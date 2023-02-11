SILL
DRAKE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Sardaar Calhoun blocks Marcus Domask's three point jump shot
|0:26
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|0:28
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:58
|Marcus Domask turnover (Darnell Brodie steals)
|1:19
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|1:21
|Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-45
|1:42
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-45
|1:42
|Conor Enright shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|1:45
|Darnell Brodie turnover (Foster Wonders steals)
|2:01
|+3
|Troy D'Amico makes three point jump shot
|20-45
|2:25
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-45
|2:25
|JD Muila shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|2:25
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|17-44
|2:25
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|2:27
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|2:33
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|2:35
|Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|2:51
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Troy D'Amico assists)
|17-42
|2:59
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|3:01
|Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|Marcus Domask turnover (Darnell Brodie steals)
|3:37
|TV timeout
|3:37
|Salukis defensive rebound
|3:40
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|4:07
|Xavier Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|4:07
|Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Conor Enright draws the foul)
|4:30
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|14-42
|4:40
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|4:42
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|14-40
|5:27
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|5:27
|Clarence Rupert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|Clarence Rupert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:27
|TV timeout
|5:27
|Darnell Brodie personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)
|5:48
|+3
|Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot
|14-38
|6:26
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|14-35
|6:30
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|6:32
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|6:35
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|6:40
|Darnell Brodie blocks Clarence Rupert's two point layup
|6:58
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Sardaar Calhoun assists)
|11-35
|7:28
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|11-32
|7:46
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|7:48
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|Lance Jones personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|8:21
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|9-32
|8:21
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|8-32
|8:21
|Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:21
|Roman Penn shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|8:30
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|7-32
|8:35
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|8:37
|Scottie Ebube misses two point layup
|8:51
|Scottie Ebube defensive rebound
|8:53
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|9:08
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|9:15
|Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|9:22
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)
|9:23
|Scottie Ebube offensive rebound
|9:27
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|+3
|Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot
|7-29
|10:04
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|10:04
|Scottie Ebube misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:04
|+1
|Scottie Ebube makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-26
|10:04
|Tucker DeVries shooting foul (Scottie Ebube draws the foul)
|10:08
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|10:10
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|10:30
|Scottie Ebube personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)
|10:46
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|10:48
|Troy D'Amico misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Sardaar Calhoun personal foul (Salukis draws the foul)
|11:10
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Darnell Brodie turnover (traveling)
|11:27
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|11:29
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot
|6-26
|12:09
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|6-24
|12:26
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|4-24
|12:27
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|12:29
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|12:49
|Sardaar Calhoun offensive rebound
|12:51
|Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|13:13
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
|4-22
|13:32
|+3
|Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|2-22
|13:53
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|13:55
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-19
|14:15
|JD Muila shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|14:15
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|2-18
|14:28
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-16
|14:28
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-16
|14:28
|Conor Enright shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|14:48
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|0-16
|15:11
|Salukis turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:11
|Salukis offensive rebound
|15:13
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Tucker DeVries personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|15:56
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|0-14
|16:13
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|16:15
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|0-11
|16:45
|Xavier Johnson turnover
|16:57
|Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)
|17:14
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|17:16
|Clarence Rupert misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|17:31
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot
|0-9
|17:34
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|17:36
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|17:44
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|0-7
|18:33
|Clarence Rupert turnover (lost ball)
|19:02
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|0-5
|19:20
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|19:22
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:51
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Clarence Rupert vs. Garrett Sturtz (Bulldogs gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|45
|Field Goals
|6-20 (30.0%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|17
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|8
|13
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|3
|9
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|6
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 19-7
|66.8 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Drake 20-6
|75.7 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|X. Johnson G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|R. Penn G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|30.0
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|77.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|7
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|L. Jones
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Domask
|4
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Rupert
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Newton
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. D'Amico
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Muila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Wonders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hornecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|9
|3
|6/20
|3/11
|7/11
|6
|0
|2
|0
|6
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Penn
|13
|2
|5
|6/9
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Brodie
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|G. Sturtz
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Wilkins
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. DeVries
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Penn
|13
|2
|5
|6/9
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Brodie
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|G. Sturtz
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Wilkins
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. DeVries
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Calhoun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Enright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Alia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|16
|9
|18/30
|7/9
|2/2
|8
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|13
