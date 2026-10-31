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WNBA Finals Game 7 score: Valkyries vs. Dream live updates as both teams play for first title

Will Angel Reese and the Dream win it all? Or will Gabby Williams and the Valkyries get it done at home?

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It's Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Saturday night, and either the Golden State Valkyries or the Atlanta Dream will win the first championship in team history. Saturday also marks the first Game 7 in WNBA history (the league switched the Finals format to a best-of-seven last year).

The Dream forced Game 7 by taking care of business on Thursday afternoon in Game 6. Atlanta raced out to a 25-point lead and held on at State Farm Arena. Atlanta scored 80 points in the Game 6 win, but the Valkyries have used their defense to win their three games in the series. The Dream are averaging just 60.3 points per game in their three losses in the Finals.

Gabby Williams of the Valkyries and Angel Reese of the Dream are co-Finals MVP favorites entering Game 7. Williams is averaging 20.3 points per game in the Valks' playoff run. Reese, meanwhile, combined for 51 points in Games 2 and 3 of the Finals, but has been limited to 30 total points in the last three games.

Valkyries vs. Dream: WNBA Finals Game 7

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco
  • TV channel: USA | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via DraftKings): GS -1.5 | O/U: 142.5

Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night? We'll be providing live updates and analysis throughout Game 7. Follow along below.

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Welcome to Boohalla!

The convergence of Game 7, Halloween and the Valkyries' already-iconic arena dubbed Ballhalla, has resulted in a very special Boohalla celebration.

Many fans will be in costume this evening at the Chase Center, but it will be hard for anyone to top Kaitlyn Chen's entrance. 

Tensions are high ahead of this do-or-die game, but it is good to see that fun is still being had. 

 
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Who will win Game 7? Our experts make their picks

The WNBA championship is on the line on Saturday night as the Valkyries host the Dream for the first Game 7 in league history. Who will emerge with the first title in franchise history?

Our experts have logged their predictions:

WNBA Finals Game 7 predictions: Will the Dream or Valkyries win their first title on Saturday?
Lindsay Gibbs
WNBA Finals Game 7 predictions: Will the Dream or Valkyries win their first title on Saturday?
Sam Cooper
October 31, 2026, 11:05 PM
Oct. 31, 2026, 7:05 pm EDT
 
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How the Dream rediscovered their swagger to force Game 7

Atlanta faced a win-or-go-home situation at home in Game 6 and rose to the occasion with an 80-69 victory to force Game 7. Despite an unexpected 12:30 p.m. tip-off on a Thursday, the Dream fans were loud and proud, giving their team a boost when they needed it most. 

"We fed off their energy," Angel Reese said. "They were loud from the beginning. So we're definitely thankful for that. But we wanted to make sure we maximize this opportunity."

Will the Dream's strong play from Game 6 carry over to Game 7?

Dream ride energy of sold-out Atlanta crowd to rediscover their swagger, force first Game 7 in WNBA history
Lindsay Gibbs
Dream ride energy of sold-out Atlanta crowd to rediscover their swagger, force first Game 7 in WNBA history
Sam Cooper
October 31, 2026, 11:00 PM
Oct. 31, 2026, 7:00 pm EDT
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