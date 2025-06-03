Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez are reportedly on a collision course. Haney and Lopez have signed contracts to fight each other this summer.

Haney vs. Lopez is reportedly scheduled for a 145-pound catchweight, according to boxing reporter Lance Pugmire. The Aug. 16 fight is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

A rematch between Haney and Ryan Garcia was at the top of mind in May when Haney, Garcia and Lopez all fought on the same card in separate bouts. However, Roland Romero's win over a muted Garcia sabotaged the interest in that fight. Haney, who won a dull decision against Jose Ramirez that same night, will instead pivot to an interesting bout with Lopez.

Haney (32-0, 1 NC) is technically undefeated after his majority decision loss to Garcia was overturned, but Haney's poor showing hurt his aura. Beating Ramirez was an important rehabilitation step. Lopez (22-1) turned in one of his most impressive recent performances against Arnold Barboza Jr., defending his WBO and "The Ring" junior welterweight titles.

The bad blood between Haney and Lopez has only escalated in recent weeks with Lopez's continued use of racially insensitive words toward Haney. Bill Haney, Devin's father, trainer and manager, told Boxing Scene that he Lopez's words have really sparked an issue.

"Devin told me he will beat Teofimo for all the disrespect he has uttered, to tell him, 'Take it back' every round and take back every word he's said disrespecting the culture," Bill Haney said. "He knows Devin is going to be a punishment. There will be no more Teofimo Lopez; just like there's been no more JoJo Diaz; [Vasiliy] Lomachenko; [Jorge] Linares; Regis Prograis [other opponents beaten by Haney].

"[Lopez is] picking people and barking up the wrong tree."