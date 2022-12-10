Bishop's 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Christian Bishop scored 16 points off the bench and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to an 88-43 win Saturday.
Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a decade after a 6-0 start before losing in overtime to No. 17 Illinois earlier in the week in New York City, its first game out of its home state. The Longhorns easily overmatched the Golden Lions in their return home.
Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas (7-1), most of them coming on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-of-5 shooting, which included three 3-pointers. Texas' top three scorers were 18-of-22 shooting.
''The first half Brock played and (Bishop) played was elite,'' Texas coach Chris Beard said.
Bishop, who transferred from Creighton before last season, passed the 1,000-point mark for his career and now has 1,012. He was a starter for much of last season but has come off the bench in every game this season.
''I've been playing basketball for a really long time now,'' Bishop said. ''It's my fifth year, so if finally happened.''
Chris Greene scored 14 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8), which traded baskets with the Longhorns early on, when the game had nine lead changes in the first six minutes. The Golden Lions got within 21-19 when Trejon Ware swished a 3-pointer.
Texas seized control with a 21-6 run over the final eight minutes of the half that started with a pair of baskets from Bishop, a tomahawk dunk by Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Arterio Morris.
Cunningham, who normally is a defensive stopper off the bench and returned for a final season as a graduate student, had a surprising scoring burst in the first half with 3-pointers.
Texas turned up the defense to start the second half, holding Pine Bluff to a single basket over the first five minutes. Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Disu's layup pushed the lead to 56-32.
The Longhorns kept up the pressure defensively, consistently forcing turnovers and fast-break points. The Longhorns scored 24 points off 22 Pine Bluff turnovers. Mitchell's breakaway dunk off a steal by Carr made it 69-41 with 8 minutes to play.
''We knew it was going to be a tough challenge to score on these guys,'' Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman said. ''Their defense is on a different level.''
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions have almost finished a brutal early season portion of their schedule that included three Big 12 opponents and three more from the Big Ten and the SEC. That gauntlet should have them ready to face their Southwestern Conference schedule that starts in January.
Texas: Mitchell had a highlight-reel game, with 6-of-7 shooting that included five dunks from the 6-foot-8 forward who was one of highest-rated recruits in the country coming out of high school. Troubling, though, is another subpar game from Disu. The starting forward has just seven points and two rebounds in the last two games.
HONORING BLACKLOCK
The game was billed as the Jimmy Blacklock Classic in tribute to honor the first Black basketball player recruited at Texas. Blacklock led the Longhorns in scoring in 1970-71 and was team captain the next season when Texas won the Southwest Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. He joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1974 and played with them until 1987.
POLL POSITION
Texas can expect to drop in the rankings after the loss to Illinois, but it likely won't be far. The Longhorns still have an impressive early season resume, with wins over Gonzaga and Creighton. Their best wins have come at home and the Longhorns don't have to leave the state again until starting Big 12 play on the road at Oklahoma on Dec. 31.
UP NEXT
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at Minnesota on Wednesday.
