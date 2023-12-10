ALCORN
VCU
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Alcorn State 1-7
|69.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|10.3 APG
|VCU 4-5
|69.3 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Kendall
|7
|23.6
|15.9
|7.4
|0.7
|1.30
|0.70
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|57.6
|2.9
|4.6
|B. Joshua
|7
|26.7
|12.7
|2.7
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|2.9
|34.9
|23.8
|82.8
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Gambrell
|8
|24.3
|10.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|40.0
|43.9
|71.4
|0.1
|1.4
|D. Thorn
|7
|29.1
|9.4
|3.0
|1.6
|1.40
|0.00
|1.3
|37.9
|37.5
|44.4
|0.9
|2.1
|D. Binet
|5
|17.8
|6.0
|4.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.40
|0.6
|70.6
|0.0
|66.7
|1.4
|3.2
|J. Gaines - Wyatt
|8
|16.6
|5.6
|1.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|56.0
|0.0
|68.0
|0.4
|0.9
|J. Hawkins
|8
|17.1
|5.4
|2.0
|1.1
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|30.2
|9.5
|64.3
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Pajeaud
|4
|15.3
|5.0
|4.3
|0.5
|1.00
|0.30
|0.8
|33.3
|0.0
|88.9
|1.8
|2.5
|S. Byard
|3
|15.3
|4.3
|4.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|20.0
|1.3
|2.7
|R. Massenat
|8
|14
|2.3
|1.6
|0.5
|1.00
|0.10
|0.6
|42.9
|50.0
|57.1
|0.5
|1.1
|A. Tsynkevich
|8
|10.9
|1.8
|2.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|36.4
|0.6
|1.5
|R. Jones
|6
|11.7
|1.7
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|11.8
|20.0
|71.4
|0.2
|2
|T. Stoutermire
|5
|10.2
|1.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.2
|C. Butler
|7
|7.3
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1.1
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1
|10
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|69.1
|36.5
|10.3
|7.90
|1.50
|10.9
|40.8
|31.5
|65.4
|10.5
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Shulga
|9
|34.7
|15.8
|4.0
|4.1
|0.90
|0.20
|2.3
|40.2
|33.8
|89.4
|0.1
|3.9
|Z. Jackson
|9
|33.9
|14.4
|5.6
|4.0
|1.30
|0.20
|2.7
|36.8
|23.6
|86.1
|0.4
|5.1
|T. Lawal
|9
|20.8
|9.4
|5.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.90
|1.7
|72.9
|60.0
|57.1
|2.1
|3.6
|J. Nelson
|8
|25.9
|9.0
|1.9
|1.5
|1.30
|0.00
|1.5
|46.9
|48.1
|72.2
|0.3
|1.6
|A. Billups III
|9
|16.8
|7.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.70
|0.60
|1.2
|42.9
|40.0
|81.8
|0.4
|1
|C. Fermin
|9
|28.4
|6.2
|5.4
|0.9
|0.40
|2.00
|1.3
|63.6
|0.0
|58.3
|2.9
|2.6
|M. Belle
|9
|26.7
|5.6
|5.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.80
|2.0
|31.0
|20.0
|77.8
|2
|3.3
|K. Kuany
|9
|13.9
|2.7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|29.0
|0.0
|85.7
|0.6
|1.8
|R. Wheeler
|7
|5.6
|0.3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|Total
|9
|0.0
|69.3
|39.7
|12.6
|5.80
|5.00
|14.8
|43.8
|31.0
|77.5
|9.7
|26.2