GWASH
STJOES
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:17
|TV timeout
|3:17
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point driving layup
|64-76
|3:37
|Hunter Dean turnover (Lynn Greer III steals)
|3:44
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|3:46
|Christian Winborne misses two point jump shot
|4:16
|Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|4:29
|Rasheer Fleming turnover (offensive foul)
|4:29
|Rasheer Fleming offensive foul
|4:42
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-74
|4:42
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-74
|4:42
|Ejike Obinna personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|4:42
|Colonials offensive rebound
|4:44
|Brendan Adams misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:58
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|62-74
|5:16
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|5:18
|James Bishop IV misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:27
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-72
|5:27
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-71
|5:27
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|5:44
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|62-70
|6:05
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-70
|6:05
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-69
|6:05
|Hunter Dean personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|6:24
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-68
|6:24
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-68
|6:24
|Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|6:24
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (Brendan Adams steals)
|6:39
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-68
|6:39
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:39
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|6:58
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|7:00
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-68
|7:17
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-68
|7:17
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|7:23
|Jump ball. (Colonials gains possession)
|7:34
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|7:36
|James Bishop IV blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|7:49
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|7:49
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:49
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:49
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|7:51
|Lynn Greer III turnover (Hunter Dean steals)
|8:02
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|8:04
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-68
|8:23
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-67
|8:23
|Maximus Edwards personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|8:32
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-66
|8:32
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:32
|Ejike Obinna shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|8:51
|+1
|Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-66
|8:51
|Ejike Obinna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:51
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|9:04
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists)
|54-65
|9:25
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-65
|9:25
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-64
|9:25
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|9:37
|Brendan Adams personal foul
|9:51
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-63
|9:51
|Brendan Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:51
|Christian Winborne shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|9:57
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)
|10:03
|+2
|Qwanzi Samuels makes two point layup
|51-63
|10:11
|Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound
|10:13
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|10:41
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|49-63
|10:55
|Maximus Edwards turnover (traveling)
|10:56
|Christian Winborne turnover (Qwanzi Samuels steals)
|11:06
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|11:08
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|11:19
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Charles Coleman personal foul
|11:19
|Charles Coleman turnover (James Bishop IV steals)
|11:36
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|11:42
|+2
|Qwanzi Samuels makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists)
|49-60
|11:50
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|11:52
|Charles Coleman misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Qwanzi Samuels personal foul
|12:02
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|12:04
|Charles Coleman blocks Qwanzi Samuels's two point layup
|12:08
|Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound
|12:10
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|12:24
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|12:36
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|47-60
|12:52
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|47-57
|13:06
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-57
|13:06
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-56
|13:06
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|13:23
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:37
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|13:39
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|13:46
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|13:48
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|13:54
|Cameron Brown personal foul
|13:55
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|13:56
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Lynn Greer III's two point jump shot
|13:57
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|13:59
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Christian Winborne's two point layup
|14:09
|Hawks offensive rebound
|14:11
|Hunter Dean blocks Lynn Greer III's two point layup
|14:25
|Maximus Edwards personal foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)
|14:26
|Christian Winborne defensive rebound
|14:28
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|45-55
|14:47
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-53
|14:47
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-53
|14:47
|Cameron Brown shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|14:48
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|14:50
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|15:04
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-53
|15:21
|Charles Coleman shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|15:21
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup
|42-53
|15:21
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|15:23
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup
|15:23
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|15:25
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:48
|Ejike Obinna personal foul
|15:48
|Colonials defensive rebound
|15:49
|Rasheer Fleming misses two point layup
|16:08
|+3
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|40-53
|16:31
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point alley-oop dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|37-53
|16:49
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point pullup jump shot
|37-51
|17:04
|Ejike Obinna turnover (traveling)
|17:22
|+3
|Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists)
|35-51
|17:38
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|17:39
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|Brendan Adams personal foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|17:58
|+3
|Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot
|32-51
|18:07
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point reverse layup
|29-51
|18:21
|Hawks defensive rebound
|18:23
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|29-49
|18:54
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|18:56
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup
|29-47
|19:12
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|19:14
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|19:21
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|19:30
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|19:32
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Ejike Obinna's two point layup
|19:43
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|19:45
|Cameron Brown misses two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-47
|0:00
|Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:00
|Lynn Greer III misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|0:00
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-46
|0:00
|Maximus Edwards technical foul
|0:00
|Qwanzi Samuels shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|0:17
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk (Qwanzi Samuels assists)
|27-45
|0:39
|Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop IV steals)
|0:58
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|25-45
|1:06
|+1
|Louis Bleechmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-45
|1:06
|Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|Noel Brown personal foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)
|1:12
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|1:14
|Amir Harris misses two point layup
|1:26
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-44
|1:26
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-43
|1:26
|Maximus Edwards personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|1:38
|Noel Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|1:38
|Noel Brown offensive foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)
