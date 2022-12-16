Texas Tech takes 3-game win streak into game vs. Jackson State
Texas Tech looks to build on a three-game winning streak and take another step back toward the top 25 when it plays Jackson State on Saturday afternoon in Houston as part of the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic.
The Red Raiders (7-2) are coming off a 77-70 win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday that extended their home winning streak to 27 games. Kevin Obanor scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and De'Vion Harmon added 19 points and a game-high six steals to help Texas Tech rally and then hold on for the victory.
Pop Isaacs hit 15 points for the Red Raiders, who won despite shooting just 42.2 percent and missing 21 of their 25 3-point attempts.
"You look at the percentages and you think it wasn't great defense, but we made a lot of big shots," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said after the win. "It's a start where we can build on that intensity and try to maintain that effort for 40 mins. That was really good for our guys to learn some of the things moving forward."
Texas Tech played without Daniel Batcho, who missed the game against EWU due to foot injury but is averaging 13.0 points, and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Both of the Red Raiders' losses this year were on a neutral court. This will be Texas Tech's first game in the Bayou City since it defeated Houston on Dec. 14, 2001 in a game that was played at the Compaq Center.
Jackson State (1-9) heads to Houston on the heels of a 69-59 loss to No. 17 Mississippi State on a neutral court in Jackson on Wednesday. Coltie Young led the way for the Tigers with 23 points that included seven 3-pointers while Romelle Mansel added 11 points in the loss.
The Tigers kept pace in the game by forcing 16 Mississippi State turnovers that Jackson State converted into 11 points. The Tigers are the first team this season to score more than 55 points against Mississippi State, which ranks second in the nation in scoring defense.
Jackson State has not played a true "home" game this season, dropping games at Michigan, Indiana and TCU and winning at SMU on Dec. 3.
"One thing I will take away from this game is our guys stepped up," Jackson State coach Mo Williams said about Wednesday's loss. "This was the first time we've played in Jackson all year. I think the guys felt really comfortable and excited."
The teams have played once before, with Texas Tech claiming an 84-75 win at home in 2012.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 1-9
|67.4 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Texas Tech 7-2
|73.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Evans Jr.
|10
|31.3
|11.8
|5.4
|3.8
|1.70
|0.20
|2.8
|34.6
|30.8
|76.2
|1.8
|3.6
|T. Young
|10
|24.2
|11.7
|5.4
|1.1
|0.40
|0.70
|2.5
|44.0
|30.6
|56.0
|1.1
|4.3
|C. Young
|10
|25.2
|9.8
|2.8
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|43.6
|40.9
|75.0
|0.4
|2.4
|G. Watson
|6
|23.3
|9.0
|3.3
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.8
|33.3
|23.5
|80.0
|0.8
|2.5
|R. Mansel
|10
|28.9
|7.8
|6.0
|2.1
|0.90
|1.00
|1.2
|47.2
|66.7
|61.5
|2.4
|3.6
|J. Jones
|10
|18.8
|7.5
|3.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|72.1
|0.0
|65.0
|1.8
|2
|J. Mitchell
|3
|16
|6.3
|1.7
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Adams
|10
|23.4
|4.5
|2.1
|2.4
|1.30
|0.00
|2.8
|32.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0.6
|1.5
|K. Hunt
|7
|10.6
|4.1
|1.1
|1.7
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|63.2
|33.3
|57.1
|0.1
|1
|Z. Cook
|10
|17.9
|3.8
|3.5
|0.7
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|35.9
|0.0
|52.6
|1.5
|2
|T. Johnson
|4
|8.8
|0.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. McDaniel
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|67.4
|40.7
|13.6
|7.20
|2.40
|17.1
|42.4
|33.8
|63.8
|12.7
|24.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|9
|28.9
|15.2
|6.2
|0.9
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|52.7
|27.6
|91.2
|1.9
|4.3
|D. Batcho
|8
|27.9
|13.0
|8.3
|1.5
|0.90
|1.80
|1.9
|65.0
|100.0
|65.7
|2.3
|6
|D. Harmon
|9
|31.2
|11.1
|2.9
|3.6
|2.30
|0.30
|1.2
|42.5
|19.0
|73.3
|0.2
|2.7
|P. Isaacs
|9
|28.1
|10.8
|2.2
|2.8
|1.00
|0.00
|2.8
|39.0
|42.6
|81.0
|0
|2.2
|J. Tyson
|8
|24.5
|9.6
|4.9
|0.5
|1.40
|0.40
|1.4
|50.8
|47.8
|66.7
|1.1
|3.8
|D. Williams
|8
|10.9
|3.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|1.5
|36.4
|25.0
|90.9
|0.1
|0.9
|L. Washington
|9
|13.9
|3.0
|2.0
|2.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.2
|40.0
|16.7
|63.6
|0.3
|1.7
|R. Jennings
|9
|8
|2.7
|1.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|53.3
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|1.3
|E. Fisher
|9
|10.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|42.9
|28.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|K. Walton
|8
|13.3
|2.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|35.0
|15.4
|75.0
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Allen
|9
|10.9
|2.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|46.2
|0.0
|60.0
|1.7
|1
|C. Williams
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|9
|0.0
|73.0
|39.7
|13.9
|8.10
|3.30
|14.8
|47.3
|32.5
|73.2
|10.3
|25.9
-
EIU
IUPU0
0127 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
