SILL
DRAKE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SIU
Salukis
22
DRKE
Bulldogs
45

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Sardaar Calhoun blocks Marcus Domask's three point jump shot  
0:26   JD Muila defensive rebound  
0:28   Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot  
0:34   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
0:58   Marcus Domask turnover (Darnell Brodie steals)  
1:19   JD Muila defensive rebound  
1:21   Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot  
1:42 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-45
1:42 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-45
1:42   Conor Enright shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
1:45   Darnell Brodie turnover (Foster Wonders steals)  
2:01 +3 Troy D'Amico makes three point jump shot 20-45
2:25 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-45
2:25   JD Muila shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
2:25 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 17-44
2:25   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
2:27   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
2:33   JD Muila defensive rebound  
2:35   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
2:51 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Troy D'Amico assists) 17-42
2:59   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
3:01   Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot  
3:18   Marcus Domask turnover (Darnell Brodie steals)  
3:37   TV timeout  
3:37   Salukis defensive rebound  
3:40   Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot  
4:07   Xavier Johnson turnover (offensive foul)  
4:07   Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Conor Enright draws the foul)  
4:30 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 14-42
4:40   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
4:42   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
5:05 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 14-40
5:27   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
5:27   Clarence Rupert misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:27   Clarence Rupert misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:27   TV timeout  
5:27   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)  
5:48 +3 Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot 14-38
6:26 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 14-35
6:30   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
6:32   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
6:35   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
6:40   Darnell Brodie blocks Clarence Rupert's two point layup  
6:58 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Sardaar Calhoun assists) 11-35
7:28 +2 Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 11-32
7:46   Clarence Rupert defensive rebound  
7:48   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
8:11   Lance Jones personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
8:21 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3 9-32
8:21 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3 8-32
8:21   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
8:21   Roman Penn shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
8:30 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 7-32
8:35   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
8:37   Scottie Ebube misses two point layup  
8:51   Scottie Ebube defensive rebound  
8:53   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
9:08   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
9:15   Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
9:22   D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)  
9:23   Scottie Ebube offensive rebound  
9:27   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
9:42 +3 Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot 7-29
10:04   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
10:04   Scottie Ebube misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:04 +1 Scottie Ebube makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-26
10:04   Tucker DeVries shooting foul (Scottie Ebube draws the foul)  
10:08   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
10:10   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
10:30   Scottie Ebube personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)  
10:46   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
10:48   Troy D'Amico misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Sardaar Calhoun personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)  
11:10   TV timeout  
11:10   Darnell Brodie turnover (traveling)  
11:27   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
11:29   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
11:50 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot 6-26
12:09 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 6-24
12:26 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 4-24
12:27   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
12:29   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
12:49   Sardaar Calhoun offensive rebound  
12:51   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
13:13 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point layup 4-22
13:32 +3 Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 2-22
13:53   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
13:55   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
14:15 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-19
14:15   JD Muila shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
14:15 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 2-18
14:28 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-16
14:28 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-16
14:28   Conor Enright shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
14:48 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 0-16
15:11   Salukis turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:11   Salukis offensive rebound  
15:13   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
15:33   TV timeout  
15:33   Tucker DeVries personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
15:56 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 0-14
16:13   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:15   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
16:15 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 0-11
16:45   Xavier Johnson turnover  
16:57   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)  
17:14   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
17:16   Clarence Rupert misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Salukis 30 second timeout  
17:31 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot 0-9
17:34   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
17:36   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
17:44   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
18:06 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 0-7
18:33   Clarence Rupert turnover (lost ball)  
19:02 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 0-5
19:20   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
19:22   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:51 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists) 0-2
20:00   Clarence Rupert vs. Garrett Sturtz (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Sardaar Calhoun blocks Marcus Domask's three point jump shot 0:01
  JD Muila defensive rebound 0:26
  Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot 0:28
  Bulldogs 30 second timeout 0:34
  Marcus Domask turnover (Darnell Brodie steals) 0:58
  JD Muila defensive rebound 1:19
  Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot 1:21
+ 1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:42
+ 1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1:42
  Conor Enright shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul) 1:42
  Darnell Brodie turnover (Foster Wonders steals) 1:45
Team Stats
Points 22 45
Field Goals 6-20 (30.0%) 18-30 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 17
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 8 13
Team 2 1
Assists 3 9
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 0
10
X. Johnson G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1
R. Penn G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
S. Illinois 19-7 22-22
Drake 20-6 45-45
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
S. Illinois 19-7 66.8 PPG 34.0 RPG 14.0 APG
Drake 20-6 75.7 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Johnson G 7.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 49.6 FG%
00
. Penn G 11.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.2 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
X. Johnson G 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
R. Penn G 13 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
30.0 FG% 60.0
27.3 3PT FG% 77.8
63.6 FT% 100.0
S. Illinois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 7 1 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 3 0 1
L. Jones 5 1 1 1/4 1/2 2/3 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Domask 4 1 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
C. Rupert 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Newton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 7 1 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 2 0 0 0 3 0 1
L. Jones 5 1 1 1/4 1/2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Domask 4 1 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 0 1 0 2 0 1
C. Rupert 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
J. Newton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. D'Amico - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ebube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Wonders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hornecker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 9 3 6/20 3/11 7/11 6 0 2 0 6 1 8
Drake
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Penn 13 2 5 6/9 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Brodie 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/1 1 - 2 1 3 2 4
G. Sturtz 7 3 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
D. Wilkins 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. DeVries 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Penn 13 2 5 6/9 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
D. Brodie 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/1 1 0 2 1 3 2 4
G. Sturtz 7 3 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
D. Wilkins 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. DeVries 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Calhoun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Enright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Northweather - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Alia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 16 9 18/30 7/9 2/2 8 0 2 2 3 3 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores