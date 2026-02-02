Jose Valenzuela looks to bounce back from losing a world championship when he takes on Diego Torres in the main event of Sunday's Zuffa Boxing 02 card from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Two fights ago, Valenzuela had the best night of his career, taking a split decision over the ever-tough Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz to win the WBA junior welterweight championship. The next fight, the belt was lost as Valenzuela was nearly shut out by Gary Antuanne Russell.

Now, Valenzuela drops down to lightweight and looks to gain some forward momentum in his Zuffa Boxing debut by taking on Torres. Torres has suffered one loss in his professional career, a stoppage loss to Raymond Muratalla in Torres' only previous fight outside of his native Mexico. There's no shame in that Muratalla loss as Muratalla went on to become the current IBF lightweight champion.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET

