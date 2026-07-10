UFC 329 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor, Max Holloway make weight for welterweight showdown

LAS VEGAS -- The main event for Saturday's UFC 329 fight card in Las Vegas is set after Conor McGregor and Max Holloway both made weight for their rematch some 13 years after McGregor's unanimous decision win.

McGregor, who turns 38 next week, came in at 170.5 pounds for this five-round welterweight bout while the 34-year-old Holloway was 170 pounds in his first bout in a new weight class. The fight marks McGregor's first walk to the Octagon since breaking his left leg in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their 2021 trilogy bout.

The co-main event is also set after Benoit Saint Denis weighed in at 155.5 pounds for this three-round lightweight bout. His opponent, former interim title challenger Paddy Pimblett, came in at 156 pounds.

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Heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson stepped onto the scale just one day out from his much-anticipated UFC debut against Elisha Ellison. Stevenson, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and five-time NCAA Division I All-American from the University of Minnesota, weighed in at 241 pounds.

Check out the full card with weights for each fighter below.

UFC 329 weigh-in results