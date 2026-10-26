WNBA Finals score: Valkyries vs. Dream live updates with series lead on the line in Game 5

It's Game 5 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Monday night, and the series lead is on the line. The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream have split the first four games of this best-of-seven series, and the Valkyries are hosting on Monday with the series back at Chase Center. The Valkyries were winners on Saturday, using their patented defense to hold on for a 67-62 win, cooling off Dream star Angel Reese in the process.

Reese remains the Finals MVP favorite, but she was limited to just eight points on 2-of-12 shooting in Game 4. That's after she went for a combined 51 points in Games 2 and 3 -- both Dream wins.

Whoever wins on Monday will have a chance to clinch the title on Thursday in Game 6. That game, the league announced Monday, will be played at State Farm Arena at 12:30 p.m. ET. The league changed the time of the game in order to play at the 17,000-seat venue.

Valkyries vs. Dream: WNBA Finals Game 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

TV channel: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): ATL -1.5 | O/U: 150.5

Who will move to within one win of a title? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 5. Follow along below.