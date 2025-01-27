The rosters for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Game have officially been announced. As expected, the lineups for this historic celebration of girls high school basketball is littered with star-studded names.

Multiple 247Sports 2025 five-star prospects such as Agot Makeer, Aaliyah Crump, Sienna Betts and the top-rated Aaliyah Chavez will share the court at Barclays Center on April 1.

Tennessee and Stanford lead the way with three All-Americans apiece. And in contrast to her comments following LSU's recent loss to South Carolina, Kim Mulkey and the Tigers were able to grab more McDonald's All-Americans than the Gamecocks in the 2025 recruiting class, with two compared to the Gamecocks' one.

Another two uncommitted players will take the court, and both of them would be major recruiting wins for any program. No. 4-ranked Agot Makeer (East) and No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez (West) are still deciding on a college. However, this week Makeer cut her list of suitors down to three finalists: UConn, South Carolina and Michigan State. Makeer also told 247Sports she's hoping to make her college decision within the next two weeks. So by the time the McDonald's All-American Girls Game takes over Brooklyn, at least one of these major recruiting players should be off the board.

While a McDonald's All-American selection is an accolade to recognize some of the best players in the nation, the game itself gives college fans their first look at the talented recruits who have committed to their programs. With that in mind, we've crafted a quick breakdown of every committed (and uncommitted) recruit playing in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Game, starting with the teams with multiple selections followed by the remaining East and West rosters.

Full East roster

Tennessee

Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy (Fla.); 247Sports rating: No. 6 overall

Jaida Civil, Palm Bay Magnet High (Fla.); 247Sports rating: No. 13 overall

Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic High School (N.J.); 247Sports rating: No. 16 overall

Stanford

Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Ga.); 247Sports rating: No. 8 overall

Lara Somfai, IMG Academy (FL); 247Sports rating: No. 40 overall

LSU

ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy (Ky.); 247Sports Rating: No. 12 overall

North Carolina

Nyla Brooks, Bishop Ireton High School (Va.); 247Sports rating: No. 21 overall

Kentucky

Kaelyn Carroll, Tabor Academy (Mass.); 247Sports rating: No. 32 overall

Texas

Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy (Fla.); 247Sports rating: No. 5 overall

Kansas

Jaliya Davis, Blue Valley North High School (Kan.); 247Sports rating: No. 24 overall

Notre Dame

Leah Macy, Bethlehem High School (Ky.); 247Sports rating: No. 14 overall

Full West roster

Stanford

Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak To Peak Charter School (Colo.); 247Sports rating: No. 33 overall

LSU

Grace Knox, Etiwanda High School (Calif.); 247Sports rating: No. 11 overall

Cincinnati

Darianna Alexander, Purcell Marian High School (Ohio); 247Sports rating: No. 15 overall

UCLA

Sienna Betts, Grandview High School (Colo.); 247Sports rating: No. 2 overall

USC

Jasmine Davidson, Clackamas High School (Ore.); 247Sports rating: No. 3 overall

Iowa

Addie Deal, Mater Dei High School (Calif.); 247Sports rating: No. 9 overall

South Carolina

Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs High School (Texas); 247Sports rating: No. 27 overall

Washington

Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley High School (Wash.); 247Sports rating: No. 22 overall

California

Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda High School (Calif.); 247Sports rating: No. 25 overall

Duke

Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline High School (Utah); 247Sports rating: No. 10 overall

Kansas State