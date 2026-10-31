WNBA Finals Game 7 score: Valkyries vs. Dream live updates as both teams play for first title

It's Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Saturday night, and either the Golden State Valkyries or the Atlanta Dream will win the first championship in team history. Saturday also marks the first Game 7 in WNBA history (the league switched the Finals format to a best-of-seven last year).

The Dream forced Game 7 by taking care of business on Thursday afternoon in Game 6. Atlanta raced out to a 25-point lead and held on at State Farm Arena. Atlanta scored 80 points in the Game 6 win, but the Valkyries have used their defense to win their three games in the series. The Dream are averaging just 60.3 points per game in their three losses in the Finals.

Gabby Williams of the Valkyries and Angel Reese of the Dream are co-Finals MVP favorites entering Game 7. Williams is averaging 20.3 points per game in the Valks' playoff run. Reese, meanwhile, combined for 51 points in Games 2 and 3 of the Finals, but has been limited to 30 total points in the last three games.

Valkyries vs. Dream: WNBA Finals Game 7

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: 8 p.m. ET | : Saturday, Oct. 31 Location : Chase Center -- San Francisco

: Chase Center -- San Francisco TV channel : USA | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: USA | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via DraftKings): GS -1.5 | O/U: 142.5

Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night? We'll be providing live updates and analysis throughout Game 7. Follow along below.