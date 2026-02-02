Zuffa Boxing 02 live updates, results: Jose Valenzuela vs. Diego Torres headlines second event in Las Vegas
A lightweight showdown takes place at the Meta APEX on Sunday night
Jose Valenzuela looks to bounce back from losing a world championship when he takes on Diego Torres in the main event of Sunday's Zuffa Boxing 02 card from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
Two fights ago, Valenzuela had the best night of his career, taking a split decision over the ever-tough Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz to win the WBA junior welterweight championship. The next fight, the belt was lost as Valenzuela was nearly shut out by Gary Antuanne Russell.
Now, Valenzuela drops down to lightweight and looks to gain some forward momentum in his Zuffa Boxing debut by taking on Torres. Torres has suffered one loss in his professional career, a stoppage loss to Raymond Muratalla in Torres' only previous fight outside of his native Mexico. There's no shame in that Muratalla loss as Muratalla went on to become the current IBF lightweight champion.
Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Zuffa Boxing 02 live on Sunday night for no additional fee. Plus, every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
Zuffa Boxing 02 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jose Valenzuela -800 vs. Diego Torres +500, lightweights
- Serhii Bohachuk -175 vs. Radzhab Butaev +140, middleweights
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk -550 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic +380, light heavyweights
Gvozdyk drops Kalajdzic in Round 1
A perfect left hook, right hand combination from Gvozdyk put Kalajdzic down at roughly the midway point of the round. Kalajdzic was able to get back to his feet and went back on the attack, seemingly not significantly damaged from the early knockdown. But a fantastic start for Gvozdyk.
Up next: Oleksandr Gvozdyk -550 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic +380, light heavyweights
Gvozdyk is a former lightweight world champion who lost his title to Artur Beterbiev. He hasn't been particularly active in recent years, though neither has Kalajdzic. Both men have power and this could be a solid fight to get tonight's card underway.
Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of Zuffa Boxing 02
We'll be with you for the three main card fights, all leading up to the main event between Jose Valenzuela and Diego Torres. All three fights have compelling storylines and the potential for significant excitement.
-
0:51
Zuffa Boxing Capitalizing On Storylines, Personality
-
1:10
Shak: "Very Excited" To See Where We Go From Zuffa 02 Onwards
-
1:34
Shak: Callum Walsh "In Rare Company" After Defeating Ocampo
-
9:14
Zuffa 01 Recap: Callum Walsh Def Carlos Ocampo Via U-Dec
-
0:37
This Just In: Zuffa Boxing 01 Official Weigh-In
-
19:35
Dana White On Zuffa Boxing Exclusive Media Rights Deal With Paramount
-
1:25
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Is the Fight Real?
-
0:52
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Mike's Best Bet
-
0:30
BREAKING: Terence 'Bud' Crawford Announces Retirement
-
1:59
Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua Set for Heavyweight Bout
-
0:58
What does Anthony Joshua stand to gain from Jake Paul fight?
-
1:30
Is Crawford The Greatest Of All-Time After Beating Canelo?
-
1:24
What's Next For Terence Crawford After Beating Canelo Alvarez
-
1:51
Terence Crawford Moving Up to 168 Pounds for First Career Fight at Super Middleweight
-
1:37
Alvarez + Crawford Set For Legacy Fight At Allegiant Stadium On Saturday
-
1:30
Boxing Highlights: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (7/19)
-
1:57
Preview: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
-
0:52
UGLY SCENE: The moment a flare struck near goalkeeper Emil Audero in Italian match
-
0:30
WIRE-TO-WIRE: Justin Rose drops final putt for tournament scoring record at Torrey Pines
-
0:33
FANTASTIC FINISH: American Weston McKennie on a heater for Juventus
-
0:40
Breaking News: Raiders Hopeful Klint Kubiak Will Be Next Head Coach
-
0:32
BREAKING: Cardinals to Hire Mike LaFleur as Next Head Coach
-
0:30
Carlos Alcaraz Makes History As Youngest Man To Complete Career Grand Slam
-
1:19
Biggest WINNERS From UFC 325
-
1:29
Alexander Volkanovski Defeats Diego Lopes Via U-Dec
-
0:54
Benoit Saint Denis Has Earned the Right to Stand Next to the Best Fighters in the World
-
0:36
SUBMISSION! UFC lightweight contender Quillan Salkilld gets Jamie Mullarkey to tap out
-
0:36
BREAKING: Cavaliers Trade De'Andre Hunter to Kings
-
1:21
Benoit Saint Denis Defeats Dan Hooker Via 2nd Round TKO