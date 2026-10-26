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WNBA Finals score: Valkyries vs. Dream live updates with series lead on the line in Game 5

The WNBA Finals are back in Golden State on Monday night with the best-of-seven series tied 2-2

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It's Game 5 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Monday night, and the series lead is on the line. The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream have split the first four games of this best-of-seven series, and the Valkyries are hosting on Monday with the series back at Chase Center. The Valkyries were winners on Saturday, using their patented defense to hold on for a 67-62 win, cooling off Dream star Angel Reese in the process.

Reese remains the Finals MVP favorite, but she was limited to just eight points on 2-of-12 shooting in Game 4. That's after she went for a combined 51 points in Games 2 and 3 -- both Dream wins.

Whoever wins on Monday will have a chance to clinch the title on Thursday in Game 6. That game, the league announced Monday, will be played at State Farm Arena at 12:30 p.m. ET. The league changed the time of the game in order to play at the 17,000-seat venue.

Valkyries vs. Dream: WNBA Finals Game 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 26
Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco
TV channel: USA | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via DraftKings): ATL -1.5 | O/U: 150.5

Who will move to within one win of a title? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 5. Follow along below.

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Halftime: Valkyries 25 -- Dream 22

No, you're not reading that wrong. It really is 25-22 at halftime. This has been an extremely ugly game featuring elite defense and abysmal shotmaking. The Valkyries are 10 of 33 (30.3%) from the field, while the Dream are 8 of 34 (23.5%). Simply put, this has not been an enjoyable watch. It is competitive, though, and we will likely be in for some drama down the stretch. 

Veronica Burton has nine points, six rebounds and two assists to power the Valkyries.  Rhyne Howard has six points to lead the Dream, while Angel Reese is at 5 points and 10 rebounds. 

Jack Maloney
October 27, 2026, 1:02 AM
Oct. 26, 2026, 9:02 pm EDT
 
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Hard to find much to say here

Both teams have gone ice cold again, and it's 22-21 Valkyries with 2:50 left in the second quarter. Not sure either team is going to get to 30 by halftime. Some tremendous defense on both sides, to be sure, but also horrible shotmaking. Even by this series' standards, this one has been really ugly.

Jack Maloney
October 27, 2026, 12:52 AM
Oct. 26, 2026, 8:52 pm EDT
 
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Valkyries start the second strong

Veronica Burton scored five quick points to start the second quarter, and the Valkyries have gone back in front by three early in the frame. The Valkyries have been able to get into the paint a few times here in the last few possessions, which has been a struggle for them in this series. 

Jack Maloney
October 27, 2026, 12:45 AM
Oct. 26, 2026, 8:45 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: Dream 14 -- Valkyries 13

The Valkyries led for the majority of the first quarter, but Rhyne Howard hit a 3-pointer on the Dream's final possession to put them in front for the first time all night in what has been another low-scoring affair. 

The Dream are shooting 5 of 19 (26.3%), while the Valkyries are at 5 of 17 (29.4%). Each team has a pair of turnovers. 

Angel Reese is up to five points and six rebounds, and has already made as many shots as she did in Game 4, which is a good sign for the Dream. Kiah Stokes and Veronica Burton both have four points to lead the way for the Valkyries. 

Jack Maloney
October 27, 2026, 12:36 AM
Oct. 26, 2026, 8:36 pm EDT
 
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Game 5 off to an ugly start

Offense remains nearly impossible to come by for both teams. Through the first five minutes of Game 5, the Valkyries are up 8-4, and the two teams are shooting a combined 6 of 20 (30%) from the field. It looks like we're going to get another game in the 60s. 

Jack Maloney
October 27, 2026, 12:23 AM
Oct. 26, 2026, 8:23 pm EDT
 
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Valkyries keeping same starting lineup as Game 4

Natalie Nakase moved Tiffany Hayes and Kaila Charles into the starting lineup for Game 4 in place of Cecilia Zandalasini and Kayla Thornton. She's sticking with that new group for Game 5. Hayes has scored in double figures in three consecutive games

Jack Maloney
October 26, 2026, 11:45 PM
Oct. 26, 2026, 7:45 pm EDT
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