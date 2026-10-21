WNBA Finals Game 3 live updates: Dream vs. Valkyries score as series shifts to Atlanta

It's Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Wednesday night in Atlanta as the Dream host the Valkyries. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the opening pair of games in Golden State. Atlanta won Game 2 on Monday, pulling away as Angel Reese recorded one of the best stat lines in Finals history, scoring 30 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Dream are hosting Game 3 at State Farm Arena, the nearly 17,000-seat stadium that is home to the NBA's Hawks. The Dream have used the venue throughout the playoffs, but Game 3 had to be moved up a day to accommodate the Finals matchup.

Both the Dream and Valkyries are in search of the first titles in team history. The Dream are making their fourth Finals appearance, but Monday's Game 2 victory was their first-ever Finals win. They were swept in three previous showings (2010, 2011 and 2013). The Valkyries, meanwhile, have made the Finals in just their second season after debuting as an expansion team in 2025.

Dream vs. Valkyries: WNBA Finals Game 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

TV channel: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): Dream -3.5 | O/U: 153.5

So who will take a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.