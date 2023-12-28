INDST
MICHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:02
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)
|0:25
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|34-44
|0:43
|Aaron Gray turnover (traveling)
|0:56
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-41
|0:56
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-40
|0:56
|Ryan Conwell personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|1:02
|Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass)
|1:29
|Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:29
|Official timeout
|1:29
|Jaden Akins offensive rebound
|1:31
|Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Tre Holloman defensive rebound
|1:59
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|2:06
|Isaiah Swope misses two point layup
|2:15
|Carson Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)
|2:27
|Tre Holloman defensive rebound
|2:29
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|Aaron Gray defensive rebound
|2:36
|Tre Holloman misses two point layup
|3:03
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|34-39
|3:15
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|31-39
|3:32
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|3:53
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|4:02
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|31-37
|4:36
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|4:38
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Carson Cooper defensive rebound
|4:47
|A.J. Hoggard blocks Jayson Kent's two point layup
|5:05
|Tre Holloman turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|5:14
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Tre Holloman steals)
|5:24
|+2
|Carson Cooper makes two point layup
|28-37
|5:29
|Carson Cooper offensive rebound
|5:31
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|28-35
|5:58
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|26-35
|6:11
|Carson Cooper defensive rebound
|6:13
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|Xavier Bledson offensive rebound
|6:20
|Carson Cooper blocks Isaiah Swope's two point layup
|6:33
|+1
|Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-32
|6:33
|+1
|Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-31
|6:33
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)
|6:47
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot
|26-30
|7:05
|+2
|Mady Sissoko makes two point jump shot
|23-30
|7:19
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Ryan Conwell assists)
|23-28
|7:30
|Mady Sissoko personal foul
|7:30
|Jaden Akins turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Gray steals)
|7:46
|+1
|Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-28
|7:46
|+1
|Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-28
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:46
|A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Aaron Gray draws the foul)
|7:53
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point floating jump shot
|19-28
|8:09
|+1
|Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-26
|8:09
|+1
|Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-26
|8:09
|Malik Hall shooting foul (Aaron Gray draws the foul)
|8:32
|Aaron Gray defensive rebound
|8:34
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|8:46
|Ryan Conwell personal foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)
|8:57
|Jayson Kent personal foul
|8:58
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|9:00
|Ryan Conwell misses two point layup
|9:10
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|9:10
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|17-26
|9:11
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|9:13
|Carson Cooper misses two point layup
|9:21
|Derek Vorst turnover (lost ball) (Malik Hall steals)
|9:36
|+2
|Coen Carr makes two point alley-oop dunk (Malik Hall assists)
|17-23
|9:42
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|9:44
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point jump shot
|17-21
|10:29
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists)
|17-19
|10:36
|Aaron Gray defensive rebound
|10:38
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|Carson Cooper defensive rebound
|10:59
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|+1
|Carson Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|11:10
|Carson Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:10
|Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Carson Cooper draws the foul)
|11:24
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)
|11:43
|+2
|Coen Carr makes two point dunk (Tyson Walker assists)
|14-18
|11:58
|Mady Sissoko offensive rebound
|12:00
|Tre Holloman misses two point jump shot
|12:05
|Coen Carr defensive rebound
|12:07
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|12:14
|Mady Sissoko misses two point layup
|12:20
|Mady Sissoko offensive rebound
|12:22
|Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|12:56
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|14-16
|13:19
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|11-16
|13:23
|Mady Sissoko offensive rebound
|13:25
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Walker steals)
|13:48
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|13:50
|Mady Sissoko misses two point dunk
|14:08
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|11-13
|14:16
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-13
|14:16
|Jake Wolfe shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|14:16
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup (Tre Holloman assists)
|8-12
|14:23
|Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass) (Tre Holloman steals)
|14:38
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup (Malik Hall assists)
|8-10
|14:51
|+3
|Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conwell assists)
|8-8
|15:05
|Malik Hall personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|15:05
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|15:07
|Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Hoggard steals)
|15:38
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-8
|15:38
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|15:38
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point layup
|5-7
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Spartans defensive rebound
|15:53
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Malik Hall turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Swope steals)
|16:25
|Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass)
|16:26
