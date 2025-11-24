Two NFC playoff hopefuls will conclude NFL Week 12 on 'Monday Night Football' as the 49ers host the Panthers. With names like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Rico Dowdle, there will be lots of interest at the best DFS apps to make wagers on NFL player props. Outside of action on the gridiron, there double-digit ranked college basketball teams in action and another 10 NBA contests. The Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS gives you the choice of which sport you want to wager on, or you could wager on multiple in a parlay. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Monday, November 24

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for November 24

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers, 257.5 passing yards - More

Purdy is averaging 262 passing yards this season, and a fully healthy Purdy threw for three touchdowns last week. He should find more success on Monday versus a week Carolina pass defense. The Panthers' 16 sacks are fifth-fewest in the league, and they generate the second-lowest pressure rate. Purdy is forecasted to have 293 yards through the air. Select it at Betr:

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 43.5 receiving yards - More

This will be McCaffrey's first game versus the team which traded him away, providing all the motivation in the world to have a great game. The versatile running back is on pace for over 1,000 receiving yards and has gone over 43.5 receiving yards in nine of 11 games this season. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Bryce Young, Panthers, 219.5 passing + rushing yards - Less

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 196.2 passing yards, which ranks 27th amongst quarterbacks entering Week 12. He's also avoiding running with the ball after injuries sidelined him over the last few years as Young is averaging only 4.8 rushing yards per game -- on 2.0 carries per contest -- over his last nine starts. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 4x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.