14IND
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MIZZ
UCF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
SFU
25MIA0
0148 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
RUTG0
0132 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
BRY
LIB0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:30pm
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm FOX
-
PVAM
MONT0
0131 O/U
-6
12:50pm
-
4ALA
15GONZ0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
LON
CIT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
UNI
TOWS0
0133 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
UNF
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ACCN
-
ALST
GT0
0138 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
JVST0
0146 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
MONM0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
DSU
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
DEP
NW0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm BTN
-
ECCL
UAPB0
0
2:00pm
-
ECU
SC0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
LOU0
0132 O/U
-16
2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0152 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
KENN0
0
2:00pm
-
5HOU
2UVA0
0113.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
INST
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
Knox
LIND0
0
2:00pm
-
LAS
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
MONTRE
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
MORE
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
NCCU
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
EKY0
0146 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
OHIO0
0137 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SUNYON
BING0
0
2:00pm
-
UTM
BGSU0
0155.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
TROY
SELA0
0145 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
SJU
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
BRYN
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
CAMP
GASO0
0132.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
CARK
OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SYR0
0155 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ACCN
-
LAM
ULM0
0140 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
SUU0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
NICH
17MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
3:00pm SECN
-
NTEX
MASS0
0124.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NWOHIO
WRST0
0
3:00pm
-
NWST
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
23OSU
UNC0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm CBS
-
SAM
SCST0
0155 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
SHOU
TXST0
0126 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
GMU
TUL0
0143 O/U
-5
3:30pm
-
ILST
BALL0
0139 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
TOL
MRSH0
0165.5 O/U
-3
3:30pm ESP+
-
JAST
TTU0
0137 O/U
-19.5
3:45pm
-
AAMU
18ILL0
0146 O/U
-30.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BRAD
10ARK0
0134 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CHSO
JU0
0135 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
GRAM
24VT0
0135 O/U
-18
4:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
NORF0
0143 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LIP
MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm B1G+
-
M-OH
BELLAR0
0139 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
UNCA
ETSU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
NIU
VCU0
0136 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
JOES0
0138.5 O/U
+12
4:00pm CBSSN
-
REGT
APP0
0
4:00pm
-
STFR
HART0
0130 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
EWU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
WCU
TNTC0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SFA
FUR0
0147.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
OCCIDE
UCSD0
0
5:00pm
-
SF
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
TEMP
MISS0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm SECN
-
16UCLA
13UK0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
5:15pm CBS
-
NWU
MTST0
0
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
DAV
1PUR0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
6:15pm BTN
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
CLEM
RICH0
0132 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
COFSTE
LEH0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
KSU0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAC
FRES0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
SJSU
UOP0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
TA&M
MEM0
0146 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3CONN
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WINT
LSU0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm SECN
-
DAY
WYO0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
STL0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0140 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PEP
GRCN0
0140 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
ORE0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-23.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MAST
UTU0
0
9:00pm
-
OKST
WICH0
0129.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
6TENN
9ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
VAN
NCST0
0146.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN