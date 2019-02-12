2019 AAF standings: Here's a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions
Check back throughout the season to see where each AAF team stands heading to the playoffs
The inaugural season for the Alliance of American Football is underway. For the next three months, each AAF team will play 10 regular season games. That's followed by a four-team playoff that pairs the two highest-seeded teams from each division at the home site of the team with the better record. Then, on April 27, the two remaining teams will play in the AAF Championship Game in Las Vegas.
Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, including overall records, divisional records, and records at home and on the road.
East Division
|Team
|Overall
|Vs. Division
|Vs. West
|Home
|Away
Birmingham Iron
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
Orlando Apollos
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
Atlanta Legends
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
Memphis Express
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
West Division
|Team
|Overall
|Vs. Division
|Vs. East
|Home
|Away
Arizona Hotshots
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
San Antonio Commanders
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
Salt Lake City Stallions
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
San Diego Fleet
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
