The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 27, in what could end up being a World Series preview between two of the best teams in baseball. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers have the second-best World Series odds at +500, with the Mariners just behind at +550. They both trail the Phillies atop the board at +430.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Dodgers vs. Mariners odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.30 ERA) gets the nod for the Dodgers, while Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.43 ERA) gets the start for the home team. Both have spent time on the injured list this season, but now they'll be looking to close their regular seasons with a strong outing ahead of potential postseason starts.

Both Glasnow and Gilbert have strikeout props of 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Glasnow's Over at -120 (Under -106) and Gilbert's Over at -102 (Under at -126). The top strikeout recommendation from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model is Glasnow Over 6.5, as it's rated 3.5 stars out of 5 thanks to a projection of 6.8 strikeouts.

Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 60 home runs, and he is tied with Shohei Ohtani at +250 for the shortest odds to hit a home run in tonight's contest. The next four players after those co-favorites are all Mariners, with Eugenio Suarez at +400, Jorge Polanco at +420, Randy Arozarena at +480 and Julio Rodriguez at +500.

Here are the Inside the Lines team's picks for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Saturday:

LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT SEATTLE MARINERS | 9/27 | 9:40 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -129

Seattle wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+169)

Seattle covers in 37% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-120)

The Over hits in 64.2% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.8, Dodgers 4.3