Texas hosts Rice on Monday night.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ishmael Plet vs. Dillon Mitchell (Longhorns gains possession)
|19:36
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk (Dylan Disu assists)
|0-2
|19:20
|+3
|Chris Greene makes three point jump shot (Kylen Milton assists)
|3-2
|18:48
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|3-4
|18:37
|Kylen Milton turnover (lost ball)
|18:25
|Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Kylen Milton defensive rebound
|18:15
|Brahm Harris misses two point layup
|18:13
|Ishmael Plet offensive rebound
|18:05
|+2
|Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot
|5-4
|17:41
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk (Marcus Carr assists)
|5-6
|17:25
|+3
|Kylen Milton makes three point jump shot (Shaun Doss assists)
|8-6
|17:04
|+3
|Tyrese Hunter makes three point jump shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|8-9
|16:45
|Dillon Mitchell personal foul (Ishmael Plet draws the foul)
|16:43
|+2
|Shaun Doss makes two point layup
|10-9
|16:21
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|16:00
|Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|15:49
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|10-11
|15:33
|Zach Reinhart misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Brahm Harris offensive rebound
|15:25
|+3
|Kylen Milton makes three point jump shot (Brahm Harris assists)
|13-11
|15:15
|Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|15:15
|TV timeout
|15:03
|Golden Lions turnover (10-second violation)
|14:56
|Orion Virden shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|14:56
|+1
|Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-12
|14:56
|+1
|Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|14:40
|Zach Reinhart turnover (back court violation)
|14:30
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|14:19
|Brahm Harris misses two point layup
|14:17
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|14:08
|Arterio Morris turnover (traveling)
|13:59
|+3
|Chris Greene makes three point jump shot (Kylen Milton assists)
|16-13
|13:28
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Sir'Jabari Rice assists)
|16-16
|13:09
|Chris Greene misses two point layup
|13:07
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|12:59
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|Kylen Milton defensive rebound
|12:40
|Chris Greene misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|12:31
|+2
|Brock Cunningham makes two point layup (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|16-18
|12:28
|Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|12:28
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
|11:57
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|11:41
|+3
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|16-21
|11:18
|+3
|Trejon Ware makes three point jump shot
|19-21
|11:06
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Golden Lions defensive rebound
|10:47
|Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|10:35
|Dylan Disu turnover (lost ball) (Kylen Milton steals)
|10:34
|Timmy Allen personal foul (Kylen Milton draws the foul)
|10:20
|Robert Lewis misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|10:11
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|19-23
|9:49
|Trejon Ware turnover (bad pass)
|9:32
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point layup
|19-25
|9:24
|Shaun Doss misses two point layup
|9:22
|Ishmael Plet offensive rebound
|9:21
|Jump ball. Ishmael Plet vs. Timmy Allen (Golden Lions gains possession)
|9:12
|+2
|Chris Greene makes two point layup
|21-25
|9:02
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|8:43
|+2
|Kylen Milton makes two point jump shot
|23-25
|8:42
|Dylan Disu shooting foul (Kylen Milton draws the foul)
|8:42
|+1
|Kylen Milton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-25
|8:19
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point hook shot
|24-27
|7:54
|Chris Greene turnover (lost ball) (Arterio Morris steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|24-29
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Brahm Harris turnover (back court violation)
|7:03
|Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|7:01
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|6:52
|Kylen Milton misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|6:40
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|24-31
|6:20
|+2
|Chris Greene makes two point layup
|26-31
|6:09
|+3
|Arterio Morris makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
|26-34
|5:50
|Kylen Milton turnover (bad pass)
|5:33
|Christian Bishop misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Arterio Morris offensive rebound
|5:20
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|5:08
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|26-36
|4:35
|Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:20
|Dillon Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|4:13
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|4:05
|Shaun Doss shooting foul (Dillon Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:05
|Dillon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:05
|Dillon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:05
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|3:44
|Robert Lewis shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:43
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|3:43
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-38
|3:37
|Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|3:37
|Sir'Jabari Rice personal foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)
|3:35
|Kylen Milton turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Hunter steals)
|3:21
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
|26-41
|3:01
|Ishmael Plet turnover (traveling)
|2:50
|Sir'Jabari Rice misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|2:48
|Robert Lewis personal foul
|2:43
|Sir'Jabari Rice misses two point layup
|2:41
|Chris Greene defensive rebound
|2:37
|Kylen Milton offensive foul (Tyrese Hunter draws the foul)
|2:37
|Kylen Milton turnover (offensive foul)
|2:18
