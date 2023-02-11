GWASH
STJOES

2nd Half
GW
Colonials
37
JOES
Hawks
29

Time Team Play Score
3:17   TV timeout  
3:17 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point driving layup 64-76
3:37   Hunter Dean turnover (Lynn Greer III steals)  
3:44   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
3:46   Christian Winborne misses two point jump shot  
4:16   Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
4:29   Rasheer Fleming turnover (offensive foul)  
4:29   Rasheer Fleming offensive foul  
4:42 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-74
4:42 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-74
4:42   Ejike Obinna personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
4:42   Colonials offensive rebound  
4:44   Brendan Adams misses three point stepback jump shot  
4:58 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 62-74
5:16   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
5:18   James Bishop IV misses two point pullup jump shot  
5:27 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-72
5:27 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-71
5:27   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
5:44 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 62-70
6:05 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-70
6:05 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-69
6:05   Hunter Dean personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
6:24 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-68
6:24 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-68
6:24   Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
6:24   Erik Reynolds II turnover (Brendan Adams steals)  
6:39 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-68
6:39   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:39   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
6:58   Amir Harris defensive rebound  
7:00   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:17 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-68
7:17 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-68
7:17   Cameron Brown personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
7:23   Jump ball. (Colonials gains possession)  
7:34   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
7:36   James Bishop IV blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup  
7:49   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
7:49   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:49   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
7:51   Lynn Greer III turnover (Hunter Dean steals)  
8:02   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
8:04   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
8:23 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-68
8:23 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-67
8:23   Maximus Edwards personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
8:32 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-66
8:32   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:32   Ejike Obinna shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
8:51 +1 Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-66
8:51   Ejike Obinna misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:51   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)  
9:04 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists) 54-65
9:25 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-65
9:25 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-64
9:25   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
9:37   Brendan Adams personal foul  
9:51 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-63
9:51   Brendan Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:51   Christian Winborne shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
9:57   Erik Reynolds II turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)  
10:03 +2 Qwanzi Samuels makes two point layup 51-63
10:11   Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound  
10:13   Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot  
10:41 +3 Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 49-63
10:55   Maximus Edwards turnover (traveling)  
10:56   Christian Winborne turnover (Qwanzi Samuels steals)  
11:06   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
11:08   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
11:19   TV timeout  
11:19   Charles Coleman personal foul  
11:19   Charles Coleman turnover (James Bishop IV steals)  
11:36   Hawks 30 second timeout  
11:42 +2 Qwanzi Samuels makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists) 49-60
11:50   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
11:52   Charles Coleman misses three point jump shot  
12:01   Qwanzi Samuels personal foul  
12:02   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
12:04   Charles Coleman blocks Qwanzi Samuels's two point layup  
12:08   Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound  
12:10   Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot  
12:22   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
12:24   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
12:36 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 47-60
12:52 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 47-57
13:06 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-57
13:06 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-56
13:06   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
13:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
13:37   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
13:39   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
13:46   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
13:48   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
13:54   Cameron Brown personal foul  
13:55   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
13:56   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Lynn Greer III's two point jump shot  
13:57   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
13:59   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Christian Winborne's two point layup  
14:09   Hawks offensive rebound  
14:11   Hunter Dean blocks Lynn Greer III's two point layup  
14:25   Maximus Edwards personal foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)  
14:26   Christian Winborne defensive rebound  
14:28   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:33 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 45-55
14:47 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-53
14:47 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-53
14:47   Cameron Brown shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
14:48   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
14:50   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
15:04   Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot  
15:21 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-53
15:21   Charles Coleman shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
15:21 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup 42-53
15:21   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
15:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup  
15:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
15:25   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Ejike Obinna personal foul  
15:48   Colonials defensive rebound  
15:49   Rasheer Fleming misses two point layup  
16:08 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists) 40-53
16:31 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point alley-oop dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists) 37-53
16:49 +2 Brendan Adams makes two point pullup jump shot 37-51
17:04   Ejike Obinna turnover (traveling)  
17:22 +3 Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists) 35-51
17:38   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
17:39   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Brendan Adams personal foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)  
17:58 +3 Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot 32-51
18:07 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point reverse layup 29-51
18:21   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:23   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
18:47 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists) 29-49
18:54   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
18:56   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:05 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup 29-47
19:12   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
19:14   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
19:21   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
19:30   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
19:32   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Ejike Obinna's two point layup  
19:43   Ejike Obinna offensive rebound  
19:45   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  

