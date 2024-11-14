Netflix is maximizing the potential viewership for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Friday's boxing event could be viewed by hundreds of millions of people because Netflix is offering it to subscribers at no additional cost.

Unlike most boxing and mixed martial arts pay-per-views, Tyson vs. Paul will not broadcast on pay-per-view. The card will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

A Netflix subscription is the only requirement to stream the event, meaning existing subscribers can watch Tyson vs. Paul without paying extra. New subscribers can pay as little as $6.99 for a month's subscription, a fraction of what major combat sports PPVs generally cost. For example, it's not unusual for a significant boxing PPV to cost between $49.99 and $74.99.

Friday's event marks Netflix's first foray into live professional boxing. The streaming giant will also begin airing WWE Raw in January as more sports organizations shift from traditional media to streaming services.

Continue reading for more information on how to watch Tyson vs. Paul, plus additional information about the main cad.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Date: Nov. 15



Nov. 15 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required, plans begin at $6.99)

Tyson vs. Paul fight card, odds