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|26-43
|2:06
|Kylen Milton turnover (bad pass) (Arterio Morris steals)
|1:54
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Golden Lions defensive rebound
|1:37
|+2
|Trejon Ware makes two point layup
|28-43
|1:23
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|28-46
|1:05
|+2
|Chris Greene makes two point jump shot
|30-46
|0:43
|Christian Bishop offensive foul (Chris Greene draws the foul)
|0:43
|Christian Bishop turnover (offensive foul)
|0:15
|AC Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Tyrese Hunter defensive rebound
|0:04
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point jump shot
|0:02
|Arterio Morris offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Shaun Doss personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|19:17
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|30-48
|19:01
|Chris Greene misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|18:52
|Ishmael Plet personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|18:44
|Dylan Disu misses two point hook shot
|18:42
|Ishmael Plet defensive rebound
|18:34
|+2
|Kylen Milton makes two point layup
|32-48
|18:24
|+3
|Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|32-51
|18:09
|Ishmael Plet misses two point hook shot
|18:07
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|32-53
|17:35
|Kylen Milton misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|17:22
|Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Chris Greene defensive rebound
|17:03
|Shaun Doss offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|17:03
|Shaun Doss turnover (offensive foul)
|16:45
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Golden Lions defensive rebound
|16:41
|Dylan Disu personal foul
|16:24
|Dylan Disu blocks Shaun Doss's two point jump shot
|16:22
|Golden Lions offensive rebound
|16:20
|Chris Greene turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|16:14
|Chris Greene shooting foul (Dillon Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:14
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-54
|16:14
|Dillon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:14
|Chris Greene defensive rebound
|16:08
|Chris Greene turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Disu steals)
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:57
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|32-56
|15:47
|Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Shaun Doss turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Mitchell steals)
|15:44
|Trejon Ware personal foul (Dillon Mitchell draws the foul)
|15:30
|Trejon Ware shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|15:30
|Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:30
|Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:30
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|15:21
|+3
|Zach Reinhart makes three point jump shot (Trejon Ware assists)
|35-56
|15:05
|Sir'Jabari Rice turnover (bad pass) (Chris Greene steals)
|14:58
|+2
|Shaun Doss makes two point layup (Trejon Ware assists)
|37-56
|14:41
|Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Trejon Ware defensive rebound
|14:32
|Trejon Ware turnover (lost ball)
|14:17
|Sir'Jabari Rice misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|14:01
|Christian Bishop shooting foul (Chris Greene draws the foul)
|14:01
|+1
|Chris Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-56
|14:01
|+1
|Chris Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-56
|13:35
|+3
|Arterio Morris makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
|39-59
|13:09
|Shaun Doss misses two point layup
|13:07
|Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|12:53
|Arterio Morris misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|12:47
|Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|12:45
|Brahm Harris defensive rebound
|12:37
|Trejon Ware turnover (bad pass) (Arterio Morris steals)
|12:18
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup
|39-61
|12:15
|Robert Lewis turnover (lost ball)
|12:13
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Kylen Milton steals)
|12:05
|+2
|Kylen Milton makes two point dunk
|41-61
|11:49
|+2
|Brock Cunningham makes two point layup
|41-63
|11:33
|Trejon Ware turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Hunter steals)
|11:21
|Christian Bishop misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Trejon Ware defensive rebound
|11:12
|Chris Greene misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|10:50
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point hook shot
|41-65
|10:25
|Chris Greene misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Sir'Jabari Rice defensive rebound
|10:08
|Sir'Jabari Rice misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|AC Curry defensive rebound
|9:44
|Kylen Milton misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|AC Curry offensive rebound
|9:33
|AC Curry misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|9:22
|Christian Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Chris Greene steals)
|9:15
|Zach Reinhart misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|9:04
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|9:04
|TV timeout
|8:56
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|41-67
|8:39
|Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
|8:37
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:24
|Alex Anamekwe offensive foul (Kylen Milton draws the foul)
|8:24
|Alex Anamekwe turnover (offensive foul)
|8:06
|Brahm Harris turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|8:00
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|41-69
|7:41
|Dylan Disu blocks Shaun Doss's two point jump shot
|7:39
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Dillon Mitchell offensive rebound
|7:09
|+2
|Alex Anamekwe makes two point dunk (Dillon Mitchell assists)
|41-71
|6:49
|Orion Virden misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|Alex Anamekwe defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|41-73
|6:21
|Marcus Carr personal foul (Ishmael Plet draws the foul)
|6:18
|Chris Greene misses two point jump shot
|6:16
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|6:04
