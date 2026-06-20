Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, more on Saturday, June 20

The Saturday World Cup schedule features three more games, highlighted by Sweden vs. Netherlands at 1 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open Round 3 gets underway at 9 a.m. ET, and there's another full day of MLB action, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, June 20

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, June 20

Enner Valencia, Ecuador, 0.5 goals - Higher (0.87x)

SportsLine's Martin Green says that, "Ecuador should ultimately grind Curacao down and win by a pretty strong margin. Valencia is always dangerous, and he could be the man to lead his team to victory on Saturday." Pick it at Underdog:

Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open, 5.5 tournament finishing position - Better

Mike McClure's golf model has simulated the final two rounds of the U.S. Open and it is extremely high on Schauffele as a top win contender as he begins Round 3 at 3 under, four back of leader Wyndham Clark. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.94x).

"Eovaldi has cleared this strikeout line in 10 of 14 starts this season, including seven of his last eight outings," SportsLine's Doug Kralstein said. "The Padres are a right-handed heavy lineup, likely starting six today, which plays into Eovaldi's better split (24% K%, 31% whiff rate and .225 xBA)." Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.31x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).