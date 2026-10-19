WNBA Finals Game 2 score: Valkyries vs. Dream live updates as Golden State aims for 2-0 lead

It's Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Monday night as the Golden State Valkyries try to take a 2-0 series lead against the Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries, who have had the WNBA's best defense all season long, won the series opener on Saturday, locking down the Dream late in the game to secure a 68-64 win.

Golden State forward Gabby Williams led all scorers with 26 points in Game 1, but the Valkyries won the game on defense. They allowed just eight points in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta shot 32.8% from the floor and 16% from 3-point range in the game. Angel Reese had a hot start to Game 1 but was kept in check down the stretch as she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in her WNBA Finals debut.

Neither the Valkyries nor the Dream has ever won a WNBA championship. The Valkyries, in just their second season, are playing in their first WNBA Finals. This is the Dream's fourth WNBA Finals appearance, but Atlanta was swept in all three of its previous appearances and is still searching for its first Finals win.

Valkyries vs. Dream: WNBA Finals Game 2

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, Oct. 19



: 8 p.m. ET | : Monday, Oct. 19 Location : Chase Center -- San Francisco

: Chase Center -- San Francisco TV channel : USA | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: USA | : fubo (Try for free) Odds: GSV -130, ATL +110 | O/U: 152.5

Will the Dream even up the series? Or will the Valkyries take a commanding 2-0 series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.