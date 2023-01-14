ILLCHI
2nd Half
UIC
Flames
2
MURR
Racers
8

Time Team Play Score
17:09   Christian Jones shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
17:09 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 30-47
17:17   Rob Perry blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup  
17:37 +2 Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup 30-45
17:56 +1 Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-43
17:56 +1 Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-43
17:56   Jacobi Wood shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)  
18:12 +2 Jamari Smith makes two point layup 28-43
18:31   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
18:33   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
18:57   Jamari Smith offensive foul  
19:01   Jace Carter personal foul  
19:16   Racers defensive rebound  
19:18   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
19:50 +2 Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot 28-41

1st Half
UIC
Flames
28
MURR
Racers
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Flames defensive rebound  
0:05   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
0:32 +3 Jace Carter makes three point jump shot 28-39
0:49   Flames defensive rebound  
0:51   Kenny White Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Sam Murray II defensive rebound  
0:58   Steven Clay misses three point jump shot  
1:26 +3 Kenny White Jr. makes three point jump shot 25-39
1:35 +2 Toby Okani makes two point jump shot 25-36
1:51 +2 Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup (Jacobi Wood assists) 23-36
1:58   Sam Murray II offensive rebound  
2:00   Sam Murray II misses two point layup  
2:24   Sam Murray II defensive rebound  
2:26   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
2:38 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup (Brian Moore Jr. assists) 23-34
2:40   Brian Moore Jr. offensive rebound  
2:42   Justin Morgan misses three point jump shot  
2:47   Sam Murray II defensive rebound  
2:49   Justin Morgan blocks Jace Carter's two point layup  
3:08   Sam Murray II turnover (traveling)  
3:24 +1 Cameron Fens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-32
3:24 +1 Cameron Fens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-32
3:24   TV timeout  
3:24   Jacobi Wood shooting foul (Cameron Fens draws the foul)  
3:24   Cameron Fens offensive rebound  
3:26   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
3:44 +2 Sam Murray II makes two point layup 21-32
4:04   Tre Anderson turnover (bad pass)  
4:18   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
4:20   Kenny White Jr. misses two point layup  
4:42 +3 Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists) 21-30
4:54   Flames 30 second timeout  
5:05 +2 Justin Morgan makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 18-30
5:09   Racers offensive rebound  
5:11   Cameron Fens blocks Sam Murray II's two point layup  
5:32   Sam Murray II defensive rebound  
5:34   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
5:38 +2 Sam Murray II makes two point layup (Justin Morgan assists) 18-28
6:22   Justin Morgan defensive rebound  
6:22   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:22   DJ Burns personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
6:24   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
6:24   Brian Moore Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:24 +1 Brian Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-26
6:24   Filip Skobalj personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)  
6:24   Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound  
6:26   Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot  
6:43 +1 Brian Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-25
6:43   Filip Skobalj shooting foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)  
6:43 +2 Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup 18-24
6:57 +1 Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-22
6:57   Jalen Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:57   Rob Perry shooting foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)  
7:21 +2 Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup 17-22
7:25   Steven Clay personal foul  
7:25   Racers offensive rebound  
7:27   Christian Jones blocks Sam Murray II's two point layup  
7:29   Sam Murray II offensive rebound  
7:31   Jacobi Wood misses two point layup  
7:36   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
7:38   Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Filip Skobalj defensive rebound  
7:50   Sam Murray II misses two point layup  
7:57   TV timeout  
8:01   Sam Murray II offensive rebound  
8:03   Jalen Jackson blocks Brian Moore Jr.'s two point layup  
8:16   Tre Anderson turnover (traveling)  
8:20 +2 Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup 17-20
8:51 +3 Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists) 17-18
8:56   Steven Clay defensive rebound  
8:58   Quincy Anderson misses two point layup  
9:10   Kenny White Jr. defensive rebound  
9:12   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
9:29 +3 Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Brian Moore Jr. assists) 14-18
9:34   Brian Moore Jr. offensive rebound  
9:36   Quincy Anderson misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Steven Clay personal foul  
10:06   Steven Clay turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)  
10:10   DJ Burns turnover (lost ball) (Steven Clay steals)  
10:49 +3 Steven Clay makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists) 14-15
11:07   Justin Morgan turnover (offensive foul)  
11:07   Justin Morgan offensive foul  
11:12   Quincy Anderson defensive rebound  
11:14   Christian Jones misses three point jump shot  
11:39 +2 Rob Perry makes two point layup 11-15