|1:48
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|1:48
|Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:48
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-42
|1:48
|James Bishop IV personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|1:54
|Hunter Dean turnover (Cameron Brown steals)
|2:19
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|23-41
|2:25
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|23-39
|2:36
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|2:38
|Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|2:47
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup
|3:00
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot
|21-39
|3:06
|Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound
|3:08
|Charles Coleman misses two point layup
|3:20
|Charles Coleman offensive rebound
|3:22
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|3:40
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|3:40
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:40
|TV timeout
|3:40
|Ejike Obinna personal foul
|3:40
|Colonials offensive rebound
|3:42
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|21-37
|4:13
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point pullup jump shot
|21-34
|4:38
|+2
|Louis Bleechmore makes two point reverse layup (Lynn Greer III assists)
|18-34
|4:47
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|5:13
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|18-32
|5:34
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|5:36
|Ejike Obinna blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup
|6:00
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|6:02
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|6:20
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|6:20
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:20
|Cameron Brown shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|6:20
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (Maximus Edwards assists)
|18-30
|6:30
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|6:32
|Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|6:50
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-30
|6:50
|Ejike Obinna shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|6:50
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|15-30
|7:01
|TV timeout
|7:01
|Lynn Greer III turnover (double dribble)
|7:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Lynn Greer III steals)
|7:12
|Louis Bleechmore turnover (Brendan Adams steals)
|7:16
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|7:18
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Lynn Greer III turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)
|7:39
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|7:39
|Cameron Brown blocks Amir Harris's two point layup
|8:08
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point driving layup
|13-30
|8:21
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|8:23
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|8:49
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|13-28
|9:09
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists)
|13-26
|9:34
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|9:34
|Christian Winborne misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:34
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-26
|9:34
|Qwanzi Samuels personal foul
|9:34
|Hawks defensive rebound
|9:35
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|9:59
|Rasheer Fleming turnover (traveling)
|10:04
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|10:06
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|10:12
|Qwanzi Samuels defensive rebound
|10:14
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|10:27
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|10:35
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|10:35
|Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:35
|Amir Harris personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|10:43
|Christian Winborne defensive rebound
|10:45
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|10:57
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|11:07
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists)
|11-25
|11:43
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup (Lynn Greer III assists)
|9-25
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:53
|Qwanzi Samuels personal foul
|11:53
|Hawks offensive rebound
|11:54
|Christian Winborne misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:01
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-23
|12:01
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-23
|12:01
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|12:07
|Lynn Greer III turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)
|12:14
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|12:16
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|12:28
|+3
|Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists)
|7-23
|12:35
|Qwanzi Samuels turnover
|12:53
|Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound
|12:55
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Rasheer Fleming turnover
|13:53
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot (Amir Harris assists)
|7-20
|14:02
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Maximus Edwards steals)
|14:24
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|5-20
|14:42
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|14:42
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk
|3-20
|14:45
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|14:47
|Cameron Brown misses two point layup
|14:56
|Amir Harris turnover (bad pass)
|15:25
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point pullup jump shot
|3-18
|15:35
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-16
|15:35
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-16
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|15:52
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|1-16
|16:06
|Hunter Dean personal foul
|16:06
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|16:08
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-13
|16:19
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-12
|16:19
|Amir Harris shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|16:23
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|16:25
|Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|16:37
|Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|17:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive foul
|17:06
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|17:08
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Hunter Dean turnover (offensive foul)
|17:18
|Hunter Dean offensive foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|17:36
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|1-11
|17:42
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|17:42
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:42
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-8
|17:42
|Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|17:57
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point hook shot
|0-8
|18:11
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|18:14
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|18:19
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|18:21
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|18:27
|James Bishop IV blocks Erik Reynolds II's two point layup
|18:31
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Rasheer Fleming steals)
|18:51
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-6
|18:51
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|18:52
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|0-5
|18:52
|Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound
|18:54
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|19:04
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|0-3
|19:38
|James Bishop IV turnover
|19:41
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|19:45
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Hunter Dean vs. Ejike Obinna (Colonials gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|76
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 12-12
|76.5 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Saint Joseph's 12-12
|72.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bishop IV G
|21.3 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|5.3 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
00
|. Reynolds II G
|18.2 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bishop IV G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|E. Reynolds II G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Adams
|13
|2
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|5/6
|2
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Lindo Jr.
|13
|5
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|4/6
|5
|-
|0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|J. Bishop IV
|13
|2
|2
|5/17
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|H. Dean
|11
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/10
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|M. Edwards
|8
|8
|2
|3/11
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|-
|4
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|24
|5
|2
|7/13
|3/6
|7/7
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|L. Greer III
|20
|8
|6
|5/11
|1/4
|9/13
|1
|-
|4
|0
|5
|1
|7
|E. Obinna
|13
|7
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|-
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|C. Brown
|8
|7
|3
|3/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|-
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|R. Fleming
|7
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|-
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
