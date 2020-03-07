SETON
This is the way it should be, the league's top two teams tangling in the last game of the regular season with a championship on the line.

No. 8 Seton Hall already has clinched a share of the Big East title. No. 11 Creighton has never won a conference championship since joining the Big East, but that can change when the Pirates and host Bluejays tangle Saturday in Omaha, Neb.

Both teams need to have short memories because they have experienced what could have been devastating losses in the past week.

The Pirates (21-8, 13-4) had a chance to claim the outright title on Wednesday, but they lost to Villanova 79-77, setting the stage for Saturday's showdown.

The Bluejays (23-7, 12-5) stayed in the hunt by beating Georgetown 91-76 in one of Creighton's best offensive displays of the season -- and that's saying a lot considering their loss on Sunday to St. John's.

Against the Red Storm, the Bluejays made just 4 of 27 3-point attempts. In Wednesday's win over the Hoyas, they made a season-high 17.

"It's always next shot, next play," Marcus Zegarowski, who went 4-for-6 on 3-pointers for Creighton, told the Omaha World Herald. "It's a whole group thing."

Mitch Ballock, who made 6 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc, explained the difference between the last two Creighton games.

"We're at our best when we're just having fun," Ballock said. "When we're tense and tight, then we start to do things uncharacteristic. But when we're loose and just having fun, it's a thing of beauty."

Not to be outdone, Ty-Shon Alexander, one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, went 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Alexander will be going up against another Jerry West award finalist in Myles Powell.

On an emotional Senior Night, Powell struggled in the Pirates' loss to Villanova. He scored only 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

He's confident he and his teammates will bounce back on Saturday.

"I feel like we play better when our back's against the wall anyway," he told NJ.com.

There's no doubt in head coach Kevin Willard's mind that the Pirates will be ready for the Bluejays, and set to make a postseason run.

"I love this basketball team. I love their heart, I love how much it means to them. I love the fact that they're all hurting right now," Willard said. "We still got a game left, and we got the Big East tournament, we got the NCAA Tournament. We're going to have the best seed that we've ever had. I got very high expectations for this basketball team."

Powell and the Pirates have a little extra motivation heading into Omaha. Creighton defeated Seton Hall 87-82 back on Feb. 12. Powell went 3-for-16, including 1-for-11 from 3-point range, and had 12 points.

Seton Hall and Creighton match up pretty evenly. The Bluejays average 78.4 points per game and give up 70.1 per game. The Pirates are scoring at a clip of 75.2 points and allowing 67.6 per game.

Creighton does have one sizable advantage -- the Bluejays are 16-1 at home this season.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
SETON Pirates 19
CREIGH Bluejays 21

Time Team Play Score
8:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
8:51 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 19-21
9:09 +2 Romaro Gill made hook shot 19-18
9:13   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
9:15   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
9:41   30-second timeout called  
9:51 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
9:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:57   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
10:25   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
10:33   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Turnover on Myles Powell  
10:53   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
11:15 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 17-15
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:29   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
11:59   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
12:07 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 17-12
12:36 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 15-12
12:55   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:55   Jared Rhoden missed free throw  
12:55   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:55 +2 Jared Rhoden made driving layup 15-10
13:16   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:18   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 13-10
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
13:50   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
13:50   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
14:17 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 11-10
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:28   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:32   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 11-8
15:13 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 11-6
15:37   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
15:39   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 8-6
16:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
16:09   Christian Bishop missed turnaround jump shot  
16:21 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 6-6
16:52 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 3-6
17:12   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:14   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 3-4
17:39   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:41   Myles Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:03   Damien Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Damien Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03   Shooting foul on Myles Cale  
18:20 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 3-2
18:40   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:42   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
19:07   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:16   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
19:38 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 0-2
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
Key Players
Q. McKnight
0 G
M. Ballock
24 G
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
41.5 Field Goal % 43.1
34.0 Three Point % 42.9
85.3 Free Throw % 74.4
Team Stats
Points 19 21
Field Goals 8-16 (50.0%) 9-16 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 8
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 7 6
Team 0 1
Assists 4 6
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 21-8 75.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 11 Creighton 23-7 78.4 PPG 37.6 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
0
Q. McKnight G 11.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.5 APG 41.4 FG%
11
M. Zegarowski G 15.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.0 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
Q. McKnight G 7 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
11
M. Zegarowski G 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 56.3
37.5 3PT FG% 42.9
0.0 FT% 0.0
