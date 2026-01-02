site: media | arena: womenscollegebasketball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: womens-college-basketball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/ncaawbasketball/reg/free/playerprofiles
Skip to Main Content
Coastal Athletic Standings
2025 Stats
|
STATS
|
MPG
|
PPG
|
FG%
|
RPG
|
APG
|
Regular Season
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
Top Kiki Mcelrath News
-
CBS Sports
Isabel Gonzalez
-
CBS Sports
Isabel Gonzalez
-
CBS Sports
Jack Maloney
-
CBS Sports
Isabel Gonzalez
-
CBS Sports
Isabel Gonzalez
Player Bio
|
HT: 5-7
|
Birthplace: Columbus, OH