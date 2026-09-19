No team moved the ball in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season like the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams and Co. poured on 552 yards and 59 points in a shellacking of the Panthers, an emphatic open to the new season. Meanwhile, no team produced in the fourth quarter like the Minnesota Vikings, who outscored the rival Packers 22-0 in the final 15 minutes of a 39-22 home victory. Now the two NFC North rivals face off in a key early season matchup. Carson Wentz gets the start for the injured Kyler Murray (concussion protocol) for the Vikings, who haven't lost at Soldier Field since 2019. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The latest Vikings vs. Bears odds have Chicago as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Bears vs. Vikings picks or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Vikings vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Bears spread Chicago -4.5 Vikings vs. Bears over/under 47.5 points Vikings vs. Bears money line Chicago -218, Minnesota +182 Vikings vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vikings vs. Bears predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Vikings vs. Bears , the model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in the last two seasons at Soldier Field, totaling 51 and 57 points. And the Over easily hit in each team's Week 1 games. The Bears eclipsed the 47-point total vs. Carolina on their own, and the total of 46 was obliterated with 61 points scored in the Packers vs. Vikings matchup.

The simulations average out to Wentz throwing for 201 yards for the Vikings, with 84 of those to Justin Jefferson. Aaron Jones adds 71 yards on the ground. On the other side, Williams goes for 208 yards and 1.6 TDs, with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each going 50-plus yards on the ground. The model projects 48 combined points, giving value to the Over in over half of the simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. Bears picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bears vs. Vikings, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Bears spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.