12:00   Tre Anderson turnover (5-second violation)  
12:00   TV timeout  
12:20   Jace Carter defensive rebound  
12:22   Brian Moore Jr. misses two point layup  
12:42   Racers defensive rebound  
12:44   Cameron Fens misses two point layup  
12:47   Cameron Fens offensive rebound  
12:49   Christian Jones misses two point jump shot  
13:00   Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
13:00   Jamari Smith offensive foul  
13:21 +3 Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot 11-13
13:37   Rob Perry personal foul  
13:44   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
13:46   Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot  
13:58   Jalen Jackson turnover (offensive foul)  
13:58   Jalen Jackson offensive foul  
14:04   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
14:06   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
14:38 +3 Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists) 8-13
14:58   Jamari Smith turnover (traveling)  
15:08   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
15:10   Christian Jones misses three point jump shot  
15:18 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 5-13
15:27   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
15:29   Jace Carter misses two point jump shot  
15:43   Flames offensive rebound  
15:45   Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:01   TV timeout  
16:01   DJ Burns turnover (offensive foul)  
16:01   DJ Burns offensive foul  
16:11 +3 Jace Carter makes three point jump shot 5-11
16:29 +1 Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-11
16:29   Toby Okani shooting foul (Rob Perry draws the foul)  
16:29 +3 Rob Perry makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 2-10
16:40   Filip Skobalj turnover (offensive foul)  
16:40   Filip Skobalj offensive foul  
16:55 +3 Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot 2-7
17:05   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
17:07   Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
17:32   Jamari Smith offensive foul  
17:42   DJ Burns defensive rebound  
17:44   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
17:49   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
17:51   Filip Skobalj misses two point jump shot  
18:08 +2 Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup 2-4
18:12   Kenny White Jr. defensive rebound  
18:14   Jace Carter misses two point jump shot  
18:27 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 2-2
18:55   Racers defensive rebound  
18:57   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
19:12   Tre Anderson defensive rebound  
19:14   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
19:35 +2 Christian Jones makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   (Flames gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Christian Jones shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul) 17:09
+ 2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 17:09
  Rob Perry blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup 17:17
+ 2 Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup 17:37
+ 1 Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17:56
+ 1 Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17:56
  Jacobi Wood shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul) 17:56
+ 2 Jamari Smith makes two point layup 18:12
  Jacobi Wood defensive rebound 18:31
  Toby Okani misses three point jump shot 18:33
  Jamari Smith turnover (offensive foul) 18:57
Team Stats
Points 30 47
Field Goals 9-31 (29.0%) 20-36 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 25
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 8 15
Team 3 5
Assists 4 6
Steals 1 1
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
0
J. Carter G
9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
24
J. Wood G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
Ill.-Chicago 9-9 28230
Murray St. 9-8 39443
CFSB Center Murray , KY
CFSB Center Murray , KY
Team Stats
Ill.-Chicago 9-9 66.9 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.8 APG
Murray St. 9-8 70.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Carter G 15.2 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.4 APG 44.8 FG%
00
. Wood G 11.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.4 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Carter G 9 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
24
J. Wood G 12 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
29.0 FG% 55.6
35.0 3PT FG% 44.4
71.4 FT% 75.0
Ill.-Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 9 1 1 3/9 3/6 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jones 5 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 1
T. Anderson 5 1 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 3 0 1
F. Skobalj 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Okani 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 1 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Clay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yaklich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brownell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Saragba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 11 4 9/31 7/20 5/7 9 0 1 3 6 3 8
Murray St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wood 14 3 3 6/7 2/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 3
K. White Jr. 9 2 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
R. Perry 6 1 0 2/4 1/3 1/1 2 - 0 1 0 0 1
J. Smith 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 4 0 1
D. Burns 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Murray II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lestin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Chew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stacker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 20 6 20/36 4/9 3/4 10 0 1 2 8 5 15
NCAA BB Scores