it's extremely exciting. Just don't call it a surprise -- U.S. captain Tyler Adams said his younger teammates are simply showing off the abilities that have been easy to spot at the club level and putting in the kinds of performances they have always been capable of.

  • Adams: "Surpassed my expectations? No. I think we all saw their qualities in the games that they were playing in MLS. You could see. It's clear how quickly it's going to translate to the national team level; you don't know. I think the balance that we've been able to have in lineups, surrounding them with guys that have experience, they can go under the radar for some parts of the game. They don't have to put in crazy, crazy performances. We just want to get them in the good spots where they're comfortable to score goals, to go 1v1, to show your qualities that they have, and we were able to do that so there was just a really good balance, I think, everywhere on the field and that brought out the best in them, for sure."

I was on the ground at State Farm Stadium on Saturday to take in the yuong USMNT's first statement win, one that that demonstrated the team's ability to solve problems and go from surviving from thriving. You can read more about the game here.

 
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Canada starting XI

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch also has a healthy number of young players and World Cup participants in his lineup, headlined by new Atletico Madrid forward Jonathan David. Here's a look at their lineup.

Canada starting XI: Owen Goodman, Niko Sigur, Luc De Fougerolles, Ralph Priso, Richie LaryeaLiam Millar, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Daniel Jebbison, Jonathan David

Substitutes: James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair, Richard Chukwu, Jovan Ivanisevic, Jamie Knight-Lebel, Luca Petrasso, Samuel Piette, Justin Smith, Mathieu Choiniere, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Promise David

 
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USMNT starting lineup is in

Mauricio Pochettino mixes youth and experience one last time during this international break, handing goalkeeper Brian Schwake and midfielder Mathis Albert their first USMNT starts in the process. He makes five changes from the team that beat Mexico 3-0 on Saturday, but keeps one surprise figure in -- Gio Reyna. The midfielder is now starting his seventh straight game, the first time he's done that in his whole career for club and/or country.

USMNT starting XI: Brian Scwake, Alex Freeman, George Campbell, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Gio Reyna, Brooklyn Raines, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman, Mathis Albert, Justin Ellis

Substitutes: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Chris Brady, Cole Campbell, Sergino Dest, Damion Downs, Zavier Gozo, Julian Hall, Diego Kochen, Adri Mehmeti, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Cavan Sullivan

Not dressed: Matt Freese, Frankie Westfield

 
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Hello and welcome!

Three games might not be much to go by but so far, it's hard to deny that the U.S. men's national team's future looks bright. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's post-World Cup generational shift is off to an impressive start with three wins out of three and a chance to add a fourth victory to the record against Canada , but the priority on Tuesday is not actually winning.

Pochettino earmarked this four-game swing as an opportunity to introduce a slate of newcomers, 12 of whom have earned their first caps in the last week and change, to the demands of the senior national team. The task, he said, was to merely do their best since high-pressure situations will come down the stretch. The wins over Peru, Chile and Mexico this fall, though, showcase not only their natural talents but a problem-solving ability that allowed them to pick up victories and add an injection of optimism for a national team that already hopes it is ushering in its most talented generation ever.

The Canada game will be a continuation of the same themes Pochettino introduced when camp opened two weeks ago, Tuesday's clash offering another chance for the USMNT newcomers to show what they've got. A healthy number of experienced players will likely be there to assist along the way, even if Pochettino offers the fresh faces plenty of responsibility against their rivals to the north.

Stick around for pre-game coverage and live updates once the game begins.
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