ILLCHI
MURYST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|17:09
|Christian Jones shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|17:09
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|30-47
|17:17
|Rob Perry blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup
|17:37
|+2
|Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup
|30-45
|17:56
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-43
|17:56
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-43
|17:56
|Jacobi Wood shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|18:12
|+2
|Jamari Smith makes two point layup
|28-43
|18:31
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|18:33
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|18:57
|Jamari Smith offensive foul
|19:01
|Jace Carter personal foul
|19:16
|Racers defensive rebound
|19:18
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|19:50
|+2
|Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot
|28-41
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|Flames defensive rebound
|0:05
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot
|28-39
|0:49
|Flames defensive rebound
|0:51
|Kenny White Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Sam Murray II defensive rebound
|0:58
|Steven Clay misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|+3
|Kenny White Jr. makes three point jump shot
|25-39
|1:35
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point jump shot
|25-36
|1:51
|+2
|Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup (Jacobi Wood assists)
|23-36
|1:58
|Sam Murray II offensive rebound
|2:00
|Sam Murray II misses two point layup
|2:24
|Sam Murray II defensive rebound
|2:26
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup (Brian Moore Jr. assists)
|23-34
|2:40
|Brian Moore Jr. offensive rebound
|2:42
|Justin Morgan misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|Sam Murray II defensive rebound
|2:49
|Justin Morgan blocks Jace Carter's two point layup
|3:08
|Sam Murray II turnover (traveling)
|3:24
|+1
|Cameron Fens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-32
|3:24
|+1
|Cameron Fens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-32
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:24
|Jacobi Wood shooting foul (Cameron Fens draws the foul)
|3:24
|Cameron Fens offensive rebound
|3:26
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|+2
|Sam Murray II makes two point layup
|21-32
|4:04
|Tre Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|4:18
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|4:20
|Kenny White Jr. misses two point layup
|4:42
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|21-30
|4:54
|Flames 30 second timeout
|5:05
|+2
|Justin Morgan makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|18-30
|5:09
|Racers offensive rebound
|5:11
|Cameron Fens blocks Sam Murray II's two point layup
|5:32
|Sam Murray II defensive rebound
|5:34
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|5:38
|+2
|Sam Murray II makes two point layup (Justin Morgan assists)
|18-28
|6:22
|Justin Morgan defensive rebound
|6:22
|Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:22
|DJ Burns personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|6:24
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|6:24
|Brian Moore Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|+1
|Brian Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-26
|6:24
|Filip Skobalj personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|6:24
|Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|6:26
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|+1
|Brian Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-25
|6:43
|Filip Skobalj shooting foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|6:43
|+2
|Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup
|18-24
|6:57
|+1
|Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-22
|6:57
|Jalen Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:57
|Rob Perry shooting foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)
|7:21
|+2
|Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup
|17-22
|7:25
|Steven Clay personal foul
|7:25
|Racers offensive rebound
|7:27
|Christian Jones blocks Sam Murray II's two point layup
|7:29
|Sam Murray II offensive rebound
|7:31
|Jacobi Wood misses two point layup
|7:36
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|7:38
|Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|7:50
|Sam Murray II misses two point layup
|7:57
|TV timeout
|8:01
|Sam Murray II offensive rebound
|8:03
|Jalen Jackson blocks Brian Moore Jr.'s two point layup
|8:16
|Tre Anderson turnover (traveling)
|8:20
|+2
|Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup
|17-20
|8:51
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|17-18
|8:56
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|8:58
|Quincy Anderson misses two point layup
|9:10
|Kenny White Jr. defensive rebound
|9:12
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|+3
|Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Brian Moore Jr. assists)
|14-18
|9:34
|Brian Moore Jr. offensive rebound
|9:36
|Quincy Anderson misses two point jump shot
|9:59
|Steven Clay personal foul
|10:06
|Steven Clay turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)
|10:10
|DJ Burns turnover (lost ball) (Steven Clay steals)
|10:49
|+3
|Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists)
|14-15
|11:07
|Justin Morgan turnover (offensive foul)
|11:07
|Justin Morgan offensive foul
|11:12
|Quincy Anderson defensive rebound
|11:14
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point layup
|11-15
|12:00
|Tre Anderson turnover (5-second violation)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:20
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|12:22
|Brian Moore Jr. misses two point layup
|12:42
|Racers defensive rebound
|12:44
|Cameron Fens misses two point layup
|12:47
|Cameron Fens offensive rebound
|12:49
|Christian Jones misses two point jump shot
|13:00
|Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|13:00
|Jamari Smith offensive foul
|13:21
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot
|11-13
|13:37
|Rob Perry personal foul
|13:44
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|13:46
|Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Jalen Jackson turnover (offensive foul)
|13:58
|Jalen Jackson offensive foul
|14:04
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|14:06
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|8-13
|14:58
|Jamari Smith turnover (traveling)
|15:08
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|15:10
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|5-13
|15:27
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|15:29
|Jace Carter misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|Flames offensive rebound
|15:45
|Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|TV timeout
|16:01
|DJ Burns turnover (offensive foul)
|16:01
|DJ Burns offensive foul
|16:11
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot
|5-11
|16:29
|+1
|Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-11
|16:29
|Toby Okani shooting foul (Rob Perry draws the foul)
|16:29
|+3
|Rob Perry makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|2-10
|16:40
|Filip Skobalj turnover (offensive foul)
|16:40
|Filip Skobalj offensive foul
|16:55
|+3
|Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot
|2-7
|17:05
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|17:07
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|17:32
|Jamari Smith offensive foul
|17:42
|DJ Burns defensive rebound
|17:44
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|17:51
|Filip Skobalj misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|+2
|Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:12
|Kenny White Jr. defensive rebound
|18:14
|Jace Carter misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:55
|Racers defensive rebound
|18:57
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|Tre Anderson defensive rebound
|19:14
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|(Flames gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|47
|Field Goals
|9-31 (29.0%)
|20-36 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|25
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|8
|15
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|4
|6
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|9
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 9-9
|66.9 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Murray St. 9-8
|70.4 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|29.0
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|9
|1
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. Skobalj
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Okani
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|9
|1
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. Skobalj
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Okani
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Clay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yaklich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brownell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saragba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|11
|4
|9/31
|7/20
|5/7
|9
|0
|1
|3
|6
|3
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wood
|14
|3
|3
|6/7
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. White Jr.
|9
|2
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Perry
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Burns
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wood
|14
|3
|3
|6/7
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. White Jr.
|9
|2
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Perry
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Burns
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Moore Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Murray II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lestin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Chew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stacker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|20
|6
|20/36
|4/9
|3/4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|8
|5
|15