|+3
|Alex Anamekwe makes three point jump shot (Dillon Mitchell assists)
|41-76
|5:45
|Kylen Milton misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|5:33
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk
|41-78
|5:07
|Dylan Disu personal foul (Kylen Milton draws the foul)
|5:07
|Golden Lions 60 second timeout
|4:58
|Orion Virden turnover (bad pass)
|4:29
|+2
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes two point jump shot
|41-80
|4:13
|Robert Lewis misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|3:56
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
|41-82
|3:40
|Trejon Ware misses two point layup
|3:38
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|3:15
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Shaun Doss defensive rebound
|3:08
|+2
|Shaun Doss makes two point layup
|43-82
|2:50
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Sir'Jabari Rice assists)
|43-84
|2:27
|Arterio Morris personal foul (Kylen Milton draws the foul)
|2:27
|TV timeout
|2:03
|Brahm Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Kylen Milton offensive rebound
|1:56
|Kylen Milton misses two point jump shot
|1:54
|Cole Bott defensive rebound
|1:27
|+2
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes two point layup
|43-86
|1:13
|Robert Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Arterio Morris steals)
|1:05
|+2
|Arterio Morris makes two point dunk (Sir'Jabari Rice assists)
|43-88
|0:35
|Chris Greene misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Brahm Harris offensive rebound
|0:29
|Cole Bott blocks Brahm Harris's two point layup
|0:27
|Alex Anamekwe defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Alex Anamekwe defensive rebound
|0:27
|Cole Bott blocks Brahm Harris's two point layup
|0:29
|Brahm Harris offensive rebound
|0:33
|Chris Greene misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|+ 2
|Arterio Morris makes two point dunk (Sir'Jabari Rice assists)
|1:05
|Robert Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Arterio Morris steals)
|1:13
|+ 2
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes two point layup
|1:27
|Cole Bott defensive rebound
|1:54
|Kylen Milton misses two point jump shot
|1:56
|Kylen Milton offensive rebound
|2:01
|Brahm Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|88
|Field Goals
|17-51 (33.3%)
|37-62 (59.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|16
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|6
|23
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|21
|9
|Fouls
|11
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 3-8
|63.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|2 Texas 7-1
|80.1 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|59.7
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Greene
|14
|3
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Milton
|13
|3
|2
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|S. Doss Jr.
|8
|1
|1
|4/13
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Plet
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Harris
|0
|8
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Greene
|14
|3
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Milton
|13
|3
|2
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|S. Doss Jr.
|8
|1
|1
|4/13
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Plet
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Harris
|0
|8
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ware
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Z. Reinhart
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Virden
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Curry
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Da Cruz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|22
|6
|17/51
|6/22
|3/3
|11
|200
|4
|0
|21
|6
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|13
|3
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Carr
|9
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hunter
|7
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Disu
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|T. Allen
|4
|7
|6
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|13
|3
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Carr
|9
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hunter
|7
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Disu
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|T. Allen
|4
|7
|6
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bishop
|16
|9
|4
|7/10
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|B. Cunningham
|13
|0
|0
|5/5
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Morris
|8
|6
|0
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|21
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|S. Rice
|7
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Anamekwe
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Perryman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bott
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R. Brumbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|34
|23
|37/62
|9/22
|5/10
|11
|200
|10
|3
|9
|7
|27
-
GEOCT
DSU74
66
2nd 12.0
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:48
-
BRE
WCU55
97
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW44
68
2nd 4:00
-
LON
WICH60
81
2nd 38.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
58
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST56
56
2nd 5:15
-
UTSA
NMEX61
76
2nd 7:53
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:56
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU29
46
2nd 13:06 BTN
-
ULM
NWST36
41
2nd 19:36
-
WSU
UNLV47
55
2nd 12:47 FS1
-
BC
NOVA20
24
1st 5:35 FOX
-
BUT
CAL36
24
1st 2:02 PACN
-
EWU
SDST37
29
1st 1:01
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 24.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
20
1st 8:18 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM22
25
1st 2:31
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 10:51 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC5
10
1st 14:48
-
UMES
15DUKE2
4
1st 14:31 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX1
9
1st 14:46 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83