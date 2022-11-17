Ole Miss seeks 4-0 start, battles UT Martin
Ole Miss will be going for a sweep of a four-game homestand when it hosts UT Martin on Friday night in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels (3-0) will go on the road for the first time this season next week when they meet Stanford in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., on Thanksgiving Day.
Ole Miss is coming off a 70-58 win over Chattanooga, its third consecutive double-figure victory after beginning the season with wins over Alcorn State 73-58 and Florida Atlantic 80-67.
Returning junior Matthew Murrell has gotten off to a hot start in averaging 18.3 points a game but scored 25 points in the win over Chattanooga. His 12 3-point baskets in 27 attempts are the most in the Southeastern Conference. He also leads the Rebels in assists with 11.
"I think Matt is as good a guard as anybody in the SEC," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "He's got great experience. He's been in games. He's a great guy. He understands basketball. That's just what experience does. He is an elite player."
Murrell is the only Rebel who has averaged in double figures so far for the season, although freshman TJ Caldwell chipped in with 10 points against Chattanooga.
After opening the season with 22-point road losses at Pittsburgh and Youngstown State, UT Martin (2-2) recorded blowout home wins over Champion Christian of the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) and NAIA program Harris-Stowe.
KJ Simon, an all-Ohio Valley Conference first team honoree last season, led the Skyhawks' 96-53 win over Harris Stowe with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. For the season he has averaged 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game to lead the team in both categories.
Parker Stewart, a transfer from Indiana in his second stint with the Skyhawks, scored 14 points and junior-college transfer Jalen Myers added 10 points to give the Skyhawks three players in double figures.
"We're still a work in progress," UT Martin coach Ryan Ridder said, "but it's always good to get a win."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simon
|4
|24.8
|16.3
|5.5
|2.5
|1.80
|0.80
|2.8
|56.6
|11.1
|28.6
|2.5
|3
|P. Stewart
|4
|26.8
|13.0
|4.8
|3.0
|3.80
|0.30
|2.0
|39.1
|26.9
|90.0
|1
|3.8
|J. Myers
|4
|13.3
|10.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.80
|0.3
|55.6
|66.7
|88.9
|1.3
|3.3
|C. Nix
|4
|18.8
|9.0
|3.8
|1.8
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|72.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.8
|2
|J. Sears
|4
|25.5
|8.0
|3.0
|3.3
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|32.1
|33.3
|71.4
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Williams
|4
|22.8
|8.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.30
|0.30
|0.3
|35.5
|34.5
|0.0
|0
|3.5
|K. Curry
|4
|17.8
|7.8
|5.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.80
|0.5
|73.3
|0.0
|90.0
|1.5
|3.5
|D. Pumpian
|2
|4.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|57.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Jeffries
|4
|19.8
|4.8
|3.3
|2.8
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|30.4
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|3.3
|J. Endicott
|4
|14.8
|3.8
|4.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.0
|45.5
|0.0
|71.4
|1.3
|3.3
|R. Miguel
|4
|9
|3.0
|3.8
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|38.5
|0.0
|100.0
|2.8
|1
|D. Kamwanga
|3
|3.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|87.5
|49.5
|19.3
|11.30
|4.30
|13.0
|47.7
|28.6
|67.5
|14.5
|31.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|3
|35
|18.3
|5.0
|3.7
|2.30
|0.30
|2.3
|44.2
|44.4
|83.3
|1.7
|3.3
|R. Allen
|3
|22.3
|9.3
|5.3
|1.0
|1.30
|0.70
|2.7
|52.9
|0.0
|71.4
|3
|2.3
|T. Caldwell
|3
|21.3
|8.7
|3.0
|2.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|52.6
|42.9
|75.0
|1
|2
|J. Brakefield
|3
|18.7
|8.3
|4.0
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.7
|81.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.7
|2.3
|A. Abram
|3
|22.3
|7.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|2.0
|38.1
|30.0
|75.0
|0
|2.7
|M. Burns
|3
|23.7
|6.3
|4.7
|1.0
|2.70
|0.70
|0.7
|40.0
|22.2
|33.3
|2
|2.7
|J. Mballa
|3
|11
|5.7
|3.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|62.5
|100.0
|75.0
|1.7
|1.7
|J. White
|3
|14.3
|4.7
|2.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|31.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2.3
|J. McKinnis
|3
|11.7
|2.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.7
|T. Fagan
|2
|9
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Akwuba
|3
|13.3
|1.3
|4.0
|0.3
|0.00
|1.30
|1.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|M. Ewin
|3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.3
|45.7
|14.0
|7.70
|4.30
|13.7
|46.6
|37.5
|67.3
|14.7
|26.7
-
NIAG
CARK0
0137.5 O/U
+2
11:00am
-
QUEEN
GB0
0136 O/U
+8
11:30am
-
COLO
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-6
12:00pm
-
PSU
VT0
0139 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
DRKE0
0159.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
LAF
UMBC0
0137 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
LAS
WAKE0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
FUR
ODU0
0137 O/U
+8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
MASS
MURR0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
CALMER
SAC0
0
3:00pm
-
LIND
LAM0
0138 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
HOW
WYO0
0155 O/U
-13.5
3:15pm
-
Albertus Magnus
QUIN0
0
4:00pm
-
KENN
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
LMU
GTWN0
0154 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLST
COC0
0154 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
RUTG
TEMP0
0131.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
LON0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
WCU
MCNS0
0150 O/U
-1
5:30pm
-
TRLST
BELM0
0136 O/U
-4.5
5:45pm
-
ARCAD
DREX0
0
6:00pm
-
DUQ
COLG0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
EKY
GAST0
0149 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
12IND
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
CLST0
0134 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
5BAY
16UVA0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
CLEM0
0133 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCSD
NAVY0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
APP0
0125.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
TLSA0
0138 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
CLMB
ME0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
7DUKE0
0144 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
WAG0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
RICE0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WOFF0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ITHACA
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
LIP
ND0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
VAN0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MOSAVI
MAN0
0
7:00pm
-
OKST
UCF0
0133.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PENN
WVU0
0143 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
STTHMN0
0140 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UMES
GW0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
USM
LIB0
0133 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
UTVA
MORG0
0141.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
IONA
UVM0
0137.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SC
DAV0
0142 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESPW
-
SIUE
FDU0
0154.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UTM
MISS0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WARNPA
MTST0
0
7:30pm
-
BC
GMU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
FLA
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
NW0
0140 O/U
-11
8:00pm B1G+
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MVSU0
0134 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTA0
0142 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
MSU0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
USA
OKLA0
0128.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
6KAN0
0152.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
13AUB0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
WMU
HOUC0
0142 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UNCA
TXAMC0
0145 O/U
+9
8:30pm
-
UNCW
25CONN0
0134.5 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS2
-
ARST
UCD0
0137.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
DU
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
GRCN0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
JVST
18ALA0
0149 O/U
-22
9:00pm SECN
-
SOU
CAL0
0132 O/U
-4
9:00pm PACN
-
BSU
LCHI0
0126.5 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESP+
-
DEP
SACL0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
MERMAK
MONT0
0130 O/U
-10
9:30pm
-
8UCLA
19ILL0
0145.5 O/U
+4
9:30pm ESPU
-
CSUF
UOP0
0150 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HIPT
UNLV0
0138.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
CP
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-15.5
11:00pm
-
MTSM
USC0
0135 O/U
-16
11:00pm PACN
-
RIDE
STET68
78
Final ESPU
-
FRED
CAN0
0
PPD
-
CARVER
ALST0
0