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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for May 22 as Gunther responds to Cody Rhodes' attack

Gunther won a No. 1 contender's match against Royce Keys, but then tried to again attack Rhodes before the champion countered

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1 min read

Gunther has a championship mindset. "The Ring General" earned his chance to challenge WWE champion Cody Rhodes after plenty of contract negotiations from Paul Heyman and a win over Royce Keys in a No. 1 contender's match a week ago. 

After the win, Gunther again targeted Rhodes, who he locked in a sleeper hold the week prior. But instead of doing it again, Rhodes countered and laid him out. Now, Gunther must respond to the attack ahead of their title match at Clash in Italy in eight days. 

Elsewhere on Friday night, WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley is set to respond to Jade Cargill after Cargill challenged her to a match in Italy. Ripley beat Cargill for the title at WrestleMania 42 and Cargill has been itching to get a second shot at Ripley. 

Plus, women's United States champion Tiffany Stratton issues an open challenge for anyone to face her for her title.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Gunther responds to Cody Rhodes' attack
  • WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley responds to Jade Cargill
  • Women's United States champion Tiffany Stratton issues open challenge
  • Carmelo Hayes delivers message to United States champion Trick Williams
  • Shinsuke Nakamura faces Talla Tonga
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