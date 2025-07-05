The Indiana Fever return to the hardwood Saturday night when they host the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET, but will they have their top player? Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a groin injury that caused her to miss Thursday's win over the Las Vegas Aces. It was the ninth game that Clark has missed this season. The Fever enter Saturday 9-8, third in the Eastern Conference, while the Sparks are 5-13, which ranks last in the West.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props, check out Sparks vs. Fever best bets from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai before locking in any WNBA picks Saturday.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Sparks-Fever picks for Saturday, July 5:

Fever -7.5 (-114)

Over 163.5 (-110)

Fever -7.5

After two straight dominant performances over good teams, it's becoming clear that Indiana is figuring out how to click without Caitlin Clark. The talent on this team, even without Clark, is undeniable. And now that they are getting their footing in terms of playing together, this is a dangerous team.

Given the chance that Clark does return, this bet could easily close in the double digits. Even without Clark, there's still a couple points of value on this line as the lowly Sparks head into Indiana.

Sparks/Fever Over 163.5

Another bet that looks decent now and will look like a smash if Clark plays is the Over. With Clark in the lineup, this may approach 170. While the Fever defense has looked much more impressive than their offense in Clark's absence, the pace at which the Sparks play combined with their lack of defense still makes this a good look.

The Sparks have cleared this line in all but four of their games, and while one of those four was against the Fever in a game in which the teams combined to shoot just 13-for-47 from 3-point range and still came within three points of clearing this, the other three were against the top two teams in the league in defensive rating.