ALCORN
VCU

1st Half
ALCN
Braves
VCU
Rams

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Alcorn State 1-7 ---
VCU 4-5 ---
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Alcorn State 1-7 69.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 10.3 APG
VCU 4-5 69.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.6 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Alcorn State
Roster
J. Kendall
B. Joshua
J. Gambrell
D. Thorn
D. Binet
J. Gaines - Wyatt
J. Hawkins
M. Pajeaud
S. Byard
R. Massenat
A. Tsynkevich
R. Jones
T. Stoutermire
C. Butler
W. Anderson Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Kendall 7 23.6 15.9 7.4 0.7 1.30 0.70 0.9 50.0 0.0 57.6 2.9 4.6
B. Joshua 7 26.7 12.7 2.7 3.3 1.30 0.00 2.9 34.9 23.8 82.8 0.4 2.3
J. Gambrell 8 24.3 10.5 1.5 0.8 0.60 0.10 0.8 40.0 43.9 71.4 0.1 1.4
D. Thorn 7 29.1 9.4 3.0 1.6 1.40 0.00 1.3 37.9 37.5 44.4 0.9 2.1
D. Binet 5 17.8 6.0 4.6 0.4 0.00 0.40 0.6 70.6 0.0 66.7 1.4 3.2
J. Gaines - Wyatt 8 16.6 5.6 1.3 1.5 0.50 0.00 1.1 56.0 0.0 68.0 0.4 0.9
J. Hawkins 8 17.1 5.4 2.0 1.1 0.80 0.00 0.8 30.2 9.5 64.3 0.5 1.5
M. Pajeaud 4 15.3 5.0 4.3 0.5 1.00 0.30 0.8 33.3 0.0 88.9 1.8 2.5
S. Byard 3 15.3 4.3 4.0 0.3 0.70 0.00 0.0 40.0 0.0 20.0 1.3 2.7
R. Massenat 8 14 2.3 1.6 0.5 1.00 0.10 0.6 42.9 50.0 57.1 0.5 1.1
A. Tsynkevich 8 10.9 1.8 2.1 0.3 0.10 0.00 0.3 50.0 0.0 36.4 0.6 1.5
R. Jones 6 11.7 1.7 2.2 0.5 0.20 0.00 0.5 11.8 20.0 71.4 0.2 2
T. Stoutermire 5 10.2 1.4 1.6 0.4 0.60 0.40 0.6 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 1.2
C. Butler 7 7.3 0.4 1.1 0.0 0.10 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0 1.1
W. Anderson Jr. 1 10 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 8 0.0 69.1 36.5 10.3 7.90 1.50 10.9 40.8 31.5 65.4 10.5 22.9
VCU
Roster
M. Shulga
Z. Jackson
T. Lawal
J. Nelson
A. Billups III
C. Fermin
M. Belle
K. Kuany
R. Wheeler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Shulga 9 34.7 15.8 4.0 4.1 0.90 0.20 2.3 40.2 33.8 89.4 0.1 3.9
Z. Jackson 9 33.9 14.4 5.6 4.0 1.30 0.20 2.7 36.8 23.6 86.1 0.4 5.1
T. Lawal 9 20.8 9.4 5.7 0.2 0.30 0.90 1.7 72.9 60.0 57.1 2.1 3.6
J. Nelson 8 25.9 9.0 1.9 1.5 1.30 0.00 1.5 46.9 48.1 72.2 0.3 1.6
A. Billups III 9 16.8 7.0 1.4 0.6 0.70 0.60 1.2 42.9 40.0 81.8 0.4 1
C. Fermin 9 28.4 6.2 5.4 0.9 0.40 2.00 1.3 63.6 0.0 58.3 2.9 2.6
M. Belle 9 26.7 5.6 5.3 1.1 0.60 0.80 2.0 31.0 20.0 77.8 2 3.3
K. Kuany 9 13.9 2.7 2.3 0.3 0.20 0.20 0.7 29.0 0.0 85.7 0.6 1.8
R. Wheeler 7 5.6 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.30 0.10 0.6 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.7
Total 9 0.0 69.3 39.7 12.6 5.80 5.00 14.8 43.8 31.0 77.5 9.7 26.2