1st Half
GW
Colonials
27
JOES
Hawks
47

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-47
0:00   Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:00   Lynn Greer III misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
0:00 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-46
0:00   Maximus Edwards technical foul  
0:00   Qwanzi Samuels shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
0:17 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk (Qwanzi Samuels assists) 27-45
0:39   Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop IV steals)  
0:58 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point pullup jump shot 25-45
1:06 +1 Louis Bleechmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-45
1:06   Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:06   Noel Brown personal foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)  
1:12   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
1:14   Amir Harris misses two point layup  
1:26 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-44
1:26 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-43
1:26   Maximus Edwards personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
1:38   Noel Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
1:38   Noel Brown offensive foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)  
1:48   Amir Harris defensive rebound  
1:48   Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:48 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-42
1:48   James Bishop IV personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
1:54   Hunter Dean turnover (Cameron Brown steals)  
2:19 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point pullup bank jump shot 23-41
2:25 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 23-39
2:36   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
2:38   Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
2:47   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup  
3:00 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot 21-39
3:06   Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound  
3:08   Charles Coleman misses two point layup  
3:20   Charles Coleman offensive rebound  
3:22   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
3:40   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
3:40   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:40   Ejike Obinna personal foul  
3:40   Colonials offensive rebound  
3:42   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
3:53 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 21-37
4:13 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point pullup jump shot 21-34
4:38 +2 Louis Bleechmore makes two point reverse layup (Lynn Greer III assists) 18-34
4:47   Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
5:13 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists) 18-32
5:34   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
5:36   Ejike Obinna blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup  
6:00   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
6:02   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
6:20   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:20   Cameron Brown shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
6:20 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (Maximus Edwards assists) 18-30
6:30   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
6:32   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
6:50 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-30
6:50   Ejike Obinna shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
6:50 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 15-30
7:01   TV timeout  
7:01   Lynn Greer III turnover (double dribble)  
7:02   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Lynn Greer III steals)  
7:12   Louis Bleechmore turnover (Brendan Adams steals)  
7:16   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
7:18   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Lynn Greer III turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)  
7:39   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
7:39   Cameron Brown blocks Amir Harris's two point layup  
8:08 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point driving layup 13-30
8:21   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
8:23   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
8:49 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lynn Greer III assists) 13-28
9:09 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists) 13-26
9:34   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
9:34   Christian Winborne misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:34 +1 Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-26
9:34   Qwanzi Samuels personal foul  
9:34   Hawks defensive rebound  
9:35   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
9:59   Rasheer Fleming turnover (traveling)  
10:04   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
10:06   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
10:12   Qwanzi Samuels defensive rebound  
10:14   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
10:27   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
10:35   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
10:35   Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:35   Amir Harris personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
10:43   Christian Winborne defensive rebound  
10:45   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
10:57   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
11:07   Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot  
11:25 +2 Noel Brown makes two point dunk (Brendan Adams assists) 11-25
11:43 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup (Lynn Greer III assists) 9-25
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Qwanzi Samuels personal foul  
11:53   Hawks offensive rebound  
11:54   Christian Winborne misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:01 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-23
12:01 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-23
12:01   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
12:07   Lynn Greer III turnover (Maximus Edwards steals)  
12:14   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
12:16   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
12:28 +3 Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists) 7-23
12:35   Qwanzi Samuels turnover  
12:53   Qwanzi Samuels offensive rebound  
12:55   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
13:19   Rasheer Fleming turnover  
13:53 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot (Amir Harris assists) 7-20
14:02   Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Maximus Edwards steals)  
14:24 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 5-20
14:42   Colonials 30 second timeout  
14:42 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point dunk 3-20
14:45   Ejike Obinna offensive rebound  
14:47   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
14:56   Amir Harris turnover (bad pass)  
15:25 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point pullup jump shot 3-18
15:35 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-16
15:35 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-16
15:35   TV timeout  
15:35   Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
15:52 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 1-16
16:06   Hunter Dean personal foul  
16:06   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
16:08   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
16:19 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-13
16:19 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-12
16:19   Amir Harris shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
16:23   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
16:25   Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
16:37   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
17:02   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
17:02   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive foul  
17:06   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
17:08   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Hunter Dean turnover (offensive foul)  
17:18   Hunter Dean offensive foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
17:36 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 1-11
17:42   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
17:42   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:42 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-8
17:42   Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
17:57 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point hook shot 0-8
18:11   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
18:14   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
18:19   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
18:21   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
18:22   Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound  
18:27   James Bishop IV blocks Erik Reynolds II's two point layup  
18:31   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Rasheer Fleming steals)  
18:51 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-6
18:51   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
18:52 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 0-5
18:52   Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound  
18:54   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
19:04   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:27 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 0-3
19:38   James Bishop IV turnover  
19:41   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
19:45   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Hunter Dean vs. Ejike Obinna (Colonials gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 21 25
Team 3 4
Assists 12 12
Steals 10 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 1 0
10
B. Adams G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
2
E. Reynolds II G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
George Wash. 12-12 76.5 PPG 37.1 RPG 12.8 APG
Saint Joseph's 12-12 72.3 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.4 APG
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 13 2 4 3/8 2/5 5/6 2 - 2 0 2 0 2
R. Lindo Jr. 13 5 0 4/7 1/2 4/6 5 - 0 3 4 3 2
J. Bishop IV 13 2 2 5/17 1/6 2/2 1 - 2 2 1 0 2
H. Dean 11 5 1 3/5 0/0 5/10 5 - 1 1 3 2 3
M. Edwards 8 8 2 3/11 0/4 2/2 4 - 4 0 1 0 8
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 24 5 2 7/13 3/6 7/7 3 - 0 0 2 2 3
L. Greer III 20 8 6 5/11 1/4 9/13 1 - 4 0 5 1 7
E. Obinna 13 7 0 6/7 0/0 1/2 5 - 0 1 1 2 5
C. Brown 8 7 3 3/11 2/5 0/0 4 - 1 1 1 2 5
R. Fleming 7 4 0 2/3 1/1 2/2 4 - 1 0 3 1 3
