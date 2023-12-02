STLOU
SILL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:43
|Trent Brown turnover (lost ball)
|4:05
|+2
|Bruce Zhang makes two point layup
|21-32
|4:32
|+1
|Clarence Rupert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-32
|4:32
|Clarence Rupert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:32
|Bruce Zhang shooting foul (Clarence Rupert draws the foul)
|4:55
|+2
|Cian Medley makes two point layup
|19-31
|5:20
|Xavier Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|5:20
|Xavier Johnson offensive foul
|5:52
|Troy D'Amico defensive rebound
|5:54
|Kellen Thames misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Kellen Thames defensive rebound
|6:05
|Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|6:16
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|17-31
|6:34
|Trent Brown defensive rebound
|6:36
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Jump ball. (Salukis gains possession)
|6:52
|Trey Miller turnover (lost ball) (Cian Medley steals)
|7:10
|+3
|Cian Medley makes three point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists)
|17-28
|7:16
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive rebound
|7:18
|Tim Dalger misses two point layup
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|+2
|Troy D'Amico makes two point layup
|14-28
|7:48
|Troy D'Amico offensive rebound
|7:50
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|+2
|Tim Dalger makes two point layup
|14-26
|8:17
|Jovan Stulic personal foul
|8:28
|Kennard Davis personal foul
|8:30
|+3
|Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Jovan Stulic assists)
|12-26
|8:55
|Cian Medley turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|9:10
|Billikens offensive rebound
|9:10
|Trent Brown blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|9:11
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|9:11
|Cian Medley misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|9:28
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup
|12-23
|10:03
|+2
|Kennard Davis makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|10-23
|10:09
|Mike Meadows turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|10:18
|+3
|Jovan Stulic makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|10-21
|10:45
|Kellen Thames turnover (offensive foul)
|10:45
|Kellen Thames offensive foul
|10:59
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot
|10-18
|11:29
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-16
|11:29
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-16
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:29
|Clarence Rupert shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|11:33
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive rebound
|11:35
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|8-16
|12:23
|+2
|Tim Dalger makes two point layup
|8-13
|12:45
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Jovan Stulic assists)
|6-13
|13:03
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-11
|13:03
|Tim Dalger misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:03
|Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|13:03
|Stef van Bussel offensive rebound
|13:03
|Troy D'Amico blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|13:35
|+2
|Troy D'Amico makes two point layup (Jovan Stulic assists)
|5-11
|13:45
|Cian Medley personal foul
|13:50
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)
|14:10
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|5-9
|14:23
|Kennard Davis defensive rebound
|14:25
|Kellen Thames misses two point jump shot
|14:47
|Bruce Zhang defensive rebound
|14:49
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Kennard Davis defensive rebound
|14:58
|Kellen Thames misses two point jump shot
|15:11
|Kellen Thames offensive rebound
|15:13
|Bruce Zhang misses two point layup
|15:35
|Billikens defensive rebound
|15:37
|Cian Medley blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. personal foul
|16:02
|+2
|Kellen Thames makes two point layup
|5-7
|16:09
|Kellen Thames offensive rebound
|16:11
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup
|16:21
|Xavier Johnson turnover (Terrence Hargrove Jr. steals)
|16:34
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Clarence Rupert steals)
|16:43
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|16:45
|Troy D'Amico misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Mike Meadows turnover (lost ball) (Kennard Davis steals)
|17:10
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-7
|17:15
|Tim Dalger turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|17:29
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Clarence Rupert assists)
|3-5
|17:47
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|17:47
|Tim Dalger misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:47
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:47
|Clarence Rupert shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|17:54
|Mike Meadows defensive rebound
|17:56
|Kennard Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:53
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|0-2
|19:00
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|19:02
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Troy D'Amico turnover (traveling)
|20:00
|Gibson Jimerson vs. Clarence Rupert (Djordje Curcic gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|32
|Field Goals
|8-21 (38.1%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|8
|Offensive
|6
|1
|Defensive
|5
|7
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|1
|11
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
11 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 5-3
|76.9 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|12.3 APG
|S. Illinois 4-2
|75.8 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|T. Dalger F
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|X. Johnson G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|65.0
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dalger
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|G. Jimerson
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Meadows Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Hughes II
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Medley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Zhang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Van Bussel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Evans IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ezewiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Magassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Curcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sotirov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|11
|1
|8/21
|1/7
|4/6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|7
|6
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|11
|2
|5
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Rupert
|9
|1
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. D'Amico
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T. Brown
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K. Davis
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Stulic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hornecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sharp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hensley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|8
|11
|13/20
|5/10
|1/2
|6
|0
|6
|2
|5
|1
|7