Zuffa Boxing 02 live updates, results: Jose Valenzuela vs. Diego Torres headlines second event in Las Vegas

A lightweight showdown takes place at the Meta APEX on Sunday night

Jose Valenzuela looks to bounce back from losing a world championship when he takes on Diego Torres in the main event of Sunday's Zuffa Boxing 02 card from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Two fights ago, Valenzuela had the best night of his career, taking a split decision over the ever-tough Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz to win the WBA junior welterweight championship. The next fight, the belt was lost as Valenzuela was nearly shut out by Gary Antuanne Russell.

Now, Valenzuela drops down to lightweight and looks to gain some forward momentum in his Zuffa Boxing debut by taking on Torres. Torres has suffered one loss in his professional career, a stoppage loss to Raymond Muratalla in Torres' only previous fight outside of his native Mexico. There's no shame in that Muratalla loss as Muratalla went on to become the current IBF lightweight champion.

Zuffa Boxing 02 fight card, odds

  • Jose Valenzuela -800 vs. Diego Torres +500, lightweights
  • Serhii Bohachuk -175 vs. Radzhab Butaev +140, middleweights
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk -550 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic +380, light heavyweights
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 2:21 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 9:21 pm EST
 
Gvozdyk drops Kalajdzic in Round 1

A perfect left hook, right hand combination from Gvozdyk put Kalajdzic down at roughly the midway point of the round. Kalajdzic was able to get back to his feet and went back on the attack, seemingly not significantly damaged from the early knockdown. But a fantastic start for Gvozdyk.

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 2:19 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 9:19 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 2:16 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 9:16 pm EST
 
Up next: Oleksandr Gvozdyk -550 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic +380, light heavyweights

Gvozdyk is a former lightweight world champion who lost his title to Artur Beterbiev. He hasn't been particularly active in recent years, though neither has Kalajdzic. Both men have power and this could be a solid fight to get tonight's card underway.

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 2:01 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 9:01 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:59 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:59 pm EST
 
Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of Zuffa Boxing 02

We'll be with you for the three main card fights, all leading up to the main event between Jose Valenzuela and Diego Torres. All three fights have compelling storylines and the potential for significant excitement.

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:54 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:54 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:51 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:51 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:32 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:32 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:28 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:28 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:16 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:16 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:14 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:14 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:11 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:11 pm EST
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
February 2, 2026, 1:10 AM
Feb. 01, 2026, 8:10 pm EST