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|16:28
|Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Jaden Akins offensive rebound
|16:41
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|16:47
|Carson Cooper defensive rebound
|16:49
|A.J. Hoggard blocks Ryan Conwell's three point jump shot
|17:09
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup
|5-5
|17:16
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|17:18
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|17:32
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|+2
|Isaiah Swope makes two point jump shot
|5-3
|18:15
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|18:28
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|18:30
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Tyson Walker offensive rebound
|18:38
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|3-3
|19:32
|+3
|A.J. Hoggard makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|0-3
|19:38
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|19:40
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Robbie Avila vs. Mady Sissoko (Mady Sissoko gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)
|0:02
|+ 3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|0:25
|Aaron Gray turnover (traveling)
|0:43
|+ 1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|+ 1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:56
|Ryan Conwell personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|0:56
|Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass)
|1:02
|Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:29
|Jaden Akins offensive rebound
|1:29
|Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|44
|Field Goals
|11-25 (44.0%)
|16-36 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|20
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|11
|10
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|4
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 11-1
|88.2 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Michigan St. 7-5
|76.4 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|18.4 APG
|
|44.0
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Swope
|14
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kent
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Conwell
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Avila
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Larry
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Swope
|14
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kent
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Conwell
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Avila
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Larry
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Bledson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vorst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wolfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Shetlar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Daughtry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kiudulas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|13
|9
|11/25
|8/18
|4/4
|7
|0
|4
|0
|9
|2
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|10
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Akins
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Hoggard
|9
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hall
|5
|3
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Sissoko
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|10
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Akins
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Hoggard
|9
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hall
|5
|3
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Sissoko
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holloman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kohler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fears Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Normand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|19
|9
|16/36
|5/12
|7/8
|6
|0
|5
|3
|4
|9
|10
-
CLMB
FOR64
68
2nd 4:00
-
NE
URI67
77
2nd 2:15
-
NORTHW
EMU61
65
2nd 1:32
-
QUIN
FLA60
90
2nd 4:36 ESPU
-
SIEN
MASS60
70
2nd 3:36
-
TOCCF
CIT76
106
2nd 1:00
-
DAV
OHIO44
48
2nd 15:37
-
ANDSC
FURM39
34
1st 0.0
-
ARCAD
TOWS23
47
1st 0.0
-
ARST
GAST37
38
1st 3:21
-
CLEAR
DUQ19
53
1st 0.0
-
CMU
LCHI14
37
1st 0.0
-
22CREI
10MARQ30
28
1st 0.0 CBS
-
FAMU
SC21
49
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
GWEB
VCU36
42
1st 3.0
-
HOW
LAS31
36
1st 55.0
-
INST
MIST34
44
1st 2.0 FS1
-
IONA
HARV26
27
1st 2:30
-
JW (NC)
PRES21
46
1st 0.0
-
LEH
MRST29
33
1st 0.0
-
LEM
FAIR30
34
1st 0.0
-
LIB
ALA27
48
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LON
DAY37
34
1st 0.0
-
LSUS
NTEX31
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MERCY
SHU29
46
1st 0.0
-
MRMK
BU22
36
1st 1:19
-
MOBILE
NICH37
32
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
GMU33
51
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DEL43
27
1st 0.0
-
QUEEN
16DUKE33
46
1st 50.0 CW
-
SPU
BUCK28
33
1st 0.0
-
TXST
20JMAD28
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TROY
CCAR33
33
1st 13.0
-
USMMA
ARMY29
30
1st 0.0
-
VT
WAKE24
42
1st 7.0 ESP2
-
AAMU
UGA10
15
1st 11:52
-
ABIL
WKY0
0
ESP+
-
CARK
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
ERS
JU0
0
-
LOYNO
SELA0
0
-
USM
GASO0
0
-
MRYW
BING0
0
-
CAMP
SFU0
0
-
CHST
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COKER
SCUP0
0
-
COLG
COR0
0
-
CSN
LBSU0
0
-
KING
WCU0
0
-
LAF
RICH0
0
-
MTST
WEB0
0
-
MTSU
MURR0
0
-
NAU
NCO0
0
-
STBN
AKR0
0
-
UTM
TNTC0
0
-
UCLA
ORE0
0
CBS
-
LA
MRSH0
0
ESP+
-
UMES
GW0
0
-
WICH
2KAN0
0
ESP2
-
UALR
TNST0
0
-
SCHREI
TXCC0
0
-
Cal Maritime
UOP0
0
-
CP
UCD0
0
-
DART
VAN0
0
ESP+
-
FIU
UTU0
0
-
UNCW
ARK0
0
SECN
-
PRST
IDHO0
0
-
SAC
EWU0
0
-
MONT
IDST0
0
-
MVSU
SF0
0
-
PQ
LAM0
0
-
WYO
14BYU0
0
ESP+
-
BELLAR
HIPT0
0
-
7FAU
FGCU0
0
ESP+
-
UIC
SIU0
0
-
PEAY
19MEM0
0
ESP+
-
PENN
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
PVAM
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
USA
ODU0
0
-
WAG
MAN0
0
-
WV
OSU0
0
FOX
-
YALE
SACL0
0
-
UIW
UTRGV0
0
-
LT
GCU0
0
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0
-
ALV
SUU0
0
-
CABP
NMST0
0
-
CHAT
AUB0
0
SECN
-
SEA
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
FRSNOP
NEV0
0
-
UCI
CSUB0
0
-
USC
ORST0
0
PACN
-
HOFS
SJU79
84
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
LIP
FSU78
75
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MTSM
DSU73
77
2nd 0.0
-
PITT
SYR73
81
2nd 0.0 CW
-
STONEH
RUTG58
59
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
UVA
ND54
76
2nd 0.0 ACCN
-
W&M
NAVY65
77
2nd 0.0
-
COFSTE
CCSU38
99
2nd 0.0
-
ULM
APP55
67
2nd 0.0