The Oklahoma City Thunder look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The top-seeded Thunder, who lead the series 3-1, haven't reached the NBA Finals since losing to the Miami Heat in five games in 2012. After winning the first two games against the Timberwolves at home, Oklahoma City was trounced in Game 3 at Minnesota but received a 40-point performance from NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander en route to a 128-126 triumph on Monday that gave it firm control of this series. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites, with the over/under for total points scored set at 220.5 in the latest NBA betting odds from the SportsLine consensus.

In the NHL, the reigning champion Florida Panthers make their second attempt at advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Florida, which defeated the Edmonton Oilers last season to win the first championship in franchise history after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, outscored Carolina 16-4 in winning the first three games of this matchup. However, Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen returned to the crease after riding the bench in Game 3 and posted a 20-save shutout on Monday as Carolina staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory. The Panthers are -126 favorites on the consensus line.

Both playoff games are featured in today's best bets at CBS Sports, along with a 15-game MLB slate that includes the middle contest of a three-game series between a pair of National League East rivals, with Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) and the Philadelphia Phillies (-152) hosting AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67) and the Atlanta Braves (+128).

The SportsLine projection model believes the Thunder will close out the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The model sees Oklahoma City (-8.5) covering the spread 67% of the time, providing enough value to warrant a B-rated selection.

The model also thinks the Panthers (-126) will finish off the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final, suggesting Florida wins 54% of the time.

MLB expert Matt Severance, who is 128-65 (+1953) in his last 193 MLB picks, is backing the Texas Rangers to win the rubber match of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. He feels Texas right-hander Tyler Mahle, who is fourth in the American League with a 1.80 ERA and has a 0.95 mark at home, will come up with another strong performance on the mound. The Rangers also are expected to activate five-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager for the series finale.

Bruce Marshall, who is 74-48-1 (+2149) in his last 123 NBA over/under picks, is on the Over in tonight's Western Conference Finals game. He is aware that Minnesota has been having trouble defending Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, who scored 34 points in Game 4. Marshall also feels Julius Randle will contribute more than the five points he produced on Monday for the Timberwolves, who still had six players reach double figures in points.

