away team background logo
home team background logo
INDST
MICHST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
INST
Sycamores
34
MIST
Spartans
44

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Spartans 30 second timeout  
0:02   Tyson Walker personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)  
0:25 +3 Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists) 34-44
0:43   Aaron Gray turnover (traveling)  
0:56 +1 A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-41
0:56 +1 A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-40
0:56   Ryan Conwell personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)  
1:02   Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass)  
1:29   Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:29   Official timeout  
1:29   Jaden Akins offensive rebound  
1:31   Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Tre Holloman defensive rebound  
1:59   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
2:06   Isaiah Swope misses two point layup  
2:15   Carson Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)  
2:27   Tre Holloman defensive rebound  
2:29   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Aaron Gray defensive rebound  
2:36   Tre Holloman misses two point layup  
3:03 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 34-39
3:15 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup 31-39
3:32   Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:53   TV timeout  
3:53   Sycamores offensive rebound  
3:53   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
4:00   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
4:02   A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot  
4:31 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 31-37
4:36   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
4:38   Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Carson Cooper defensive rebound  
4:47   A.J. Hoggard blocks Jayson Kent's two point layup  
5:05   Tre Holloman turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
5:14   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Tre Holloman steals)  
5:24 +2 Carson Cooper makes two point layup 28-37
5:29   Carson Cooper offensive rebound  
5:31   Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot  
5:47 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists) 28-35
5:58 +3 Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists) 26-35
6:11   Carson Cooper defensive rebound  
6:13   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
6:18   Xavier Bledson offensive rebound  
6:20   Carson Cooper blocks Isaiah Swope's two point layup  
6:33 +1 Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-32
6:33 +1 Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-31
6:33   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)  
6:47 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot 26-30
7:05 +2 Mady Sissoko makes two point jump shot 23-30
7:19 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Ryan Conwell assists) 23-28
7:30   Mady Sissoko personal foul  
7:30   Jaden Akins turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Gray steals)  
7:46 +1 Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-28
7:46 +1 Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-28
7:46   TV timeout  
7:46   A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Aaron Gray draws the foul)  
7:53 +2 A.J. Hoggard makes two point floating jump shot 19-28
8:09 +1 Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-26
8:09 +1 Aaron Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-26
8:09   Malik Hall shooting foul (Aaron Gray draws the foul)  
8:32   Aaron Gray defensive rebound  
8:34   Malik Hall misses two point jump shot  
8:46   Ryan Conwell personal foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)  
8:57   Jayson Kent personal foul  
8:58   Mady Sissoko defensive rebound  
9:00   Ryan Conwell misses two point layup  
9:10   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
9:10 +3 Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists) 17-26
9:11   Malik Hall offensive rebound  
9:13   Carson Cooper misses two point layup  
9:21   Derek Vorst turnover (lost ball) (Malik Hall steals)  
9:36 +2 Coen Carr makes two point alley-oop dunk (Malik Hall assists) 17-23
9:42   Malik Hall defensive rebound  
9:44   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
10:01 +2 A.J. Hoggard makes two point jump shot 17-21
10:29 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists) 17-19
10:36   Aaron Gray defensive rebound  
10:38   Malik Hall misses two point jump shot  
10:57   Carson Cooper defensive rebound  
10:59   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +1 Carson Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-19
11:10   Carson Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:10   Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Carson Cooper draws the foul)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)  
11:43 +2 Coen Carr makes two point dunk (Tyson Walker assists) 14-18
11:58   Mady Sissoko offensive rebound  
12:00   Tre Holloman misses two point jump shot  
12:05   Coen Carr defensive rebound  
12:07   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
12:12   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
12:14   Mady Sissoko misses two point layup  
12:20   Mady Sissoko offensive rebound  
12:22   Tyson Walker misses two point layup  
12:56 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 14-16
13:19 +3 Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists) 11-16
13:23   Mady Sissoko offensive rebound  
13:25   Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot  
13:34   Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Walker steals)  
13:48   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
13:50   Mady Sissoko misses two point dunk  
14:08 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 11-13
14:16 +1 Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-13
14:16   Jake Wolfe shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)  
14:16 +2 Malik Hall makes two point layup (Tre Holloman assists) 8-12
14:23   Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass) (Tre Holloman steals)  
14:38 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup (Malik Hall assists) 8-10
14:51 +3 Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conwell assists) 8-8
15:05   Malik Hall personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
15:05   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
15:07   Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Hoggard steals)  
15:38 +1 Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-8
15:38   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)  
15:38 +2 Jaden Akins makes two point layup 5-7
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Spartans defensive rebound  
15:53   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Malik Hall turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Swope steals)  
16:25   Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass)  
16:26   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
16:28   Malik Hall misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Jaden Akins offensive rebound  
16:41   A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup  
16:47   Carson Cooper defensive rebound  
16:49   A.J. Hoggard blocks Ryan Conwell's three point jump shot  
17:09 +2 Malik Hall makes two point layup 5-5
17:16   A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound  
17:18   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
17:30   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
17:32   Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot  
18:06 +2 Isaiah Swope makes two point jump shot 5-3
18:15   Tyson Walker personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
18:28   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
18:30   A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Tyson Walker offensive rebound  
18:38   Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot  
19:10 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 3-3
19:32 +3 A.J. Hoggard makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists) 0-3
19:38   Malik Hall offensive rebound  
19:40   Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Robbie Avila vs. Mady Sissoko (Mady Sissoko gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Spartans 30 second timeout 0:02
  Tyson Walker personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul) 0:02
+ 3 Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists) 0:25
  Aaron Gray turnover (traveling) 0:43
+ 1 A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:56
+ 1 A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:56
  Ryan Conwell personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul) 0:56
  Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) 1:02
  Spartans turnover (shot clock violation) 1:29
  Jaden Akins offensive rebound 1:29
  Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot 1:31
Team Stats
Points 34 44
Field Goals 11-25 (44.0%) 16-36 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 14 20
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 11 10
Team 1 1
Assists 9 9
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 7 6
Technicals 0 0
2
I. Swope G
14 PTS, 1 AST
2
T. Walker G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
Indiana State 11-1 34-34
Michigan St. 7-5 44-44
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
Indiana State 11-1 88.2 PPG 37.1 RPG 17.9 APG
Michigan St. 7-5 76.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 18.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Swope G 19.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 49.0 FG%
00
. Walker G 19.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.5 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
I. Swope G 14 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
2
T. Walker G 10 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
44.0 FG% 44.4
44.4 3PT FG% 41.7
100.0 FT% 87.5
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Swope 14 0 1 5/10 4/7 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
J. Kent 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Conwell 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
R. Avila 3 5 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 0 5
J. Larry 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Swope 14 0 1 5/10 4/7 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0
J. Kent 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
R. Conwell 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1
R. Avila 3 5 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 3 0 5
J. Larry 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Bledson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vorst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wolfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schertz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Shetlar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daughtry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kiudulas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 13 9 11/25 8/18 4/4 7 0 4 0 9 2 11
Michigan St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Walker 10 1 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 0
J. Akins 9 2 0 3/6 2/3 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 2 0
A. Hoggard 9 1 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 - 1 2 0 0 1
M. Hall 5 3 4 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 - 1 0 1 2 1
M. Sissoko 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 3 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Walker 10 1 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0
J. Akins 9 2 0 3/6 2/3 1/1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
A. Hoggard 9 1 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 0 1 2 0 0 1
M. Hall 5 3 4 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 0 1 0 1 2 1
M. Sissoko 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holloman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kohler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fears Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Normand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 19 9 16/36 5/12 7/8 6 0 5 3 4 9 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: