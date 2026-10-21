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WNBA Finals Game 3 live updates: Dream vs. Valkyries score as series shifts to Atlanta

With the series tied, 1-1, the Dream will host the Valkyries at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night

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It's Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Wednesday night in Atlanta as the Dream host the Valkyries. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the opening pair of games in Golden State. Atlanta won Game 2 on Monday, pulling away as Angel Reese recorded one of the best stat lines in Finals history, scoring 30 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. 

The Dream are hosting Game 3 at State Farm Arena, the nearly 17,000-seat stadium that is home to the NBA's Hawks. The Dream have used the venue throughout the playoffs, but Game 3 had to be moved up a day to accommodate the Finals matchup.

Both the Dream and Valkyries are in search of the first titles in team history. The Dream are making their fourth Finals appearance, but Monday's Game 2 victory was their first-ever Finals win. They were swept in three previous showings (2010, 2011 and 2013). The Valkyries, meanwhile, have made the Finals in just their second season after debuting as an expansion team in 2025.

Dream vs. Valkyries: WNBA Finals Game 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21
Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta
TV channel: USA | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via DraftKings): Dream -3.5 | O/U: 153.5

So who will take a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.

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Gray back on the bench after trip to the locker room

Allisha Gray just made her way to the locker room, which is concerning for the Dream. She missed the majority of the semifinals with a hand injury and underwent a procedure just before the Finals. Looked like Gray connected with Gabby William's hand on a follow through.

Gray is back on the bench, but has not yet checked back into the game 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2026, 12:46 AM
Oct. 21, 2026, 8:46 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: Dream 23, Valkyries 15

The Dream have picked up right where they left off in Game 2. They held the Valkyries scoreless for the first five minutes and were in control for the entire first quarter despite not having the best shooting start themselves. 

Angel Reese has eight points to lead the way for the Dream, while Naz Hillmon has provided a huge boost with two 3-pointers. Tiffany Hayes has seven points to lead the Valkyries, who are shooting 5 of 18 with three turnovers

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2026, 12:40 AM
Oct. 21, 2026, 8:40 pm EDT
 
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Hillmon giving the Dream a big boost

In the first two games of the Finals combined, Naz Hillmon scored seven points on 2 of 6 from the field. She nearly matched that total in the span of 30 seconds as she buried back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Dream's lead up to nine after the Valkyries had made a little run

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2026, 12:34 AM
Oct. 21, 2026, 8:34 pm EDT
 
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Valkyries have nothing happening on offense

The Valkyries' offense continues to be a disaster. They're 0 of 6 with a turnover to start the game, and have scored just a single point at the free throw line in the first five minutes. It's not as if they're just missing open shots, either. They aren't generating anything easy and seem to be short of confidence against this Dream defense. 

The Dream haven't been much better -- 3 of 12 from the field -- but you at least think some of their shots are going to go in. You don't get that sense with anything the Valkyries are throwing up right now

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2026, 12:24 AM
Oct. 21, 2026, 8:24 pm EDT
 
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Kanter Freedom to watch Game 3 from suite

Enes Kanter Freedom, who was ejected from a Sky vs. Fever game during the regular season after getting into a verbal altercation with Natasha Cloud, is in attendance for Game 3. He expressed concern about his safety, and after consultation with the league, the Dream and State Farm Arena leadership, he will watch the game from a private suite

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2026, 11:47 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:47 pm EDT
 
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Nakase didn't like Valkyries' fight in Game 2

During her per-game press conference, Natalie Nakase told reporters that she didn't like the Valkyries' fight in Game 2, but did like that they took accountability afterward. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2026, 11:31 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:31 pm EDT
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